Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4720 on: Yesterday at 06:16:17 am »
Well Kissinger has kicked it.
CortexVortex

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4721 on: Yesterday at 06:26:17 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 06:16:17 am
Well Kissinger has kicked it.

Honestly thought he would survive us all.
Zlen

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4722 on: Yesterday at 06:48:04 am »
Needs a toast for Chris Hitchens who didn't live long enough to see this snake kick the bucket.
Ray K

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4723 on: Yesterday at 07:16:21 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:48:04 am
Needs a toast for Chris Hitchens who didn't live long enough to see this snake kick the bucket.
I'm thinking of all the people like Hitch and Anthony Bourdain who had Himalayan levels of hate for that evil fucker but left us years before Kissinger did.

He should have died on a prison cell in the Hague for what he did in south east Asia. I hope he died roaring.

Rot in Piss
thejbs

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4724 on: Yesterday at 08:04:37 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:33:45 am
why do you think elected officials are required to cause a shit ton of violence?

i would say they are required for all out civil war. Violence like weve seen is nothing compared to civil war. A government that doesnt want that can easily suppress the violence.
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4725 on: Yesterday at 09:03:13 am »
I doubt there would be a civil war, but there could be widespread, violent civil unrest. The complicated issues arise in those red states with national guards and how Republican governors choose to react. Do they play into it or draw the line?

If Trump wins again, invokes the insurrection act, and tries sending the military in to a city like, say, New York to "quell crime" - who and what stops him and that order? How far does that order go?

These are variables it's difficult to get your head around. It's not so much about say how likely/unlikely it is, but studying an actual potential scenario that could trigger some very severe localised disturbances.

Civil war is unlikely; but Trump is quite capable of wreaking physical damage on his perceived enemies before somebody finally decides they're not going to follow the rules either and pops him off. Because if one side decides they're going to ignore the rules and the laws that the other side is sticking to, then that's where things get nasty.

Perhaps it's when both sides put those rules to one side that war starts.
BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4726 on: Yesterday at 09:44:54 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:03:13 am
I doubt there would be a civil war, but there could be widespread, violent civil unrest. The complicated issues arise in those red states with national guards and how Republican governors choose to react. Do they play into it or draw the line?

If Trump wins again, invokes the insurrection act, and tries sending the military in to a city like, say, New York to "quell crime" - who and what stops him and that order? How far does that order go?

These are variables it's difficult to get your head around. It's not so much about say how likely/unlikely it is, but studying an actual potential scenario that could trigger some very severe localised disturbances.

Civil war is unlikely; but Trump is quite capable of wreaking physical damage on his perceived enemies before somebody finally decides they're not going to follow the rules either and pops him off. Because if one side decides they're going to ignore the rules and the laws that the other side is sticking to, then that's where things get nasty.

Perhaps it's when both sides put those rules to one side that war starts.

Wonder how much the 'well regulated Militia' are going to tolerate having troops on the streets put their by a person they voted for.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4727 on: Yesterday at 09:55:16 am »
Quote from: jambutty on November 29, 2023, 03:26:18 pm
Right behind yer, mate.

Which probably is half the reason why the US is so laughable at the moment.

People who should stand up for stuff run away crying. To be honest, it's getting like that in the UK as well.

I can't see Western Democracy surviving another ten years.

And the Eastern alliances will fill their boots in the vacancy created by fuckwits.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4728 on: Yesterday at 09:56:08 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on November 29, 2023, 03:44:01 pm
I'd say above all else, the main reason is that there's a loud, vocal, mostly online minority (partially given a sounding board by parts of the mainstream media) that gives the impression that far more Americans want some sort of violent conflict.

When the reality is, that most of us are far happier not killing each other and want to keep things like Uber Eats around.


Er. Your seat of democracy was violently attacked and people were literally murdered.

And Trump is already saying when he's in, the next wave will be worse.

Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4729 on: Yesterday at 10:23:20 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:44:54 am
Wonder how much the 'well regulated Militia' are going to tolerate having troops on the streets put their by a person they voted for.

