Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4600 on: November 15, 2023, 11:33:59 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 15, 2023, 10:37:08 am
But why would Independents vote for a 79 year old, in prison, clearly massively more senile and less physically (and mentally) capable.  You are believing, again, Right Wing polls designed to help Trump back to the Presidency.  The "usual" choice would be his Veep - who would be *more* a turn off, both from Independents AND the Left side of the party.  Who else has a national profile *and* has actually done things - I repeat why I've been saying for months, Biden has done more in his first ~3 years of his Presidency than basically *any* US President for decades has in their 4, often 8, years in office.

Why am I saying "Right Wing polls" - well, the said same polls had Biden with a low appproval rating and would lose the Senate and massively lose the House in 2022.  What happened then was the Dems *gained* a seat in the Senate (and almost 2) before Sinema turned traitor; and the Republicans won the narrowest margin in the House history (4 seats - fewer than the number of illegally drawn gerrymandered districts which they didn't have "time" to re-draw before 2022, but will before 2024).  Then again, 2 weeks ago - doom and gloom, low approval rating, not going to do well. Blue *WAVE* in local and state elections in every Purple and Red State bar Mississippi.


I hope you're right. Because the stakes are incredibly high.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4601 on: November 15, 2023, 12:21:18 pm »
It is indeed bloody ridiculous that they're going to have an election between an 81yo and an obese 79yo but age is only raised as a concern for one of them. It's like the bloody Respect campaign all over again, only one side has to play by the rules.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4602 on: November 15, 2023, 12:54:27 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on November 15, 2023, 12:21:18 pm
It is indeed bloody ridiculous that they're going to have an election between an 81yo and an obese 79yo but age is only raised as a concern for one of them. It's like the bloody Respect campaign all over again, only one side has to play by the rules.

I think the problem is that Trump looks and acts a lot younger than Biden when they are talking. Honestly, I reckon if you showed a Biden speech and a Trump speech, and asked someone who had no clue how old each was, they would, unfortunately assume Trump was much younger.

Ignoring, of course, the dangerous, arrant shite that Trump comes out with.
 
And it isn't gonna get any better. Imagine what Biden will look and sound like in five years time, if of course, he's still here.  And no way will average Americans consider the VP when casting their vote. Itll be 99.9% down to their view of the main candidates.

Hope the Dems can sort something out quickly, because if the orange twat wins again, we'll be posting about the Handmaids Tale in the Awesome Documentaries thread.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4603 on: November 15, 2023, 02:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 15, 2023, 11:21:55 am
Sorry I'm not up to scratch on this subject, but who will be Biden's VP. I was very impressed with Harris last time but she seems to have fallen right out of favour for some reason, and Biden's VP will become increasingly important in the minds of voters I'm sure.
Harris is and will be his running mate. 

no way in hell will Biden drop a woman of colour - the Black vote got him in the WH, they'd never forgive him if he did that.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4604 on: November 15, 2023, 02:17:52 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4605 on: November 15, 2023, 03:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on November 15, 2023, 05:34:51 am
A good laugh. Senator Markwayne Mullin trying to gin up a fight with Teamster OBrien during a hearing chaired by Sanders.

https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1724474603102167311

He was incensed by OBriens tweet that hes a little man (for standing on a box during a debate)

https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1724547946488660451/photo/1

Not the first time that hes challenged OBrien.


https://www.koco.com/article/oklahoma-markwayne-mullin-teamsters-sean-obrien-charity-mma-fight-challenge/44348249

As someone described it, pure Masshole energy captured perfectly here. Look at his colleagues behind trying not to laugh.

https://x.com/EoinHiggins_/status/1724470321183359427?s=20
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4606 on: November 15, 2023, 03:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on November 15, 2023, 03:18:01 pm


You can say what you like about steroids............
Expect nothing.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4607 on: November 15, 2023, 04:20:54 pm »
Nikki Hayley has said if she becomes President, every social media user would need to be verified with their full name.

 :lmao

Was she freestyling there or does she not have political advisors to run these turdnuggets past?

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4608 on: November 15, 2023, 04:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 14, 2023, 11:03:24 pm

I'm still hoping he's doing this to avoid a 'lame duck' aura about his final year, and that he'll announce a 'health issue' at some point in spring/summer that prevents him standing again. Would also give the Repugs much less time to get their attack lines in place for the new candidate.


