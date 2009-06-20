Just to boldly go literally back to the topic title for a moment, the clear and obvious answer as to how America got to now, whether it's the debased political culture, the gun shitshow, January 6th or indeed any societal ill facing the nation right now, is....



....conservatives. That's it, short and sweet. Every major problem facing America can be traced back to something conservatives wanted or didn't want.



Greed. End of. How do we get as much of your savings back into corporate profits? Throw credit cards at the kids who don't have an ounce of fiscal responsibility and why would they as their parents grew up on the same vein. Got to keep up with the Joneses, rack up huge debt, average college debt must be 40k n more by 23 years of age so they are on that slippery slope early. Twenty years paying that off while you still throw on car debt, loans etc onto the auld back as you enter your 30s n 40s. Bet you the average debt has shot through the roofs in the past decade and it's only going up. No wonder people are so angry as they bought into the work hard, be richly rewarded. The average Joe sure doesn't find the footpath paved with gold as he's there as fodder for the corporate greed that has exploded in recent decades. They can only blame themselves as why buy into the life that is advertised every day to them? We are as gullible as the next flock unfortunately as got to have that new phone, TV, holiday, car etc. It's a shyte show and both parties have their paws in the cookie jar laid out by the corporate world.