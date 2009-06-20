« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 240410 times)

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4600 on: November 15, 2023, 11:33:59 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 15, 2023, 10:37:08 am
But why would Independents vote for a 79 year old, in prison, clearly massively more senile and less physically (and mentally) capable.  You are believing, again, Right Wing polls designed to help Trump back to the Presidency.  The "usual" choice would be his Veep - who would be *more* a turn off, both from Independents AND the Left side of the party.  Who else has a national profile *and* has actually done things - I repeat why I've been saying for months, Biden has done more in his first ~3 years of his Presidency than basically *any* US President for decades has in their 4, often 8, years in office.

Why am I saying "Right Wing polls" - well, the said same polls had Biden with a low appproval rating and would lose the Senate and massively lose the House in 2022.  What happened then was the Dems *gained* a seat in the Senate (and almost 2) before Sinema turned traitor; and the Republicans won the narrowest margin in the House history (4 seats - fewer than the number of illegally drawn gerrymandered districts which they didn't have "time" to re-draw before 2022, but will before 2024).  Then again, 2 weeks ago - doom and gloom, low approval rating, not going to do well. Blue *WAVE* in local and state elections in every Purple and Red State bar Mississippi.


I hope you're right. Because the stakes are incredibly high.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4601 on: November 15, 2023, 12:21:18 pm »
It is indeed bloody ridiculous that they're going to have an election between an 81yo and an obese 79yo but age is only raised as a concern for one of them. It's like the bloody Respect campaign all over again, only one side has to play by the rules.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4602 on: November 15, 2023, 12:54:27 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on November 15, 2023, 12:21:18 pm
It is indeed bloody ridiculous that they're going to have an election between an 81yo and an obese 79yo but age is only raised as a concern for one of them. It's like the bloody Respect campaign all over again, only one side has to play by the rules.

I think the problem is that Trump looks and acts a lot younger than Biden when they are talking. Honestly, I reckon if you showed a Biden speech and a Trump speech, and asked someone who had no clue how old each was, they would, unfortunately assume Trump was much younger.

Ignoring, of course, the dangerous, arrant shite that Trump comes out with.
 
And it isn't gonna get any better. Imagine what Biden will look and sound like in five years time, if of course, he's still here.  And no way will average Americans consider the VP when casting their vote. Itll be 99.9% down to their view of the main candidates.

Hope the Dems can sort something out quickly, because if the orange twat wins again, we'll be posting about the Handmaids Tale in the Awesome Documentaries thread.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4603 on: November 15, 2023, 02:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 15, 2023, 11:21:55 am
Sorry I'm not up to scratch on this subject, but who will be Biden's VP. I was very impressed with Harris last time but she seems to have fallen right out of favour for some reason, and Biden's VP will become increasingly important in the minds of voters I'm sure.
Harris is and will be his running mate. 

no way in hell will Biden drop a woman of colour - the Black vote got him in the WH, they'd never forgive him if he did that.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4604 on: November 15, 2023, 02:17:52 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4605 on: November 15, 2023, 03:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on November 15, 2023, 05:34:51 am
A good laugh. Senator Markwayne Mullin trying to gin up a fight with Teamster OBrien during a hearing chaired by Sanders.

https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1724474603102167311

He was incensed by OBriens tweet that hes a little man (for standing on a box during a debate)

https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1724547946488660451/photo/1

Not the first time that hes challenged OBrien.


https://www.koco.com/article/oklahoma-markwayne-mullin-teamsters-sean-obrien-charity-mma-fight-challenge/44348249

As someone described it, pure Masshole energy captured perfectly here. Look at his colleagues behind trying not to laugh.

https://x.com/EoinHiggins_/status/1724470321183359427?s=20
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4606 on: November 15, 2023, 03:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on November 15, 2023, 03:18:01 pm


You can say what you like about steroids............
Expect nothing.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4607 on: November 15, 2023, 04:20:54 pm »
Nikki Hayley has said if she becomes President, every social media user would need to be verified with their full name.

 :lmao

Was she freestyling there or does she not have political advisors to run these turdnuggets past?

