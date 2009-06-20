You wouldn't need the US military to be on side to spark off a civil war. No one here is claiming you'd have the American Civil War Mark II, with States splitting off or the military splitting in two or whatever. I agree that most of the US Military Top Brass are very much pro-constitution. But there are many different ways that civil wars end up being fought. In the case of the United States it would most likely take the form of some kind of localised armed insurrection or guerilla war involving some of the huge numbers of civilian loons armed with weaponry, mixed in with large levels of national civil unrest and instability, with various political actors stirring the pot while keeping their hands clean. Perhaps with various local law enforcement services sympathetic or even assisting insurrectionists. That's how most civil wars are fought. We had our own one in Northern Ireland within living memory, and if you'd told people in 1963 what was going to be happening on the streets of Northern Ireland in 1972, let alone that it would drag on until 1998, I'm sure you'd have been met with a similar wall of disbelief.



For those saying it would never happen in the next 50 years, I'm not saying its an imminent or even likely outcome. But if you can't imagine the above as even a slim possibility then I'd suggest you have your head in the sand. Especially in this era of global politics, with so many previously held assumptions falling to bits before our very eyes. These things have happened time and time and time again throughout history. I appreciate we are still in the dying days of American exceptionalism, but it's very unsteady ground to be assuming "it could never happen here".



