« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 250167 times)

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4800 on: December 6, 2023, 10:29:23 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on December  5, 2023, 02:07:38 pm
She did mention the outrageous sexism from many of her male republican colleagues. Also that Stefanik (sp?) said her principled stand over Jan 6th was making some of them look bad with their constituents. One other nugget: some of her Wyoming constituents were angry at her (she got voted out) obviously, and that many of them did not even know there had been violence on Jan 6th, because of their chosen news providers not reporting it.

This made me think of a conversation I had with a Trumpy acquaintance (apologies if Ive said this before). He told me an apocryphal tale of the Joe Biden inauguration; how the troops lining the motorcade route showed their disrespect by turning their backs to him. The thing is, Id heard the same story about the Trump inauguration too. It just shows you how easy people are to manipulate based on lies.

No, it shows how little critical thinking people have, and how little research people do.  It is literally their job to protect the president - and the only way to do that is for some of the troops on the road to be facing away from the road to be able spot any possible threats.  Common sense and a little critical thinking (i.e. "how would we protect from something we don't see") would make it obvious.

The difference between now and in the past is two fold - the proliferation of social media makes it easy for something like this to make it around before and proper independent journalists can counter it, and the Trump base are far, far less likely to seek out and listen/read/watch non-Rightwing nut job media outlets compared to the Democrats.  This causes an echo chamber wherein the first person to spot something like this and posts about it gets boosted, and it suits the OAN/Fox/Breitbart/etc shills to then repeat it as it suits their purpose, thus boosting it more.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,582
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4801 on: December 6, 2023, 10:51:41 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on December  5, 2023, 02:07:38 pm
This made me think of a conversation I had with a Trumpy acquaintance (apologies if Ive said this before). He told me an apocryphal tale of the Joe Biden inauguration; how the troops lining the motorcade route showed their disrespect by turning their backs to him. The thing is, Id heard the same story about the Trump inauguration too. It just shows you how easy people are to manipulate based on lies.

There are a whole bunch of conspiracy theories around Biden's inauguration - it was too early in the day to be legal, the military band played the wrong song, the salute/flag was wrong, so on. All supposed 'clues' for the people doing their own research to latch on to. For many months people said that Biden wasn't in the real White House, all the footage of him 'presidenting' came from a fake WH in Hollywood somewhere, all staged (because the US military prevented him from accessing the real WH as they knew 'the Truth'). All of this doing the rounds of people who were desperate to believe at the time that Trump losing was some sort of master plan, and he'd really won but had to let Biden pretend for a while so that he could be arrested for election fraud, or whatever.
« Last Edit: December 6, 2023, 11:45:23 am by Riquende »
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,044
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4802 on: December 6, 2023, 11:23:50 am »
Hes got his hardcore loons that like the evil he does, there are also those that vote republican no matter the candidate. The most worrying are those that dont care whos in office the economy was great , things felt better (up until he killed a million Americans) and far too many people who have no idea whats going on in the real world and the actual disaster that was his last term. Hes already vowed retribution and to drill the shit out of protected lands. What does he care if the environment goes to shit, as long as he can make a few more dollars before he dies (please let it be soon). Like the people who didnt realise there was violence on Jan 6th, there are millions who are totally unaware of his incompetence, corruption, fecklessness and love of authoritarianism.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,303
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4803 on: December 6, 2023, 03:26:55 pm »
Just to boldly go literally back to the topic title for a moment, the clear and obvious answer as to how America got to now, whether it's the debased political culture, the gun shitshow, January 6th or indeed any societal ill facing the nation right now, is....

....conservatives. That's it, short and sweet. Every major problem facing America can be traced back to something conservatives wanted or didn't want.
Logged

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,194
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4804 on: December 6, 2023, 03:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on December  6, 2023, 03:26:55 pm
Just to boldly go literally back to the topic title for a moment, the clear and obvious answer as to how America got to now, whether it's the debased political culture, the gun shitshow, January 6th or indeed any societal ill facing the nation right now, is....

....conservatives. That's it, short and sweet. Every major problem facing America can be traced back to something conservatives wanted or didn't want.


That ignores that millions of Americans feel disenfranchised and disillusioned. They genuinely feel that the wider economy and employment prospects aren't working for them.

And they'd be justified.

The problem is that most train their blame crosshairs in totally the wrong direction. Wall Street and the whole corporate-capitalism model is what is failing them.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,423
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4805 on: December 6, 2023, 04:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on December  6, 2023, 03:26:55 pm
Just to boldly go literally back to the topic title for a moment, the clear and obvious answer as to how America got to now, whether it's the debased political culture, the gun shitshow, January 6th or indeed any societal ill facing the nation right now, is....

