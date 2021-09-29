Civil war is not possible in the US, even if Trump is re-elected?



Trump has indicated that he will 'suspend the Constitution', 'jail his political opponents', 'execute military top brass', and 'proclaim martial law'. How do you think the US military will respond to all that? I have no stats to support this, but I expect that the vast majority of commissioned officers (ad certainly top brass) would uphold the oath they undertook when becoming an officer:Enlistees take the same oath. I expect fewer non-officers would necessary adhere to their oath, but their leaders would. Would US armed forces be willing to be used this way by a dictator? I think not. Would Trump attempt to remove or overthrow military top brass? He might well try that, but would he win?



Assuming something along these lines occurred, I can foresee a military coup occurring in the US. But, unusually (perhaps uniquely), I doubt they would have any desire to hang onto power. Their aim would be reestablish the Constitution and enable new elections. I do believe that the vast majority of US military (top brass) believe wholeheartedly in the Constitution to which they took an oath to uphold.



There is rather a lot of supposition to the above. But we cannot rule out Trump being re-elected. And if he followed up on all or most of his threats (which is surely rather likely), where does that lead the US and how else would the military react?



You'd hope all that was true...The problem is, as was alluded to earlier in the thread, the 'alt-right' (or whatever you want to call them) have discovered that, if you simply ignore what were held as checks and balances and just do what the fuck you want to achieve your goal, there's nothing to actually stop you.We've seen it in the UK, too - the dogwhistling to latent racism during the Referendum and other blatant lies; Bozo proroguing Parliament; Bozo and the ERG staging a coup of the Tory Party despite only being a small minority of the PCP, and forcing out dozens of moderates; Tory MPs voting to give the Executive more powers to bypass Parliament; Cruella and Fishy vowing to ignore legal judgment on Rwanda; etc; etc.In the US, the orange anus obviously took things further and in an even more dangerous direction, and seeks to totally disrupt democracy there.When they drive a train to precedent and convention, these scumbags get even more emboldened.WRT a civil war, I wouldn't be that upset if several thousand of the more extremist far-righters/racists/white supremacists tried to mount an armed insurrection and were put down (literally 'put down') by the military.