Trump isn't going to put troops on the streets in areas where he has support. But he has declared his intention to essentially launch military assaults on Democrat controlled cities under the guise of bringing down crime.

But then you have a state like Texas - red as they come for the most part but the urban areas are largely Democrat. That's a place that could get messy.

From the little I know, dictatorships are usually a majority of people cowed by a minority - a minority prepared to do whatever it takes to take control and keep it, usually by threatening violence or actually committing violence. People have to either choose to acquiesce to protect themselves or their loved ones, or stand up and defy.

Most people want peace, but sometimes it has to be fought for. Otherwise, big orange bullies scare people into silence with their threats.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4730 on: Yesterday at 10:34:39 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 06:16:17 am
Well Kissinger has kicked it.


He was of a mindset that ordinary people were expendable by the million in the fight to further American economic and political interests.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4731 on: Yesterday at 10:37:07 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:34:39 am

He was of a mindset that ordinary people were expendable by the million in the fight to further American economic and political interests.

When you hear of the military 'experiments' performed on the American people without your knowledge, it was incredible and they don't seem to give a shit about it.

Unreal.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4732 on: Yesterday at 10:49:45 am »
Quote from: jambutty on November 29, 2023, 02:22:41 pm
.

Never.

A prick at the Point.  Passed all the tests to become general.  His respected general brother denounced him years ago.

You lot can hope and postulate about a civil war ( I think half of you would relish it ).  Just remember there are almost equal amounts of Repugs and Dems in every state.  The big cities are full of Dems.

A military coup would go nowhere.  The troops respect people like Milley and Kelly, not the fat fuck and his over the hill Oath gang.

You DO realise that every state has a huge National Guard which only responds to authorized commands from the Governor (which could be overruled by the military), not from some arsehole that thinks John McCain was a loser.

Wow.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4733 on: Yesterday at 11:03:22 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 02:10:45 am
For a start, no President has the power to suspend the constitution. So, I think I’ll stop reading your silly post there, because I am sure it’s all downhill.

I only ventured into news to see if anyone was celebrating Kissingers death. More fool me!
You are missing the point. Trump has threatened to suspend the Constitution. He has already toyed with the idea of instituting martial law. He has already attempted an insurrection. It is not what is allowed by law or the Constitution. It is about what he and those around him will attempt (and perhaps succeed) in the event of his re-election. So, none of it is silly. These all are things he has already talked about, considered, or attempted.

Call for suspension of the Constitution:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GmXSuO4JBpA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GmXSuO4JBpA</a>

Considered enacting martial law:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VgaLyDIVvzU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VgaLyDIVvzU</a>

I hope I do not need to link to videos about Trump's attempted insurrection!

Further, (former) President Trump who openly calls for the execution of General Mark Milley is capable of anything.

Time stamp: 4:55

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sYLT_w_Dd2A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sYLT_w_Dd2A</a>

There were multiple threads to Trump's attempt to hang onto power last time. Pence almost did not fulfill his duty as Vice President and had already decided to skip his role in the Jan. 6th election certification upon Trump's urging (or 'directing'?) him to recuse himself from the process. It was Pence's son (a Marine pilot) who set Pence straight about his duty to uphold the Constitution and fulfill his role. If Pence had not been there (or was stopped by the security detail who seemed determined to whisk him away (or worse) from the Capitol under Trump's direction), certification duties would have gone to Senator Chuck Grassley. This is what Trump and his 'legal team' were pushing for. How do you think the certification count would have gone in that situation?

Dismiss it all 'as 'silly' if you wish. But if Trump becomes president again, there will be no voices of reason around him - no one trying prevent his worst instincts and excesses. Only enablers.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4734 on: Yesterday at 11:06:31 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:44:54 am
Wonder how much the 'well regulated Militia' are going to tolerate having troops on the streets put their by a person they voted for.
They'd be just fine with it. Because, at the end of the day, they are guided more by stupidity than any kind of principle.
Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4735 on: Yesterday at 12:11:31 pm »
If Trump Wins Again, There May Be No Stopping Him

If a presidential candidate is telling you that he wants to end the republic, believe him.

