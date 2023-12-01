The impression I've got from Brian Tyler Cohen is that the state governor will appoint someone to fill the vacancy. If so, they may wait 12 months and run the election alongside all the others.
That is not possible - Article 1, Section 2 of the Constitution, section 4 reads:
"When vacancies happen in the Representation from any State, the Executive Authority thereof shall issue Writs of Election to fill such Vacancies."
Unlike Senators, where the 17th Ammendment brough in direct election of senators states:
"When vacancies happen in the representation of any State in the Senate, the executive authority of such State shall issue writs of election to fill such vacancies: Provided, That the legislature of any State may empower the executive thereof to make temporary appointments until the people fill the vacancies by election as the legislature may direct."
So, for Senators, a vacancy caused by any reason, can be filled by the Governor of the State by appointment until an election, and the election can either be the next election cycle (even years), or a special election, to be determined by the legislature of the State. But there is no such ability for Reps