....conservatives. That's it, short and sweet. Every major problem facing America can be traced back to something conservatives wanted or didn't want.

Greed. End of. How do we get as much of your savings back into corporate profits? Throw credit cards at the kids who don't have an ounce of fiscal responsibility and why would they as their parents grew up on the same vein. Got to keep up with the Joneses, rack up huge debt, average college debt must be 40k n more by 23 years of age so they are on that slippery slope early. Twenty years paying that off while you still throw on car debt, loans etc onto the auld back as you enter your 30s n 40s. Bet you the average debt has shot through the roofs in the past decade and it's only going up. No wonder people are so angry as they bought into the work hard, be richly rewarded. The average Joe sure doesn't find the footpath paved with gold as he's there as fodder for the corporate greed that has exploded in recent decades. They can only blame themselves as why buy into the life that is advertised every day to them? We are as gullible as the next flock unfortunately as got to have that new phone, TV, holiday, car etc. It's a shyte show and both parties have their paws in the cookie jar laid out by the corporate world.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,687
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4806 on: December 6, 2023, 04:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on December  6, 2023, 03:26:55 pm
Just to boldly go literally

Jesus, Corky... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,259
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4807 on: December 6, 2023, 05:49:26 pm »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,119
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4808 on: December 7, 2023, 09:31:50 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December  6, 2023, 03:42:36 pm

That ignores that millions of Americans feel disenfranchised and disillusioned. They genuinely feel that the wider economy and employment prospects aren't working for them.

And they'd be justified.

The problem is that most train their blame crosshairs in totally the wrong direction. Wall Street and the whole corporate-capitalism model is what is failing them.


Exactly.  I watched a doc on Trump and some of his supporters.  Many of them are really poor and destitute.  One woman came across as decent, who wanted to do some good in the world, she wasn't like any of the faces you see on the media, but her community had been left behind socially and economically.  Also, poorly educated.

The US leads the world in the inequality tables.

If people were happy and society was fair and equal, the far-right wouldn't be having as much success, as it is.  They'll always be fringes, but the masses just wouldn't be interested.

The leaders are nasty, dangerous, pieces of work, of course.
« Last Edit: December 7, 2023, 10:40:31 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,044
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4809 on: December 7, 2023, 10:24:16 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December  7, 2023, 09:31:50 am

Exactly.  I watched a doc on Trump and some of his supporters.  Many of them are really poor and destitute.  One woman came across as decent, who wanted to do some good in the world, she wasn't like any of the faces you see on the media, but her community had been left behind socially and economically.  Also, poorly educated.

The US leads the western world in the inequality tables.

If people were happy and society was fair and equal, the far-right wouldn't be having as much success, as it is.  They'll always be fringes, but the masses just wouldn't be interested.

The leaders are nasty, dangerous, pieces of work, of course.

Theyre just not working hard enough /s.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,119
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4810 on: December 7, 2023, 10:39:35 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on December  7, 2023, 10:24:16 am
Theyre just not working hard enough /s.

 ;D
Logged

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,194
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4811 on: December 7, 2023, 01:26:37 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on December  6, 2023, 04:21:04 pm
Greed. End of. How do we get as much of your savings back into corporate profits? Throw credit cards at the kids who don't have an ounce of fiscal responsibility and why would they as their parents grew up on the same vein. Got to keep up with the Joneses, rack up huge debt, average college debt must be 40k n more by 23 years of age so they are on that slippery slope early. Twenty years paying that off while you still throw on car debt, loans etc onto the auld back as you enter your 30s n 40s. Bet you the average debt has shot through the roofs in the past decade and it's only going up. No wonder people are so angry as they bought into the work hard, be richly rewarded. The average Joe sure doesn't find the footpath paved with gold as he's there as fodder for the corporate greed that has exploded in recent decades. They can only blame themselves as why buy into the life that is advertised every day to them? We are as gullible as the next flock unfortunately as got to have that new phone, TV, holiday, car etc. It's a shyte show and both parties have their paws in the cookie jar laid out by the corporate world.


Exactly this.

And when people who do want to change things for the better - to curb the power and greed of corporations, seek to redistribute wealth, to go after the billionaire scum who hoard wealth and tax-dodge, to try to tackle climate change properly - they are shunned by even people who consider themselves 'left of centre'. Your Sanders, AOC, etc.

"Oh, they're unelectable... let's instead go with 'Fred Centrist', who'll stand a better chance of getting elected, but change fuck all. Because the main thing is to get our party's candidate elected"



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,259
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4812 on: December 7, 2023, 04:27:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December  7, 2023, 01:26:37 pm



The only way to change anything is to get elected.