Seven years ago, former President Donald Trump raised his hand to take the presidential oath of office. He swore to faithfully execute the office of president of the United States and to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution. Things went downhill for himand for the countryfrom there. His presidency ended in an insurrection that sought to illegally keep him in power.

In legal filings before the Colorado Supreme Court, Trump is now arguing that he never actually took an oath to support the Constitution. He claims that Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment, which disqualifies political officeholders who engaged in rebellion or insurrection, doesnt actually apply to the presidency because the president is not an officer of the United States.

That provision applies to anyone who previously swore an oath to support the Constitution. But Trump and his legal team have claimed that the presidential oath instead says the swearer will preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution. Beyond the bad-faith legal hair splitting that this argument represents, Trumps claim also underscores how much damage he will do to the American constitutional order if he returns to power in 2024.

Trump, as Ive noted before, all but promises authoritarian rule. His language toward his political opponents has never been even-keeled: He opened his first campaign speech of the 2024 cycle by declaring to his supporters that I am your retribution, at a rally in Waco, Texas. But his latest rhetorical turns are disturbing even by those standards. In a Veterans Day speech in New Hampshire earlier this month, Trump embraced what could be seen as eliminationist language about his perceived political opponents.

We pledge to you that we will root out the Communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country, that lie and steal and cheat on elections, he told the crowd. Theyll do anything, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America and to destroy the American dream. Combined with his threats to use the Justice Department to round up leading Democrats, Trump is telegraphing his plans to govern as a dictator.

What could stop him if he wanted to do so? There are five practical checks on any presidency. The first is the executive branch itself. Cabinet members and other political appointees have some leeway to delay a presidents wishes, to partially enforce them, or even to ignore them altogether. In theory, this shouldnt happen because the White House and the other departments are supposed to coordinate their actions and ensure everyone is on the same page. But with regularity during the chaotic maelstrom of the first Trump administration, it did.

Top officials routinely contradicted Trumps public comments or possible policy shifts, choosing to interpret his frequent off-the-cuff remarks as anything but a direct order. Department and agency heads slow-walked controversial policies or made them low priorities. Special counsel Robert Muellers report on the Russia investigation documented multiple instances where Trumps subordinates refused to carry out his instructions because they would have amounted to obstruction of justice.

For all of his rants against the deep state during his first term, Trump seemed to tolerate a certain amount of insubordination, perhaps accepting that his instructions should be taken seriously instead of literally. His second term could be vastly different, however. Trumpworld is devoting tremendous resources to reshaping the executive branch in Trumps image. One prong of this strategy involves ideologically pre-screening political appointees for MAGA loyalty. This makes it unlikely that, for example, the FBI and the Justice Department would maintain their post-Watergate independence from the White House.

The other prong involves using a legally dubious loophole to strip thousands of nonpartisan civil servants of their statutory protections against dismissal. We will pass critical reforms making every executive branch employee fireable by the president of the United States, Trump remarked at one recent rally. The deep state must and will be brought to heel. His subordinates have also advanced an extreme version of the unitary executive theory that would, in their eyes, override civil service reforms like the Pendleton Act of 1883. The merit-based civil service would be discarded in favor of government by cronies and loyalists.

Another potential check on Trumps second term would be Congress. Constitutionally speaking, this should be the most important one. But the modern nature of lawmaking means it will likely be the most impotent check. House and Senate investigations will be ultimately meaningless if nobody does anything about them. And since Republicans have already declined twice to convict Trump on impeachment charges, including after he sent a mob to ransack their workplace, it is doubtful that they would support a third attemptespecially if it risked facing his extralegal ire.

