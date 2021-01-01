« previous next »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4760 on: Yesterday at 05:32:52 pm »
Surprising as CNN last night didn't think they had the votes.

I'm not as clued up on how their system works. Do they do a byelection like we do here when a MP quits/forced out or do they just wait for the next elections?

In the short term it takes one batshit republican out of the GOP. Makes any voting that little bit harder for them moving forward

The Contitution mandates that all House vacancies must be filled by a special election within 90 days of the vacancy, so that will happen.  Long Island is one of the more purple parts of New York State, so could be close, but hopefully Santos' peformance over the past year will persuade some of the independents who voted for Santos to vote the other way
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4761 on: Yesterday at 05:35:36 pm »
Wasn't he also Liverpool highest scorer last season?  ;)


And scored 11 hole-in-ones during the only round of golf he ever played
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4762 on: Yesterday at 05:37:31 pm »
The impression I've got from Brian Tyler Cohen is that the state governor will appoint someone to fill the vacancy. If so, they may wait 12 months and run the election alongside all the others.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4763 on: Yesterday at 06:06:17 pm »
The impression I've got from Brian Tyler Cohen is that the state governor will appoint someone to fill the vacancy. If so, they may wait 12 months and run the election alongside all the others.

That is not possible - Article 1, Section 2 of the Constitution, section 4 reads:

"When vacancies happen in the Representation from any State, the Executive Authority thereof shall issue Writs of Election to fill such Vacancies."

Unlike Senators, where the 17th Ammendment brough in direct election of senators states:

"When vacancies happen in the representation of any State in the Senate, the executive authority of such State shall issue writs of election to fill such vacancies: Provided, That the legislature of any State may empower the executive thereof to make temporary appointments until the people fill the vacancies by election as the legislature may direct."

So, for Senators, a vacancy caused by any reason, can be filled by the Governor of the State by appointment until an election, and the election can either be the next election cycle (even years), or a special election, to be determined by the legislature of the State.  But there is no such ability for Reps
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4764 on: Yesterday at 06:09:50 pm »
On a sadder note, Sandra Day O'Connor has died; whilst a Conservative, she was still a moderate and thoughtful Justice, who was pro-Right to Abortion, was pro Affirmative Action, and thought that the Citizens United case was a travesty.  First woman to sit on the SC, her replacement since has lurched right (Samuel Alito).  Of course, on the negative side, she was possibly/probably the deciding vote which put Bush Jr into the WH in 2000. 
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4765 on: Yesterday at 06:19:52 pm »
Is that Santos vote the first time the Repuplican's have done a decent honest thing for ages?

What changed since the last vote BTW?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4766 on: Yesterday at 06:27:51 pm »
Is that Santos vote the first time the Repuplican's have done a decent honest thing for ages?

What changed since the last vote BTW?

The utterly damning, fully bi-partisan report of the ethics committee which basically flagged up that he was being investigated for multiple crimes *already*, which couldn't be commented openly on, but found a bunch of other unethical things (some of which they are  going to send to the DOJ to include in their already mounting cases against him).  Basically saying that they feel he acted unlawfully in multiple ways, but can't actually go that far in the text in case it jeopardises the DOJ cases against him, but calling for his resignation and/or dismissal.

Couple that with what some of the new findings specifically where - unlawful use of campaign funds for onlyfans and botox may have been ok, but when the other Republicans heard that he had been embezzling *their* money (as it was not fund he raised, but central funds allocated to him instead of others), and in some cases even defrauding them personally (like Max Miller, who on the floor yday said that he had had his credit card charged by Santos' campaign without his consent  - and warning the other GOP Reps) meant that a) the Dems now felt the evidence against him was concrete enough to not set a bad precedent and b) for about 50% of the GOP Reps to join with them.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4767 on: Yesterday at 06:46:16 pm »
this sanctimonious Republican piece of shit can't open his mouth without trying out-pious everyone else, everywhere. mentions Jesus, or his religion, or praying in every single interview.

ever heard of the separation of Church and State you gobshite?

