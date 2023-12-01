Is that Santos vote the first time the Repuplican's have done a decent honest thing for ages?



What changed since the last vote BTW?



The utterly damning, fully bi-partisan report of the ethics committee which basically flagged up that he was being investigated for multiple crimes *already*, which couldn't be commented openly on, but found a bunch of other unethical things (some of which they are going to send to the DOJ to include in their already mounting cases against him). Basically saying that they feel he acted unlawfully in multiple ways, but can't actually go that far in the text in case it jeopardises the DOJ cases against him, but calling for his resignation and/or dismissal.Couple that with what some of the new findings specifically where - unlawful use of campaign funds for onlyfans and botox may have been ok, but when the other Republicans heard that he had been embezzling *their* money (as it was not fund he raised, but central funds allocated to him instead of others), and in some cases even defrauding them personally (like Max Miller, who on the floor yday said that he had had his credit card charged by Santos' campaign without his consent - and warning the other GOP Reps) meant that a) the Dems now felt the evidence against him was concrete enough to not set a bad precedent and b) for about 50% of the GOP Reps to join with them.