The third and most imposing check on any president is the courts. This too is a familiar obstacle for Trump. He spent his first term losing court battles across the country. Trumps verbal attacks on judges have only escalated in recent years, even as he is under nominal gag orders in some of the prosecutions against him. Trump recently paid a $10,000 fine for breaking the order in one case and verbally attacked a judges staff through his lawyer.

The courts have been changed by the Trump years, however. He appointed a whopping one-quarter of active federal judges by the time he left office. A conservative litigant can guarantee a sympathetic judge by filing their lawsuit in a federal court in Texas, where a handful of hard-right judges have exclusive control over the docket. From there they go on to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, where conservatives have a clear majorityTrump alone appointed almost half of its members. And then the last stop is the Supreme Court, where half of the conservative supermajority are also Trump appointees.

Of course, as Ive noted before, the Supreme Court wasnt as friendly to Trump as he thought during his first term. The justices have also refused to entertain his claims about the 2020 election or substantially hinder any of the postpresidency investigations into him so far. This makes it unlikely that the court would support truly egregious actions. The threat always remains, however, that he could simply defy the courts if they ruled against him.

No president has ever done soAndrew Jacksons famous quote about John Marshall is apocryphal, and he wasnt a party in the case in questionbut the threat remains. His rift with the Federalist Society and the conservative legal movement is now public. And since he frequently describes judges as corrupt and biased, his supporters may well be primed to accept the constitutional crisis that it would represent. After all, they stuck with him through January 6, so there is little reason to believe they would abandon him now.

Fourth, Americans could save everyone a lot of trouble by simply not electing Donald Trump to the presidency in 2024. Theyve already rejected him twice by overwhelmingly backing Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020. (The Electoral College got in the way the first time.) And since Trump is still deeply unpopular with most Americans, they may very well do it again next year.

One important variable from 2020 is also missing: Trump is no longer the president, which means he doesnt have nominal control over the military and federal law enforcement. As a result, the risk of another coup attempt in 2024 is substantially lower than it was three years ago.

At the same time, he may not need political violence this time. Bidens sagging poll numbersincluding among young voters and some key constituencies that helped get him to the White House last timecould make it possible for Trump to attain another Electoral Collegeonly victory by picking off enough key states.

Finally, there is the Twenty-Second Amendment. Since its ratification in 1951, all presidents have been limited to two full terms in office. That prohibition is absolute: Neither Congress nor the electorate can suspend or lift it. It is also deeply ingrained in American culture. George Washington established it as a tradition by refusing to run again in 1796, and the voters denied third terms to Ulysses S. Grant and Theodore Roosevelt when they sought them before the amendment existed. Only Franklin D. Roosevelt has ever broken the Washington tradition and served more than two terms. Constitutionally speaking, no matter what else happens, Donald Trump would no longer be president at the stroke of noon on January 20, 2029.

Or would he? Since taking office in 2017, Trump has often joked about defying the limit. The most famous incident came in 2018, during a meeting with GOP donors where he discussed Chinese President Xi Jinping, who abandoned the countrys pattern of cycling out party leaders in favor of permanent rule. Hes now president for life, Trump reportedly said. President for life. No, hes great. And look, he was able to do that. I think its great. Maybe well have to give that a shot someday. Hes made similar jokes in public and in private since then.

Maybe Trump is just kidding. (After all, he would be 83 years old in 2029.) Maybe hes not. This is a man who has promised to govern like a dictator instead of a democratically elected president if given the opportunity. He has already proven his willingness to use extrajudicial tactics and political violence to maintain his grip on power. And, as he has so forthrightly told the Colorado courts, he does not think he is actually bound to support the Constitution anyway. If a presidential candidate is telling you that he wants to end the republic, believe him.

_________________________________________________________________

People in this thread: There's no way the republic will end
Trump: I'm gonna end the republic
People in this thread: Never happen
Trump: I'm literally planning it out loud right in front of you
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4736 on: Yesterday at 12:45:35 pm »
The phrase bad faith legal hair jumped out at me for some reason.

