And the people of Texas will vote the same cruel cunts back into office the next time because freedom or Jesus or some shit.
Ken Paxton being the biggest c*nt, a corrupt one an' all.
To the tune of the Beverly Hillbillies....
Come and listen to my story about a man named Pax
Investigated by the Feds for diddling the tax
None of this of course should come as a shock
Hes a typical grifter produced by the GOP
A Republican that is, fraudster, Insurrectioner
Well the first thing you know Kens having an affair
Disloyal and corrupt, a dodgy millionaire
Hes exposed as a conman by his own deputy
So they loaded up the case and moved it to DC
Washington that is, full indictment, jail time