but didn't she break ranks with Trump recently, refuse to endorse him or something?



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8L9gdO0GyEM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8L9gdO0GyEM</a>

Nope... He's her "friend". And even, if she had distanced herself from Trump, she wouldn't be the first to change her opinion overnight. I'd expect Haley to do the same, if she got asked to be Trump's VP after her bid for the nominaton fails. I could even see Chris Christie going back to being a Trump arse-kisser, if it suited him. They are all c*nts and they are all the same. They'll "believe" and "support" whatever helps them further their own career or fill their own pockets.