Trumps continued existence is just further proof, for me, that there is no god.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4737 on: Yesterday at 12:54:52 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 12:11:31 pm
If Trump Wins Again, There May Be No Stopping Him
_________________________________________________________________

People in this thread: There's no way the republic will end
Trump: I'm gonna end the republic
People in this thread: Never happen
Trump: I'm literally planning it out loud right in front of you
Indomitable_Carp

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4738 on: Yesterday at 01:42:55 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:03:22 am
You are missing the point. Trump has threatened to suspend the Constitution. He has already toyed with the idea of instituting martial law. He has already attempted an insurrection. It is not what is allowed by law or the Constitution. It is about what he and those around him will attempt (and perhaps succeed) in the event of his re-election. So, none of it is silly. These all are things he has already talked about, considered, or attempted.

Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 12:11:31 pm
People in this thread: There's no way the republic will end
Trump: I'm gonna end the republic
People in this thread: Never happen
Trump: I'm literally planning it out loud right in front of you

It's not so dissimilar to Ukraine. Many Ukrainians, including Zelensky himself, were unwilling or unable to believe the USA's warnings that Putin was about to launch a full-scale invasion of the country up until the day it happened, even after what they'd been through since 2013/2014 and with all the evidence to the contrary - and with Putin himself telling everybody what he thought of the idea of Ukrainian independence.

Sometimes when you're in it it's harder to see what's right in front of your face, or perhaps it's simply more comforting to ignore it, and yet with hindsight seems obvious. History has shown it thousands of times before. "It'll never happen here. It could never happen to us".....

Putting any talks of civil war or civil conflict to one side, and taking in the bigger picture of the stability of Western Democracy, it frightens me that people in the USA are taking the threat of a second Trump Presidency lightly. Frankly I'm shitting myself. At a bare minimum the 40 million+ people of Ukraine will be as well.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:50:45 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4739 on: Yesterday at 02:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:56:08 am
Er. Your seat of democracy was violently attacked and people were literally murdered.

And Trump is already saying when he's in, the next wave will be worse.

Youre not making the point you think you are.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4740 on: Yesterday at 03:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 02:24:44 pm
Youre not making the point you think you are.

What point am I making?
Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4741 on: Yesterday at 06:11:42 pm »
Whose gonna be fightin in this civil war,Republicans v dems, trumpy boys against the rest.Seperation of the states? Or ya know life goes on and we carry on struggle to get by. :hally
Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4742 on: Yesterday at 06:37:33 pm »
Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4743 on: Yesterday at 06:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:11:42 pm
Whose gonna be fightin in this civil war,Republicans v dems, trumpy boys against the rest.Seperation of the states? Or ya know life goes on and we carry on struggle to get by. :hally

coolbyrne

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4744 on: Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:56:08 am
Er. Your seat of democracy was violently attacked and people were literally murdered.

And Trump is already saying when he's in, the next wave will be worse.



That's civil unrest, not a civil war.

There were 38 million people in the United States during the last Civil War. There were only 2 states in western America during that time. California had less than half a million people. 'Civil war' as we seem to be viewing it, isn't going to happen for numerical reasons. Then you've got military reasons, political reasons and logical reasons.

Now, I'm not saying events like Jan.6th will never happen again, but an actual civil war? Certainly not during Trump's lifetime.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4745 on: Yesterday at 11:19:25 pm »
I hope that they can hold off until NY, TV is always shit at the turn of the year.
coolbyrne

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4746 on: Yesterday at 11:41:56 pm »
A tip of the iceberg article about Kissinger, from Rolling Stone:

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/henry-kissinger-war-criminal-dead-1234804748/
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4747 on: Today at 11:07:49 am »
Listened to Dean Phillips on PSA. He actually made good points, yet I still got the vibe that hes not too far from nutty. Obviously everything is geared against someone challenging their own incumbent President, but why should it be? I agree that there should be generational change, but this guy is beyond a long shot.