But that's far too late surely? The primaries start in February don't they? And at a minimum candidates would need a few weeks to set up their campaigns for the primaries. They just can't go back to the smoke-filled rooms before the convention.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4609 on: November 15, 2023, 05:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on November 15, 2023, 12:54:27 pm
I think the problem is that Trump looks and acts a lot younger than Biden when they are talking. Honestly, I reckon if you showed a Biden speech and a Trump speech, and asked someone who had no clue how old each was, they would, unfortunately assume Trump was much younger.

Ignoring, of course, the dangerous, arrant shite that Trump comes out with.
 
And it isn't gonna get any better. Imagine what Biden will look and sound like in five years time, if of course, he's still here.  And no way will average Americans consider the VP when casting their vote. Itll be 99.9% down to their view of the main candidates.

Hope the Dems can sort something out quickly, because if the orange twat wins again, we'll be posting about the Handmaids Tale in the Awesome Documentaries thread.

Really?  Most Trump speeches are full of ums, arrs, him pausing mid sentence confusingly, not knowing where he is/what he is saying, forgetting words.  But yes, he might shout and gesticulate wildly at times - that does not mean he speaks like a younger person.  And full of racist, xenophobic, right wing nonsense - you can't discount the content from the speeches when you are saying one sounds like an old crazy person.

Biden's speeches on the other hand are coherent, clear, sober, well spoken, don't feature weird pauses where he looks like he doesn't know how to make a coherent sentence come out of his mouth, etc. etc.  You only have to look at his speech after he came back from Israel a couple weeks ago - sensible sounding, sober, serious, clear.  Or his speech at the Auto Worker Union in Illinois - a bit more animated because the topic was less "serious", but well spoken, serious, sober, handled interruptions well (including a women heckling like a banshee, and "we like trump" chants) without encouraging violence against them.  By the end had a crowd that had at one point, as I said, chanted "we want trump" eating out his hand and applauding him.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4610 on: November 15, 2023, 05:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 15, 2023, 05:41:39 pm
Really?  Most Trump speeches are full of ums, arrs, him pausing mid sentence confusingly, not knowing where he is/what he is saying, forgetting words.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk-ZBYyjsko
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4611 on: November 15, 2023, 05:47:08 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on November 15, 2023, 12:21:18 pm
It is indeed bloody ridiculous that they're going to have an election between an 81yo and an obese 79yo but age is only raised as a concern for one of them. It's like the bloody Respect campaign all over again, only one side has to play by the rules.

There were plenty of age and health concerns with Trump, raised by the media and elsewhere, during his presidency.

It's just those concerns were often overshadowed by the much larger, more awful and more prevalent concerns that came with a Trump presidency.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4612 on: November 15, 2023, 08:12:36 pm »
if we're going by the content and delivery of his speeches, the concern with Trump is that he's too young to be president
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4613 on: November 15, 2023, 11:55:31 pm »
Expect nothing.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4614 on: November 16, 2023, 04:29:52 pm »
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4615 on: November 17, 2023, 10:56:22 am »
Recent polling suggested a "Generic Democrat" would beat Trump comfortably.

Be interesting to find out if this data is repeated, and if it gets to Joe Biden, who after a life-time of service surely only has one task left...

To block a candidate Trump from getting into office.






*Biden might have one other task but we'll not mention that.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4616 on: November 17, 2023, 11:11:59 am »
Quote from: Only Me on November 15, 2023, 12:54:27 pm
I think the problem is that Trump looks and acts a lot younger than Biden when they are talking. Honestly, I reckon if you showed a Biden speech and a Trump speech, and asked someone who had no clue how old each was, they would, unfortunately assume Trump was much younger.


I mean, if you were to just show people the transcripts, people might assume Trump was much, much younger - maybe around 5 or 6 years old.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4617 on: November 17, 2023, 11:30:04 am »
As with all things Trump its absolutely Fake: a morbidly obese 78 year old who never exercises and has the diet of a teenager is not healthy. Amazing how far you can get by just shouting stuff.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4618 on: November 17, 2023, 09:39:56 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on November 17, 2023, 10:56:22 am
Recent polling suggested a "Generic Democrat" would beat Trump comfortably.


This is my fear as well. Although they are the same age, Trump looks and acts younger. Even seeing a few bits of the Biden speech after seeing Xi didn't look very reassuring. Biden does seem like the adult in the room compared to Trump as far as being a Statesman is concerned. Maybe it is because Trump doesnt drink alcohol he aged better.

