That ignores that millions of Americans feel disenfranchised and disillusioned. They genuinely feel that the wider economy and employment prospects aren't working for them.
And they'd be justified.
The problem is that most train their blame crosshairs in totally the wrong direction. Wall Street and the whole corporate-capitalism model is what is failing them.
Exactly. I watched a doc on Trump and some of his supporters. Many of them are really poor and destitute. One woman came across as decent, who wanted to do some good in the world, she wasn't like any of the faces you see on the media, but her community had been left behind socially and economically. Also, poorly educated.
The US leads the world in the inequality tables.
If people were happy and society was fair and equal, the far-right wouldn't be having as much success, as it is. They'll always be fringes, but the masses just wouldn't be interested.
The leaders are nasty, dangerous, pieces of work, of course.