I have spoken to several Trumpists who are totally convinced the country has gone to the dogs under Biden, who used unemployment and GDP figures as their primary evidence of Trump's greatness but when the same metrics are presented

in making the case for Biden they dismiss them as meaningless nerd stats that don't reflect the reality of real people. I go through this every election here and abroad, making an effort to be open minded and understand why people are drawn to right wing populism, but every time I can only conclude it's based on emotional manipulation and a brazen willingness to cherrypick or fabricate facts to justify those emotional choices. No wonder we're polarised, the likes of Trump bring out the worst and stupidest in people, making it impossible to respect their views.



Quite often a right win agenda, with conservative and reactionary elements is almost a pre-condition that is difficult to shift. People have a personal agenda set by their view of the world and when anyone chimes with that agenda that's all they can see. They themselves are finding their views validated and all the evidence in the world or alternative aspects of the people they now identify with are irrelevant.People have found someone who makes their view of the world make sense and that shines through for them because life, for all sorts of reasons, is frustrating and going the wrong way.These are not the rich, they are motivated by self interest. These are the people whose economic, social status is vulnerable but principally people whose place in the world feels threatened. Their TV shows, their streets, their country, their views of history, everything, it's been under attack and they want to fight back.The idea concerns the fact that this country wants nostalgiaThey want to go back as far as they can - even if it's only as far as last weekNot to face now or tomorrow, but to face backwardsAnd yesterday was the day of our cinema heroes riding to the rescue at the last possible momentThe day of the man in the white hat or the man on the white horse - or the man who always came to save America at the last moment - someone always came to save America at the last moment - especially in "B" moviesAnd when America found itself having a hard time facing the future, they looked for people like John WayneCome with us back to those inglorious days when heroes weren't zerosBefore fair was squareWhen the cavalry came straight away and all-American men were like Hemingway to the days of the wondrous "B" moviePut your orders in AmericaAnd quick as Kodak your leaders duplicate with the accent being on the dupes - cause all of a sudden we have fallen prey to selective amnesia - remembering what we want to remember and forgetting what we choose to forgetCivil rights, women's rights, gay rights: ...it's all wrongCall in the cavalry to disrupt this perception of freedom gone wildGod damn it, first one wants freedom, then the whole damn world wants freedomNostalgia, that's what we want...: the good ol' days, when we gave'em hellWhen the buck stopped somewhere and you could still buy something with itTo a time when movies were in black and white, and so was everything else1981