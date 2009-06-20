« previous next »
The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 01:30:42 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on December 12, 2023, 01:10:37 pm
What makes the brief life of a foetus, better than that of a grown woman with actual children to look after?  Never mind the emotional and physical distress caused. I suppose the Congress, AG & Texas SC are immune from lawsuits in the performance of their roles? So theyre free to indulge in their performative points scoring.

Actually, the Texas AG, a shitbag called Ken Paxton, is on trial for felony fraud next year.
SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 01:43:56 pm
Texas politicians worship the Taliban, not Jesus.
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 03:31:29 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on December 12, 2023, 12:00:44 pm
And the people of Texas will vote the same cruel cunts back into office the next time because freedom or Jesus or some shit.
Ken Paxton being the biggest c*nt, a corrupt one an' all.

To the tune of the Beverly Hillbillies....

Come and listen to my story about a man named Pax
Investigated by the Feds for diddling the tax
None of this of course should come as a shock
Hes a typical grifter produced by the GOP

   A Republican that is, fraudster, Insurrectioner 

Well the first thing you know Kens having an affair
Disloyal and corrupt, a dodgy millionaire
Hes exposed as a conman by his own deputy
So they loaded up the case and moved it to DC

   Washington that is, full indictment, jail time
SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 03:40:12 pm
 
Quote from: John C on December 12, 2023, 03:31:29 pm
Ken Paxton being the biggest c*nt, a corrupt one an' all.

To the tune of the Beverly Hillbillies....

Come and listen to my story about a man named Pax
Investigated by the Feds for diddling the tax
None of this of course should come as a shock
Hes a typical grifter produced by the GOP

   A Republican that is, fraudster, Insurrectioner 

Well the first thing you know Kens having an affair
Disloyal and corrupt, a dodgy millionaire
Hes exposed as a conman by his own deputy
So they loaded up the case and moved it to DC

   Washington that is, full indictment, jail time

Superb  :lmao :lmao :lmao
classycarra

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 03:45:36 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on December 11, 2023, 08:47:07 pm
It just feels like 2016 all over again. A weak Democratic candidate against an energized Right with a maniac leading them.

Back then people kept telling themselves - myself included - that it wasn't going to happen and that there was no way in hell he'd reach the very top. This time everyone knows the possibility is indeed very real.
Weren't loads of the same people saying this now also saying this (almost verbatim) in 2019/20?
coolbyrne

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 03:46:53 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on December 11, 2023, 04:03:34 pm
https://x.com/ryanstruyk/status/1733545984200781831?s=20

https://www.cnn.com/2023/12/09/politics/trump-biden-2024-poll/index.html

I don't believe for a second that Nikki Haley would get 51% of the votes against Biden. And I love how CNN sneaks in at the very end of the article that it was a poll of 1500 registered voters ('random national sample'). Great sample size, WSJ. This is the same media bullshit we saw leading up to the 2016 election with Clinton.
SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 03:48:13 pm
Quote from: classycarra on December 12, 2023, 03:45:36 pm
Weren't loads of the same people saying this now also saying this (almost verbatim) in 2019/20?
Yes but now the same maniac has attracted a lot more maniacs and a lot of the non-maniacs on that side of things have given up and walked off the field, in disgust, fear, frustration or all 3.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 03:52:01 pm
Quote from: John C on December 12, 2023, 03:31:29 pm
Ken Paxton being the biggest c*nt, a corrupt one an' all.

To the tune of the Beverly Hillbillies....

Come and listen to my story about a man named Pax
Investigated by the Feds for diddling the tax
None of this of course should come as a shock
Hes a typical grifter produced by the GOP

   A Republican that is, fraudster, Insurrectioner 

Well the first thing you know Kens having an affair
Disloyal and corrupt, a dodgy millionaire
Hes exposed as a conman by his own deputy
So they loaded up the case and moved it to DC

   Washington that is, full indictment, jail time
I must admit, I read that to the Beverley Hillbillies theme tune.  ;D
Elmo saves christmas

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 03:55:03 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on December 12, 2023, 03:46:53 pm
I don't believe for a second that Nikki Haley would get 51% of the votes against Biden. And I love how CNN sneaks in at the very end of the article that it was a poll of 1500 registered voters ('random national sample'). Great sample size, WSJ. This is the same media bullshit we saw leading up to the 2016 election with Clinton.

1500 is pretty standard sample size for polls, its laws of diminishing returns increasing it beyond that in terms of accuracy.
SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 03:55:12 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 12, 2023, 03:52:01 pm
I must admit, I read that to the Beverley Hillbillies theme tune.  ;D
You were told to :)
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 03:57:33 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December 12, 2023, 03:55:12 pm
You were told to :)
Yeah. But I don't always do as I am told! I'm a rebel like that.
SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 03:58:01 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 12, 2023, 03:57:33 pm
Yeah. But I don't always do as I am told! I'm a rebel like that.
:)
TSC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 04:00:36 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December 12, 2023, 03:48:13 pm
Yes but now the same maniac has attracted a lot more maniacs and a lot of the non-maniacs on that side of things have given up and walked off the field, in disgust, fear, frustration or all 3.

