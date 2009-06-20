« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 243923 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,570
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4680 on: Today at 11:57:56 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:43:41 am
You've no idea if it's happening or not. Trump is literally insane and a second term could result in anything.

It's not happening.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,044
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4681 on: Today at 11:58:12 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:43:41 am
You've no idea if it's happening or not. Trump is literally insane and a second term could result in anything.

Nope. It couldn't. The US is a massive bell curve of political opinion with Trump firmly at one end. I would doubt both houses would all go Replublican and the central majority of voters and other elected officials are not so nuts.

The political process here is also always the same. To be nominated you have to appeal to your own party and it is natural to be more extreme to your side during the nomination process. Once a nominee is selected, both presidential nominees then have to become more central in their views to appeal to the overall population.

Civil war. Nope.  Ridiculous suggestion IMO.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,085
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4682 on: Today at 12:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:40:46 am
Civil war is not possible in the US, even if Trump is re-elected?

Trump has indicated that he will 'suspend the Constitution', 'jail his political opponents', 'execute military top brass', and 'proclaim martial law'. How do you think the US military will respond to all that? I have no stats to support this, but I expect that the vast majority of commissioned officers (ad certainly top brass) would uphold the oath they undertook when becoming an officer:Enlistees take the same oath. I expect fewer non-officers would necessary adhere to their oath, but their leaders would. Would US armed forces be willing to be used this way by a dictator? I think not. Would Trump attempt to remove or overthrow military top brass? He might well try that, but would he win?

Assuming something along these lines occurred, I can foresee a military coup occurring in the US. But, unusually (perhaps uniquely), I doubt they would have any desire to hang onto power. Their aim would be reestablish the Constitution and enable new elections. I do believe that the vast majority of US military (top brass) believe wholeheartedly in the Constitution to which they took an oath to uphold.

There is rather a lot of supposition to the above. But we cannot rule out Trump being re-elected. And if he followed up on all or most of his threats (which is surely rather likely), where does that lead the US and how else would the military react?



You'd hope all that was true...

The problem is, as was alluded to earlier in the thread, the 'alt-right' (or whatever you want to call them) have discovered that, if you simply ignore what were held as checks and balances and just do what the fuck you want to achieve your goal, there's nothing to actually stop you.

We've seen it in the UK, too - the dogwhistling to latent racism during the Referendum and other blatant lies; Bozo proroguing Parliament; Bozo and the ERG staging a coup of the Tory Party despite only being a small minority of the PCP, and forcing out dozens of moderates; Tory MPs voting to give the Executive more powers to bypass Parliament; Cruella and Fishy vowing to ignore legal judgment on Rwanda; etc; etc.

In the US, the orange anus obviously took things further and in an even more dangerous direction, and seeks to totally disrupt democracy there.

When they drive a train to precedent and convention, these scumbags get even more emboldened.


WRT a civil war, I wouldn't be that upset if several thousand of the more extremist far-righters/racists/white supremacists tried to mount an armed insurrection and were put down (literally 'put down') by the military.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,898
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4683 on: Today at 12:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:40:46 am
I do believe that the vast majority of US military (top brass) believe wholeheartedly in the Constitution to which they took an oath to uphold.



Aren't the Republicans currently blocking lots of military appointments in the Senate?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4684 on: Today at 12:24:54 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 12:18:20 pm

Aren't the Republicans currently blocking lots of military appointments in the Senate?
'Promotions', not 'appointments'. The people they are blocking are already officers.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4685 on: Today at 12:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:08:03 pm
But for Trump to suspend the Constitution and take direct control of the Military (to support him rather than the Constitution) would require their cooperation. I cannot see them doing this.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,051
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4686 on: Today at 12:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:24:54 pm
'Promotions', not 'appointments'. The people they are blocking are already officers.

Apparently it's just a single GOP senator blocking them, and his colleagues are furious because they know it's doing them political damage.  Even Lyndsay Graham laid into him.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,290
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4687 on: Today at 12:44:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:57:56 am
It's not happening.

Maybe not but I'm not sure if Americans realise how close they came to a coup in January 2021.

Recent reporting confirms Pence was going to skip the certification until his son set him straight. This explains why Chuck Grassley said, on January 5th, that they weren't expecting Pence to attend the following day and he, Grassley, as Senate President pro tem, would preside. Never mind the insurrection itself and the attack on the Capitol, this was the real thing. Grassley was going to accept the alternate/fake elector slates and Trump would stay in power.

And then poof, there goes your democracy.

So I'm not sure I would be so blithe about predictions for America any time soon.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,085
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 12:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:33:29 pm
Apparently it's just a single GOP senator blocking them, and his colleagues are furious because they know it's doing them political damage.  Even Lyndsay Graham laid into him.


Is it Gaetz?

Since he/his well-connected father made the sex offences he was alleged to have committed disappear, he seems to have gone even more extremist.

He's an absolute slug.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,582
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4689 on: Today at 12:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:52:35 pm

Is it Gaetz?

Since he/his well-connected father made the sex offences he was alleged to have committed disappear, he seems to have gone even more extremist.

He's an absolute slug.

