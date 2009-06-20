« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 242519 times)

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4640 on: November 20, 2023, 09:29:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 20, 2023, 09:19:07 pm
but didn't she break ranks with Trump recently, refuse to endorse him or something?

Nope... He's her "friend". And even, if she had distanced herself from Trump, she wouldn't be the first to change her opinion overnight. I'd expect Haley to do the same, if she got asked to be Trump's VP after her bid for the nominaton fails. I could even see Chris Christie going back to being a Trump arse-kisser, if it suited him. They are all c*nts and they are all the same. They'll "believe" and "support" whatever helps them further their own career or fill their own pockets.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8L9gdO0GyEM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8L9gdO0GyEM</a>
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4641 on: November 21, 2023, 07:53:17 am »
Quote from: S on November 20, 2023, 03:54:03 pm
Can only agree with what was said above, Trump looks and acts a lot younger than Biden.

You can mock it all you want, but Trump's public speaking is a massive strength for him. He plays to his crowd perfectly. The Ron "DeSanctimonious" stuff the other day is just another example. It was funny. His gimmick is that he'll say and do anything. The speech patterns and mannerisms that those cringeworthy late night talk shows in the US mock so often? Again, those are a strength. His supporters want to see and hear them.

Biden is devoid of charisma by comparison. He didn't actually fare that badly in the debates last time, but I think he's gotten considerably worse since then.

It's terrifying that Biden is all that stands between Trump and the White House...again.

Have you actually watched Trump speak recently? He's barely coherent and thinks he beat Obama in the 2016 election. His only "strength" is that he has thousands of morons in the crowd who cheer at any dogwhistle or red meat that Trump throws their way.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4642 on: November 21, 2023, 10:31:58 am »
Quote from: stoa on November 20, 2023, 09:29:23 pm
Nope... He's her "friend". And even, if she had distanced herself from Trump, she wouldn't be the first to change her opinion overnight. I'd expect Haley to do the same, if she got asked to be Trump's VP after her bid for the nominaton fails. I could even see Chris Christie going back to being a Trump arse-kisser, if it suited him. They are all c*nts and they are all the same. They'll "believe" and "support" whatever helps them further their own career or fill their own pockets.
I don't think he would. There is plenty to criticise Christie about, but I seriously doubt he's take up that offer (not that it would be offered of course).
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4643 on: November 21, 2023, 11:08:28 am »
"Would you like to be my VP nominee?"

"Maybe. What happened to the last VP you had?"

"Oh, I sent a mob to try to kill him. But I'm sure we'll get on much better".
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4644 on: November 21, 2023, 12:36:25 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4645 on: November 21, 2023, 03:10:29 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4646 on: November 21, 2023, 03:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on November 21, 2023, 07:53:17 am
Have you actually watched Trump speak recently? He's barely coherent and thinks he beat Obama in the 2016 election. His only "strength" is that he has thousands of morons in the crowd who cheer at any dogwhistle or red meat that Trump throws their way.

Saw a good thing from Seth Meyers today where he puts it perfectly.

About 03:45 in - sums it up why Trump and the Tories and the like of fucking Frottage get off scot-free with their voters

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o0VgwesxuSA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o0VgwesxuSA</a>
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4647 on: November 21, 2023, 05:19:43 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4648 on: November 21, 2023, 05:46:19 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on November 21, 2023, 12:36:25 pm
This from FOX!

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/republicans-hatred-for-america-is-showing/ar-AA1keyy8?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=8d73a0cf213a41cda761aa9b9002fae2&ei=37


They hate that America has progressed from being that nation of small-town conservatism - you know the type: busybody, god-fearing, racist (from 'casual' to 'KKK'), anti-joy/anti-hedonism, bigoted, parochial.

They hate social liberalism and freedom of choice. They hate equal rights and not being able to say certain words without criticism.They hate that 'queers' are accepted. They hate that the social agenda is only travelling in one direction.

And they hate that their kids are far more likely to be socially liberal and reject that pious, small-minded attitude.

They want to turn the clock back to 1955
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4649 on: November 22, 2023, 09:12:40 am »
An imaginary 1955 they saw on tv in the 70s.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4650 on: November 22, 2023, 12:30:51 pm »
I haven't sussed Winkin yet, but we know Blinken, and Nod is obvious, however Mark Regev just gave Biden credit for the improved terms which will result in the hostage negotiations.

"The Old Guy Comes Up With The Hostage Solution"

Which is nice.  8)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4651 on: November 22, 2023, 12:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on November 21, 2023, 07:53:17 am


Trump's clown show is an old time Yank carnival tour. 

Funnel cakes, memorabilia, other old, grey, fat people.

The Grateful Undead?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4652 on: Today at 12:28:23 pm »