They must be so disappointed that things are going so well

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/11/29/economy/second-estimate-third-quarter-gdp/index.html

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/the-us-economy-added-199000-jobs-in-november/ar-AA1lcmUM

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/us-consumer-inflation-eased-november-133318977.html?
Red_Mist

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 04:01:47 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 12, 2023, 03:52:01 pm
I must admit, I read that to the Beverley Hillbillies theme tune.  ;D
Impossible to read it any other way!

Good one John ;D
coolbyrne

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 04:25:58 pm
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on December 12, 2023, 03:55:03 pm
1500 is pretty standard sample size for polls, its laws of diminishing returns increasing it beyond that in terms of accuracy.

Yeah, I get that, but I think there's a lot more variants to consider when sampling 1500 registered voters. No detail on where the 1500 were registered. ('national random sample'). No detail on how they're registered. Is it 1500 Republicans? Are 500 of them from Florida? Etc. Even when the polls favour Biden, I take them with a large grain of salt.
Elmo saves christmas

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 04:57:43 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on December 12, 2023, 04:25:58 pm
Yeah, I get that, but I think there's a lot more variants to consider when sampling 1500 registered voters. No detail on where the 1500 were registered. ('national random sample'). No detail on how they're registered. Is it 1500 Republicans? Are 500 of them from Florida? Etc. Even when the polls favour Biden, I take them with a large grain of salt.

Well they are just reporting on a Wall Street Journal poll, not their own, so it's not going to have those details. It's a poll though its going to be a representative weighted sample of the population, that's what they all are. That doesn't mean they don't make errors with their weighting of course.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 05:03:59 pm
Maybe we need a cognitive ability test to post here.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 05:26:04 pm
I would fucking love to batter the shit out of this skinny little basement dwelling c*nt.

Quote
Last year Donald Trump dined with two anti-Semites, Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, at his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence, drawing massive outrage while revealing to many Americans for the first time who Fuentes is: a white supremacist, Christian nationalist, anti-LGBTQ, authoritarian extremist who supports Trump's "America First" doctrine.

In his livestream show on Sunday titled, "The Great Replacement is about White GENOCIDE," Fuentes called for the "death penalty" for non-Christians, according to Right Wing Watch (video below). "Antisemitic white nationalist Christian fascist Nick Fuentes says that when his America First movement takes power, all non-Christians will be executed," RWW reported.

NCRM has located the full video and is publishing a longer version of Fuentes' remarks.

"There is an occult element at the high levels of society, and specifically among the Jews, and you know, whenever I see that stuff that just makes me want to proclaim louder and more firmly and more rigidly that it is nothing other than Jesus Christ. No, no pagan stuff, no false gods, no deities, no demons. It is Jesus Christ and we need to start saying that name," Fuentes said.

"It's the name Jesus, talk about it, say it. Pray to Him, talk about the sacrifice on the cross, that's the answer. Because so many of the people that are perpetrating the lies and the destruction on the country, they are evil doers. They are people that worship false gods, they are people that practice magic or rituals or whatever, and more than anything those people need to be, when we take power, they need to be given the death penalty. Straight up. And, I'm far more concerned about that than I am about even non-white people or mass migration."

"These people that are that are communing with demons and engaging in this sort of witchcraft and stuff, and these people that are suppressing the name Christ and suppressing Christianity, they must be absolutely annihilated when we take power, I'm not calling for political violence, but that cannot have any quarter in our society."

While the start of the segment was about the occult, Fuentes quickly turned his remarks to promoting an oppressive, authoritarian version of what he calls Christianity.

"We need to put up we need to put up a crucifix in every home, in every room in every school and every government office to signal Christ's reign over our country," Fuentes declared. "Not that God needs it, but it must be outwardly expressed from the interior, that this is God's country. This is Jesus's country. This is not the domain of atheists or devil worshipers or perfidious Jews. This is Christ's country," he said, adding those who are "agnostic" cannot be part of his "America First" movement. "No, you must be a Christian. And you must submit to Christianity."

The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated Fuentes a white nationalist extremist "who advocates pulling the Republican Party further to the extreme far-right end of the political spectrum. An outspoken admirer of fascists such as Mussolini, Fuentes emerged as an influential figure on the national stage during the now-infamous 'Stop the Steal' movement, which relied on misinformation to falsely claim that Donald Trump had won the 2020 election and sought to overturn the results of it."


nozza

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 05:29:10 pm
Quote from: John C on December 12, 2023, 03:31:29 pm
Ken Paxton being the biggest c*nt, a corrupt one an' all.