In other news: having had his gag order reinstated, the orange oaf immediately pushed the boundaries of it by attacking the wife of Arthur Engoron. Hes absolute scum. Every day I hope to hear that he hasnt woken up.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4748 on: Today at 11:40:05 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:19:25 pm
I hope that they can hold off until NY, TV is always shit at the turn of the year.

Soz, mate.  The best you'll get is the circle jerk here between Andy, Dumbo's mate and friends.
Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4749 on: Today at 03:52:11 pm »
Liz Cheney tells "CBS News Sunday Morning" that the U.S. is "sleepwalking into a dictatorship"

REP. LIZ CHENEY:  He's told us what he will do. It's very easy to see the steps that he will take.  People who say, "Well, if he's elected, it's not that dangerous because we have all of these checks and balances," don't fully understand the extent to which the Republicans in Congress today have been co-opted.  One of the things that we see happening today is a sort of a sleepwalking into dictatorship in the United States.

CHENEY: If you look at what Donald Trump is trying to do, he can't do it by himself. He has to have collaborators. And the story of Mike Johnson is a story of, of a collaborator and of someone who knew then  and knows now  that what he's doing and saying is wrong, but he's willing to do it in an effort to please Donald Trump. And that's what makes it dangerous.

DICKERSON: The Speaker of the House is a collaborator to overthrow the last election?

CHENEY: Absolutely.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4750 on: Today at 04:03:06 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 03:52:11 pm
Liz Cheney tells "CBS News Sunday Morning" that the U.S. is "sleepwalking into a dictatorship"

REP. LIZ CHENEY:  He's told us what he will do. It's very easy to see the steps that he will take.  People who say, "Well, if he's elected, it's not that dangerous because we have all of these checks and balances," don't fully understand the extent to which the Republicans in Congress today have been co-opted.  One of the things that we see happening today is a sort of a sleepwalking into dictatorship in the United States.

CHENEY: If you look at what Donald Trump is trying to do, he can't do it by himself. He has to have collaborators. And the story of Mike Johnson is a story of, of a collaborator and of someone who knew then  and knows now  that what he's doing and saying is wrong, but he's willing to do it in an effort to please Donald Trump. And that's what makes it dangerous.

DICKERSON: The Speaker of the House is a collaborator to overthrow the last election?

CHENEY: Absolutely.

Durr.

Liz Cheney is bound to say that because she's part of the 'deep state' and frightened that Donald Trump will free us all from the deep state tyranny.

Durr.

Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4751 on: Today at 04:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:03:06 pm
Durr.

Liz Cheney is bound to say that because she's part of the 'deep state' and frightened that Donald Trump will free us all from the deep state tyranny.

Durr.



I'm no fan of Liz Cheney, btw. She's only marginally better than the rest of her party.
Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4752 on: Today at 04:17:28 pm »
Meanwhile, George Santos has been expelled from Congress. I object, on grounds of both principle and entertainment.
Libertine

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4753 on: Today at 04:24:02 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 04:17:28 pm
Meanwhile, George Santos has been expelled from Congress. I object, on grounds of both principle and entertainment.

Thoughts and prayers for Stephen Colbert et al....
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4754 on: Today at 04:26:51 pm »
Taxi for Santos.  :wave
Scottymuser

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4755 on: Today at 04:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 04:17:28 pm
Meanwhile, George Santos has been expelled from Congress. I object, on grounds of both principle and entertainment.

Bye Anthony!  Don't let the door hit you on the way out.  Good fucking riddance
sergeiNT1

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4756 on: Today at 04:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on November 29, 2023, 03:44:01 pm
I'd say above all else, the main reason is that there's a loud, vocal, mostly online minority (partially given a sounding board by parts of the mainstream media) that gives the impression that far more Americans want some sort of violent conflict.

When the reality is, that most of us are far happier not killing each other and want to keep things like Uber Eats around.

I agree... nowadays extremists on both side get the most attention so it makes it sound like like the country is "Civil War - ready" but majority of people (at least people i know, i guess) do not want any conflicts. And media on both sides trying to blow everything out of proportion since they need some attention drawing headlines to exist.