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1730601533614551222?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1730607212869857546%7Ctwgr%5E133c6586513d6c8c93785750fa4bed300d0372f6%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bigsoccer.com%2Fthreads%2Fgop-failure-watch-part-vi-majority-in-house-edition-the-insurrection-caucus-sh-tshow.2124193%2Fpage-258
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4768 on: Yesterday at 07:01:34 pm »
Ta Scotty.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4769 on: Yesterday at 07:47:59 pm »
That is not possible - Article 1, Section 2 of the Constitution, section 4 reads:

"When vacancies happen in the Representation from any State, the Executive Authority thereof shall issue Writs of Election to fill such Vacancies."

Unlike Senators, where the 17th Ammendment brough in direct election of senators states:

"When vacancies happen in the representation of any State in the Senate, the executive authority of such State shall issue writs of election to fill such vacancies: Provided, That the legislature of any State may empower the executive thereof to make temporary appointments until the people fill the vacancies by election as the legislature may direct."

So, for Senators, a vacancy caused by any reason, can be filled by the Governor of the State by appointment until an election, and the election can either be the next election cycle (even years), or a special election, to be determined by the legislature of the State.  But there is no such ability for Reps

My bad. This from the NYT elaborates.

Quote
Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York has 10 days to formally schedule the contest after Fridays lopsided vote to remove Mr. Santos. But both parties expect the election to take place in mid-to-late February, just over a year after he first took the oath of office.

Unlike in a normal election, party leaders in Washington and New York  not primary voters  will choose the Democratic and Republican nominees. They were moving quickly to winnow the field of potential candidates, and could announce their picks in a matter of days.

Democrats were expected to coalesce around Thomas R. Suozzi, a tested centrist who held the seat for six years before Mr. Santos but gave it up for a failed run for governor in 2022. Mr. Suozzi, 61, is a prolific fund-raiser and perhaps the best-known candidate either party could put forward. Anna Kaplan, a former state senator, is also running and has positioned herself to Mr. Suozzis left.

The Republican field appeared to be more fluid. Party leaders said they planned to interview roughly 15 candidates, though officials privy to the process said they were circling two top contenders, both relative newcomers: Mike Sapraicone, a retired New York Police Department detective, and Mazi Pilip, an Ethiopian-born former member of the Israel Defense Forces.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4770 on: Yesterday at 11:42:02 pm »
Is that Santos vote the first time the Repuplican's have done a decent honest thing for ages?

What changed since the last vote BTW?

House Speaker (Johnson), Majority Whip (Emmer), Majority Leader (Scalise) & House GOP Conference Chair (Stefanik) all voted against his expulsion. So the GOP didn't do the honest thing. Just some members of their party did.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4771 on: Today at 08:54:10 am »
House Speaker (Johnson), Majority Whip (Emmer), Majority Leader (Scalise) & House GOP Conference Chair (Stefanik) all voted against his expulsion. So the GOP didn't do the honest thing. Just some members of their party did.

And even then, only for their own self interest.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4772 on: Today at 09:43:24 am »
House Speaker (Johnson), Majority Whip (Emmer), Majority Leader (Scalise) & House GOP Conference Chair (Stefanik) all voted against his expulsion. So the GOP didn't do the honest thing. Just some members of their party did.
Yeah, that's true that.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4773 on: Today at 11:06:34 am »
From The Guardian:

Quote
A majority of Republicans, 112 of 222, voted not to expel. Five did not vote, 105 supporting the motion. Among the New York delegation, 22 members voted for expulsion. Three New York Republicans voted no: Santos himself, Claudia Tenney and Elise Stefanik, the House Republican conference chair.

Robert Reich, a Berkeley professor, former US labor secretary and Guardian columnist, said: George Santos may be gone from Congress, but a majority of Republicans voted against expelling him  including the entire House GOP leadership. The Republican party once again showed that it doesnt really care about ethics or the law, only power.