To the tune of the Beverly Hillbillies....

Come and listen to my story about a man named Pax
Investigated by the Feds for diddling the tax
None of this of course should come as a shock
Hes a typical grifter produced by the GOP

   A Republican that is, fraudster, Insurrectioner 

Well the first thing you know Kens having an affair
Disloyal and corrupt, a dodgy millionaire
Hes exposed as a conman by his own deputy
So they loaded up the case and moved it to DC

   Washington that is, full indictment, jail time


Belter that mate!

 Paxton just went through impeachment, they had him bang to rights yet he still swerved it due to the Texas Senate voting on party lines...much like Trump impeachment. In both impeachments no accountability; The underlying problem this country has. It seems if you are in power and a republican you can do what the fuck you like. 
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 06:02:53 pm
Quote from: jambutty on December 12, 2023, 05:03:59 pm
Maybe we need a cognitive ability test to post here.

Show us yours first.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 06:04:53 pm
Quote from: jambutty on December 12, 2023, 05:03:59 pm
Maybe we need a cognitive ability test to post here.
No. You are OK, jambutty. We accept all all sorts here.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 07:32:51 pm
House Republicans moving quickly to finalize legislation for Wednesday's expected vote on opening a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Tuesday voted against an amendment requiring the inquiry to be "open and transparent," despite Speaker Mike Johnson's pledge earlier Tuesday "to undertake this process methodically and transparently."
GreatEx

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 08:27:49 pm
Quote from: TSC on December 12, 2023, 04:00:36 pm
They must be so disappointed that things are going so well

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/11/29/economy/second-estimate-third-quarter-gdp/index.html

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/the-us-economy-added-199000-jobs-in-november/ar-AA1lcmUM

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/us-consumer-inflation-eased-november-133318977.html?


I have spoken to several Trumpists who are totally convinced the country has gone to the dogs under Biden, who used unemployment and GDP figures as their primary evidence of Trump's greatness but when the same metrics are presented
in making the case for Biden they dismiss them as meaningless nerd stats that don't reflect the reality of real people. I go through this every election here and abroad, making an effort to be open minded and understand why people are drawn to right wing populism, but every time I can only conclude it's based on emotional manipulation and a brazen willingness to cherrypick or fabricate facts to justify those emotional choices. No wonder we're polarised, the likes of Trump bring out the worst and stupidest in people, making it impossible to respect their views.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 08:31:10 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on December 12, 2023, 08:27:49 pm
I have spoken to several Trumpists who are totally convinced the country has gone to the dogs under Biden, who used unemployment and GDP figures as their primary evidence of Trump's greatness but when the same metrics are presented
in making the case for Biden they dismiss them as meaningless nerd stats that don't reflect the reality of real people. I go through this every election here and abroad, making an effort to be open minded and understand why people are drawn to right wing populism, but every time I can only conclude it's based on emotional manipulation and a brazen willingness to cherrypick or fabricate facts to justify those emotional choices. No wonder we're polarised, the likes of Trump bring out the worst and stupidest in people, making it impossible to respect their views.

jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 12, 2023, 08:46:55 pm
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4865 on: Yesterday at 12:36:59 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on December 12, 2023, 08:27:49 pm
I have spoken to several Trumpists who are totally convinced the country has gone to the dogs under Biden, who used unemployment and GDP figures as their primary evidence of Trump's greatness but when the same metrics are presented
in making the case for Biden they dismiss them as meaningless nerd stats that don't reflect the reality of real people. I go through this every election here and abroad, making an effort to be open minded and understand why people are drawn to right wing populism, but every time I can only conclude it's based on emotional manipulation and a brazen willingness to cherrypick or fabricate facts to justify those emotional choices. No wonder we're polarised, the likes of Trump bring out the worst and stupidest in people, making it impossible to respect their views.
Quite often a right win agenda, with conservative and reactionary elements is almost a pre-condition that is difficult to shift. People have a personal agenda set by their view of the world and when anyone chimes with that agenda that's all they can see. They themselves are finding their views validated and all the evidence in the world or alternative aspects of the people they now identify with are irrelevant.
People have found someone who makes their view of the world make sense and that shines through for them because life, for all sorts of reasons, is frustrating and going the wrong way.
These are not the rich, they are motivated by self interest. These are the people whose economic, social status is vulnerable but principally people whose place in the world feels threatened. Their TV shows, their streets, their country, their views of history, everything, it's been under attack and they want to fight back.