Democracies suffer the idiocy of the electorate. Long term thinking is unpopular.
« Last Edit: December 7, 2023, 04:32:02 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,259
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4813 on: December 7, 2023, 04:37:31 pm »
« Last Edit: December 7, 2023, 04:43:15 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,194
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4814 on: December 7, 2023, 04:58:18 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on December  7, 2023, 04:27:37 pm
The only way to change anything is to get elected.


But what's the point in being elected on the back of disgruntlement towards the current lot in charge, if you then don't fundamentally change things?
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,259
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4815 on: December 7, 2023, 05:10:42 pm »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,119
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4816 on: December 7, 2023, 05:13:28 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on December  7, 2023, 04:27:37 pm
The only way to change anything is to get elected.

Democracies suffer the idiocy of the electorate. Long term thinking is unpopular.

Yes and no.

Pressure, from the outside, counts for a lot.  You can add money (from the outside) to that, too.

Pressure (and/or money) changes decision makers minds.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,259
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4817 on: Yesterday at 03:03:16 am »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,056
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4818 on: Yesterday at 10:26:44 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December  7, 2023, 09:31:50 am

Exactly.  I watched a doc on Trump and some of his supporters.  Many of them are really poor and destitute.  One woman came across as decent, who wanted to do some good in the world, she wasn't like any of the faces you see on the media, but her community had been left behind socially and economically.  Also, poorly educated.

The US leads the world in the inequality tables.

If people were happy and society was fair and equal, the far-right wouldn't be having as much success, as it is.  They'll always be fringes, but the masses just wouldn't be interested.

The leaders are nasty, dangerous, pieces of work, of course.

This is exactly the breeding grounds for trump IMO. his 2 word manifesto of 'America First' appeals to people who feel poor but see the US govy hand out millions over seas. I know it is a simplistic analysis but that is what the disenfranchised people can understand, 'America first'.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,056
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4819 on: Yesterday at 10:29:28 am »
Quote from: jambutty on December  7, 2023, 05:10:42 pm
Once elected, job 1 is to get re-elected.

There is a line in West Wing that I always remembered, 'All first term Presidents want the same thing, a second term'. I knew it would be hard for Biden to not run a second term even though he said he wouldn't.

Biden Trump is the worst choice I can remember. Some other democrat v Haley would be a very dfferent race.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,114
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4820 on: Yesterday at 12:33:58 pm »
https://www.axios.com/2023/12/07/trump-loyalty-cabinet-2025-carlson-miller-bannon

This is the level of garbage set to ruin the world, folks. You see more quality control when appointing the cashier at a well managed grocery store.
Logged

Offline nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4821 on: Yesterday at 09:09:49 pm »
Texas woman sued the state and won so she could get an abortion this week ( doctors told her baby had rare genetic disease and would only survive at most a couple of days after leaving the womb) . Ken Paxton, the republican Attorney General shot letters off straight away to her doctors stating that they would be liable if they performed the abortion. In what kind of fucking world does this sound right to anybody? That fact she had to go to court to get this sorted in the first place is bonkers.

Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,900
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4822 on: Today at 12:11:41 am »
Quote from: nozza on Yesterday at 09:09:49 pm
Texas woman sued the state and won so she could get an abortion this week ( doctors told her baby had rare genetic disease and would only survive at most a couple of days after leaving the womb) . Ken Paxton, the republican Attorney General shot letters off straight away to her doctors stating that they would be liable if they performed the abortion. In what kind of fucking world does this sound right to anybody? That fact she had to go to court to get this sorted in the first place is bonkers.


Imagine the pain of dealing with the news and then being denied a basic right by Ken fucking Paxton.

The same attorney general that will go on trial for fraud charges next spring.  He's also had an affair.  What a great "family values" guy.  ::)
Logged
King Kenny.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,706
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4823 on: Today at 12:32:04 am »
Scum of the earth. In some ways they're worse than the Taliban because at least the latter have the excuse of having only ever known political instability and ethnic violence.
Logged

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,314
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4824 on: Today at 01:20:27 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 12:11:41 am
Imagine the pain of dealing with the news and then being denied a basic right by Ken fucking Paxton.

The same attorney general that will go on trial for fraud charges next spring.  He's also had an affair.  What a great "family values" guy.  ::)

Thats the great state of Texas for ya!

Theyd vote the c*nt back in if hes found guilty of all charges, as long as hes a religious nut/maga loon.


Logged
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Up
« previous next »
 