Tommy Tuberville, former American football coach at Auburn University...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,008
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 12:57:27 pm »
Tommy Tuberville. Suggestion is that hes holding up promotions, as with appointments in general in government agencies, in order to place Trump loyalists when he inevitably wins. 🙄
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4691 on: Today at 01:32:33 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 01:42:40 am
Put me in the camp that believes theres a bit more than just one reason why were not hurtling towards a civil war.
happy to hear that, but why? (not being argumentative btw)
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4692 on: Today at 01:35:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:38:54 am
Yup, there won't be a civil war.
why not?  coz tubby said so?

stop simply repeating, please, and explain why you think that.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4693 on: Today at 01:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:27:27 pm
But for Trump to suspend the Constitution and take direct control of the Military (to support him rather than the Constitution) would require their cooperation. I cannot see them doing this.
many of the Jan 6 rioters, and Magats in general, are ex-military.  so I wouldn't dismiss out of hand the potential for some of the armed services to split from their duty.

and let's not forget that Mike Flynn was at one time a highly-respected military officer.  now he makes QAnon look sane.  so a lot of soldiers could well be getting mixed orders from their leadership.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4694 on: Today at 01:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:33:29 pm
Apparently it's just a single GOP senator blocking them, and his colleagues are furious because they know it's doing them political damage.  Even Lyndsay Graham laid into him.
yes, and Graham pushing back hasn't been at all effective. 

the moron is (Tuberville, an ex-college-football coach aka a fucking saint to many in the US) refuses to back down.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,433
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4695 on: Today at 01:40:55 pm »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4696 on: Today at 01:47:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:38:59 pm
many of the Jan 6 rioters, and Magats in general, are ex-military.  so I wouldn't dismiss out of hand the potential for some of the armed services to split from their duty.
Correct me if I am wrong, but I understand they were Privates and low ranking non-Officers. And as a whole, they formed only a small fraction of the insurrectionists. Further, I did state that 'I expect fewer enlistees would adhere to their oath'.
Quote
and let's not forget that Mike Flynn was at one time a highly-respected military officer.  now he makes QAnon look sane.  so a lot of soldiers could well be getting mixed orders from their leadership.
As for Flynn, I did not write 'all officers'. Clearly, Flynn is an outlier and fruit loop. I do not think most officers (and especially not the top brass) are fruit loops.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4697 on: Today at 01:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:45:40 am
There have been some interesting articles on the idea, like this one;

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jan/09/is-the-us-really-heading-for-a-second-civil-war

Is the US really heading for a second civil war?


good post Andy.

these 2 points are very valid:
I could also imagine situations where militias, in conjunction with law enforcement in those areas, carve out little white ethnostates in areas where thats possible because of the way power is divided here in the United States. It would certainly not look anything like the civil war that happened in the 1860s.

those saying "it'll never happen" seem to be making the mistake of thinking it would be like the last US civil war.  of course it won't be.

and this:
And yet the assumption that it cant happen here, is as old as politics itself. Walter has interviewed many survivors about the lead-up to civil wars. What everybody said, whether they were in Baghdad or Sarajevo or Kiev, was we didnt see it coming, she recalled. In fact, we werent willing to accept that anything was wrong until we heard machine gun fire in the hillside. And by that time, it was too late.

too many in the US have never heard of, or are completely ignoring, the boil-a-frog analogy.

Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,536
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4698 on: Today at 02:02:42 pm »
You wouldn't need the US military to be on side to spark off a civil war. No one here is claiming you'd have the American Civil War Mark II, with States splitting off or the military splitting in two or whatever. I agree that most of the US Military Top Brass are very much pro-constitution. But there are many different ways that civil wars end up being fought. In the case of the United States it would most likely take the form of some kind of localised armed insurrection or guerilla war involving some of the huge numbers of civilian loons armed with weaponry, mixed in with large levels of national civil unrest and instability, with various political actors stirring the pot while keeping their hands clean. Perhaps with various local law enforcement services sympathetic or even assisting insurrectionists. That's how most civil wars are fought. We had our own one in Northern Ireland within living memory, and if you'd told people in 1963 what was going to be happening on the streets of Northern Ireland in 1972, let alone that it would drag on until 1998, I'm sure you'd have been met with a similar wall of disbelief.

For those saying it would never happen in the next 50 years, I'm not saying its an imminent or even likely outcome. But if you can't imagine the above as even a slim possibility then I'd suggest you have your head in the sand. Especially in this era of global politics, with so many previously held assumptions falling to bits before our very eyes. These things have happened time and time and time again throughout history. I appreciate we are still in the dying days of American exceptionalism, but it's very unsteady ground to be assuming "it could never happen here".

« Last Edit: Today at 02:10:22 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4699 on: Today at 02:03:56 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 02:02:42 pm
For those saying it would never happen in the next 50 years, I'm not saying its an imminent or even likely outcome. But if you can't image the above as even a slim possibility then I'd suggest you have your head in the sand.
agree completely.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,570
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4700 on: Today at 02:21:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:35:09 pm
why not?  coz tubby said so?

stop simply repeating, please, and explain why you think that.

No one wants a civil war, it wouldn't help anyone.  Even if Trump gets the presidency again, do you really think the Democrats are going to arm up and start a war?  Come on, how would that even work?

Absolute worst case scenario would be a few riots.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,237
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4701 on: Today at 02:22:41 pm »
Quote
and let's not forget that Mike Flynn was at one time a highly-respected military officer
.

Never.

A prick at the Point.  Passed all the tests to become general.  His respected general brother denounced him years ago.

You lot can hope and postulate about a civil war. 

Just remember there are almost equal amounts of Repugs and Dems in every state.  The big cities are full of Dems.

A military coup would go nowhere.  The troops respect people like Milley and Kelly, not the fat fuck and his over the hill Oath gang.

You DO realise that every state has a huge National Guard which only responds to authorized commands from the Governor (which could be overruled by the military), not from some arsehole that thinks John McCain was a loser.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:32:53 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Expect nothing.
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 