I think any half decent Democrat would beat Trump, but Biden just isn't selling well at the moment. And thats the fear. Biden v Trump will be a close run thing, even with Trumps ridiculous past activities. The perception to me anyway is that Trump is just more up to the task of 4 years in charge than Biden would be. Add to that if Harris is his running mate, if he died in office, she is not a popular politician. Another turn off for Biden voters.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4619 on: November 18, 2023, 12:11:47 am »
U.S. economy is taking off, Fed is done raising interest rates. Gas prices are down.  Unemployment rate <3%.  Inflation rate has slowed.

"The best is yet to come!" *Donny Jr.'s mouthpiece.
Expect nothing.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4620 on: November 18, 2023, 03:46:36 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on November 17, 2023, 09:39:56 pm
This is my fear as well. Although they are the same age, Trump looks and acts younger. Even seeing a few bits of the Biden speech after seeing Xi didn't look very reassuring. Biden does seem like the adult in the room compared to Trump as far as being a Statesman is concerned. Maybe it is because Trump doesnt drink alcohol he aged better.

I think any half decent Democrat would beat Trump, but Biden just isn't selling well at the moment. And thats the fear. Biden v Trump will be a close run thing, even with Trumps ridiculous past activities. The perception to me anyway is that Trump is just more up to the task of 4 years in charge than Biden would be. Add to that if Harris is his running mate, if he died in office, she is not a popular politician. Another turn off for Biden voters.

This brings up an interesting question- who is going to be Trump's VP? Has anyone been mentioned? I genuinely don't know.
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4621 on: November 18, 2023, 10:46:23 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on November 17, 2023, 09:39:56 pm
This is my fear as well. Although they are the same age, Trump looks and acts younger. Even seeing a few bits of the Biden speech after seeing Xi didn't look very reassuring. Biden does seem like the adult in the room compared to Trump as far as being a Statesman is concerned. Maybe it is because Trump doesnt drink alcohol he aged better.

I think any half decent Democrat would beat Trump, but Biden just isn't selling well at the moment. And thats the fear. Biden v Trump will be a close run thing, even with Trumps ridiculous past activities. The perception to me anyway is that Trump is just more up to the task of 4 years in charge than Biden would be. Add to that if Harris is his running mate, if he died in office, she is not a popular politician. Another turn off for Biden voters.

Age may be a factor if Trump was twenty years younger but if i was Biden i would be doubling down on the quality of people he surrounded himself with versus Trump. I would also highlight the huge turnover of senior staff members when Orangutan was in charge as surely it was the highest ever. I believe Biden didn't lose any department heads in his first two years. God knows how many of Trumps resigned or were fired in disgrace and have gone to write books about the chaos in the White House while good old Trump was president. Age may be a factor for some but the utter mess we saw with Trumps leadership or lack of outweighs everything surely.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4622 on: November 18, 2023, 01:20:13 pm »
Expect nothing.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4623 on: November 18, 2023, 01:40:20 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on November 18, 2023, 03:46:36 am
This brings up an interesting question- who is going to be Trump's VP? Has anyone been mentioned? I genuinely don't know.

Some people making pretty obvious plays to get noticed by the Trump camp, but they could backfire: Kari Lake was said to be desperate for the nod with all her conspiracy challenges after losing out in the gubernatorial (and was staying at Mar-A-Lago a lot), but it led Trump to supposedly sour on her because I doubt he wants a VP who will potentially take any attention away from him.

There are obvious MAGA candidates in the House who may love to be plucked out of there and given 4 cushy years in the White House  before swanning off to Fox ahead of their own run, but are they mostly in the same boat of being too high profile?

Doesn't seem like Trump now needs another Pence-like figure who has done their time in Republican circles to shore up the establishment or religious vote.

So we're essentially looking at someone who isn't going to compete for his spotlight, is faultlessly loyal over any other quality, and doesn't necessarily need to bolster the support of any wing of the party.

... It's going to be Ivanka isn't it?
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4624 on: November 18, 2023, 02:21:17 pm »
A good move for Biden if he does not step aside would be Michelle Obama for Vice President ....Whether she would be up for doing it is a long shot though.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4625 on: November 18, 2023, 02:50:41 pm »
Quote from: nozza on November 18, 2023, 02:21:17 pm
A good move for Biden if he does not step aside would be Michelle Obama for Vice President ....Whether she would be up for doing it is a long shot though.

It would rile up the Qanon crowd and their 'Big Mike' conspiracies (don't ask), but then they aren't voting for Biden anyway so sure, why not.