The idea concerns the fact that this country wants nostalgia
They want to go back as far as they can - even if it's only as far as last week
Not to face now or tomorrow, but to face backwards
And yesterday was the day of our cinema heroes riding to the rescue at the last possible moment
The day of the man in the white hat or the man on the white horse - or the man who always came to save America at the last moment - someone always came to save America at the last moment - especially in "
B" movies
And when America found itself having a hard time facing the future, they looked for people like John Wayne

Come with us back to those inglorious days when heroes weren't zeros
Before fair was square
When the cavalry came straight away and all-American men were like Hemingway to the days of the wondrous "
B" movie


Put your orders in America
And quick as Kodak your leaders duplicate with the accent being on the dupes - cause all of a sudden we have fallen prey to selective amnesia - remembering what we want to remember and forgetting what we choose to forget
Civil rights, women's rights, gay rights: ...it's all wrong
Call in the cavalry to disrupt this perception of freedom gone wild
God damn it, first one wants freedom, then the whole damn world wants freedomNostalgia, that's what we want...: the good ol' days, when we gave'em hell
When the buck stopped somewhere and you could still buy something with it
To a time when movies were in black and white, and so was everything else
1981
Offline Mimi

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4866 on: Yesterday at 05:28:37 am »
White House open to new border expulsion law, mandatory detention and increased deportations in talks with Congress by Camilo Montoya-Galvez.

Quote
Washington  The Biden administration on Tuesday indicated to congressional lawmakers that it would be willing to support a new border authority to expel migrants without asylum screenings, as well as a dramatic expansion of immigration detention and deportations, to convince Republicans to back aid to Ukraine, four people familiar with the matter told CBS News.

Quote
Specifically, the White House indicated that it would support a new, far-reaching legal authority to allow U.S. border officials to summarily expel migrants without processing their asylum claims. The measure would effectively revive the Trump-era Title 42 pandemic order and allow officials to pause U.S. asylum law, without a public health justification.

The administration would also back a nationwide expansion of a process known as expedited removal that allows immigration officials to deport migrants without court hearings if they don't ask for asylum or if they fail their initial asylum interviews. The program is currently limited to the border region.

Moreover, the White House would be willing to mandate the detention of certain migrants who are allowed into the country pending the adjudication of their claims. It's unclear how this provision would work since the U.S. government has never had the detention space to detain all migrants who cross into the country illegally. 

Quote
The Biden administration's willingness to entertain broad, restrictive changes to U.S. asylum and immigration laws, including measures resembling Trump-era policies, may increase the likelihood of Republicans supporting its foreign aid package. But even if a bipartisan deal is forged in the Senate, it's unclear if the resulting legislation would win approval in the House.

House Republicans earlier this year passed a bill known as H.R. 2 that included much stricter asylum and border provisions, including the reinstatement of migrant family detention and the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy. It also included drastic limits on the humanitarian parole authority, which the Biden administration has used to welcome hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants from Afghanistan, certain Latin American countries, Haiti and Ukraine.

The administration's openness to negotiate restrictive immigration changes with Republicans has angered migrant advocates, progressive Democrats and Latino lawmakers, who have urged the White House and Senate Democrats to refrain from agreeing to permanent asylum restrictions.

"Destroying the asylum system will not fix the southern border," Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal said Tuesday. "We did not spend years fighting this agenda under Trump only to give in to Senate Republicans' extreme demands now."

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/immigration-white-house-congress-border-security-detention-deportation/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&linkId=254669110


Which bodies and principles are bargaining chips for endless war.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4867 on: Yesterday at 02:26:55 pm »
Immigration needs serious reworking for countries like the US and Canada, problem is low quality, sound bite people making up parties like the Republicans are not good enough to be having a say. They do because of the failure of the US system.

We saw this in real time some days back. If you have citizens prioritising a shithole that has had 60 years to solve a location issue over the needs, pressing concerns of the country that has given you a home and you prospered in,clearly you should have been kept out in the first place.

A low probability event happens yesterday, we can talk about unfairness, 'white man' blah blah. You have had time at anything, that's on you. Plenty of immigrants aren't excuse giving losers nursing hatred in their hearts while enjoying the benefits of a place, the immigration policies of the major  Western powers must be recalibrated to only let these in.
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4868 on: Yesterday at 03:30:18 pm »
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4869 on: Yesterday at 07:09:28 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 02:26:55 pm

It's the new sensitivities, mate.  They're the American born kids and grandkids of immigrants, that have infallible confidence in their 25 foot view of the world.
Offline Robinred

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4870 on: Yesterday at 11:15:15 pm »
So despite there being no evidence, the House votes to formally authorise an impeachment enquiry into Joe Biden.

The parallels with our Tory party are obvious - vindictiveness and straw clutching gimmickry; anything to cloud the real issues, get done as a matter of necessity, and politics - always a potentially dirty business - sinks to even newer lows.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4871 on: Today at 01:45:57 am »
https://twitter.com/a24/status/1734936219711394284?s=46
RAWKs American Civil War fetishists after seeing this trailer:

Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4872 on: Today at 02:15:19 am »