Except would it look bad to drop Harris from the re-election ticket? Honestly not sure what would play better.
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4626 on: November 18, 2023, 04:10:10 pm »
Expect nothing.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4627 on: Today at 03:54:03 pm »
Can only agree with what was said above, Trump looks and acts a lot younger than Biden.

You can mock it all you want, but Trump's public speaking is a massive strength for him. He plays to his crowd perfectly. The Ron "DeSanctimonious" stuff the other day is just another example. It was funny. His gimmick is that he'll say and do anything. The speech patterns and mannerisms that those cringeworthy late night talk shows in the US mock so often? Again, those are a strength. His supporters want to see and hear them.

Biden is devoid of charisma by comparison. He didn't actually fare that badly in the debates last time, but I think he's gotten considerably worse since then.

It's terrifying that Biden is all that stands between Trump and the White House...again.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4628 on: Today at 03:54:53 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on November 18, 2023, 03:46:36 am
This brings up an interesting question- who is going to be Trump's VP? Has anyone been mentioned? I genuinely don't know.
Tucker Carlson.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4629 on: Today at 04:05:08 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on November 18, 2023, 01:40:20 pm
Some people making pretty obvious plays to get noticed by the Trump camp, but they could backfire: Kari Lake was said to be desperate for the nod with all her conspiracy challenges after losing out in the gubernatorial (and was staying at Mar-A-Lago a lot), but it led Trump to supposedly sour on her because I doubt he wants a VP who will potentially take any attention away from him.

There are obvious MAGA candidates in the House who may love to be plucked out of there and given 4 cushy years in the White House  before swanning off to Fox ahead of their own run, but are they mostly in the same boat of being too high profile?

Doesn't seem like Trump now needs another Pence-like figure who has done their time in Republican circles to shore up the establishment or religious vote.

So we're essentially looking at someone who isn't going to compete for his spotlight, is faultlessly loyal over any other quality, and doesn't necessarily need to bolster the support of any wing of the party.

... It's going to be Ivanka isn't it?

Kristi Noem, Tim Scott (he did run in the primary, but let's face it, he had no impact), and one interesting name mentioned on 538:  Elise Stefanik (a rep from NY; was the youngest in congress when first elected and was moderate but is now full Trumper).

It seems likely he wants a woman or a minority candidate as VP.  If he wanted electability, he could pick Haley, but there's too much history there in all likelihood, and she might be his biggest primary challenge anyway.  Plus, she's too high profile and would take attention away.

Noem ticks a lot of boxes as a former rep, current governor, and has some name recognition without being too high profile.

There's still Lake, but your insights make sense into why it probably won't be her.  She's also just launched a Senate campaign for 2024.
King Kenny.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4630 on: Today at 04:19:15 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 03:54:03 pm
Can only agree with what was said above, Trump looks and acts a lot younger than Biden.

You can mock it all you want, but Trump's public speaking is a massive strength for him. He plays to his crowd perfectly. The Ron "DeSanctimonious" stuff the other day is just another example. It was funny. His gimmick is that he'll say and do anything. The speech patterns and mannerisms that those cringeworthy late night talk shows in the US mock so often? Again, those are a strength. His supporters want to see and hear them.

Biden is devoid of charisma by comparison. He didn't actually fare that badly in the debates last time, but I think he's gotten considerably worse since then.

It's terrifying that Biden is all that stands between Trump and the White House...again.

Trumps public speaking will always play to the loons or his base.  If he said nothing more than boo theyd still fawn over him.  I dont think his bluster and put-downs, comedic or simply vicious, appeals to the electorate at large.  Probably off-putting to many.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4631 on: Today at 05:00:19 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on November 18, 2023, 03:46:36 am
This brings up an interesting question- who is going to be Trump's VP? Has anyone been mentioned? I genuinely don't know.

Haha  I hadn't even thought about that. It worked out so weel so last time.

At least if he wins he can never have another election stolen from him. I actually see someone like Nicky Haley being a potential VP. More of a moderate to balance him out and is on the same page on abortion as Trump.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4632 on: Today at 08:02:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 05:00:19 pm
Haha  I hadn't even thought about that. It worked out so weel so last time.

At least if he wins he can never have another election stolen from him. I actually see someone like Nicky Haley being a potential VP. More of a moderate to balance him out and is on the same page on abortion as Trump.

Thats the one.
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4633 on: Today at 08:03:32 pm »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 08:02:17 pm
Thats the one.
I doubt she would want it.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