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4608 on: November 15, 2023, 04:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 14, 2023, 11:03:24 pm

I'm still hoping he's doing this to avoid a 'lame duck' aura about his final year, and that he'll announce a 'health issue' at some point in spring/summer that prevents him standing again. Would also give the Repugs much less time to get their attack lines in place for the new candidate.


But that's far too late surely? The primaries start in February don't they? And at a minimum candidates would need a few weeks to set up their campaigns for the primaries. They just can't go back to the smoke-filled rooms before the convention.
« Reply #4609 on: November 15, 2023, 05:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on November 15, 2023, 12:54:27 pm
I think the problem is that Trump looks and acts a lot younger than Biden when they are talking. Honestly, I reckon if you showed a Biden speech and a Trump speech, and asked someone who had no clue how old each was, they would, unfortunately assume Trump was much younger.

Ignoring, of course, the dangerous, arrant shite that Trump comes out with.
 
And it isn't gonna get any better. Imagine what Biden will look and sound like in five years time, if of course, he's still here.  And no way will average Americans consider the VP when casting their vote. Itll be 99.9% down to their view of the main candidates.

Hope the Dems can sort something out quickly, because if the orange twat wins again, we'll be posting about the Handmaids Tale in the Awesome Documentaries thread.

Really?  Most Trump speeches are full of ums, arrs, him pausing mid sentence confusingly, not knowing where he is/what he is saying, forgetting words.  But yes, he might shout and gesticulate wildly at times - that does not mean he speaks like a younger person.  And full of racist, xenophobic, right wing nonsense - you can't discount the content from the speeches when you are saying one sounds like an old crazy person.

Biden's speeches on the other hand are coherent, clear, sober, well spoken, don't feature weird pauses where he looks like he doesn't know how to make a coherent sentence come out of his mouth, etc. etc.  You only have to look at his speech after he came back from Israel a couple weeks ago - sensible sounding, sober, serious, clear.  Or his speech at the Auto Worker Union in Illinois - a bit more animated because the topic was less "serious", but well spoken, serious, sober, handled interruptions well (including a women heckling like a banshee, and "we like trump" chants) without encouraging violence against them.  By the end had a crowd that had at one point, as I said, chanted "we want trump" eating out his hand and applauding him.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4610 on: November 15, 2023, 05:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 15, 2023, 05:41:39 pm
Really?  Most Trump speeches are full of ums, arrs, him pausing mid sentence confusingly, not knowing where he is/what he is saying, forgetting words.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk-ZBYyjsko
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4611 on: November 15, 2023, 05:47:08 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on November 15, 2023, 12:21:18 pm
It is indeed bloody ridiculous that they're going to have an election between an 81yo and an obese 79yo but age is only raised as a concern for one of them. It's like the bloody Respect campaign all over again, only one side has to play by the rules.

There were plenty of age and health concerns with Trump, raised by the media and elsewhere, during his presidency.

It's just those concerns were often overshadowed by the much larger, more awful and more prevalent concerns that came with a Trump presidency.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4612 on: November 15, 2023, 08:12:36 pm »
if we're going by the content and delivery of his speeches, the concern with Trump is that he's too young to be president
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4613 on: November 15, 2023, 11:55:31 pm »
« Last Edit: November 16, 2023, 01:22:47 pm by jambutty »
Expect nothing.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4614 on: November 16, 2023, 04:29:52 pm »
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4615 on: Yesterday at 10:56:22 am »
Recent polling suggested a "Generic Democrat" would beat Trump comfortably.

Be interesting to find out if this data is repeated, and if it gets to Joe Biden, who after a life-time of service surely only has one task left...

To block a candidate Trump from getting into office.






*Biden might have one other task but we'll not mention that.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4616 on: Yesterday at 11:11:59 am »
Quote from: Only Me on November 15, 2023, 12:54:27 pm
I think the problem is that Trump looks and acts a lot younger than Biden when they are talking. Honestly, I reckon if you showed a Biden speech and a Trump speech, and asked someone who had no clue how old each was, they would, unfortunately assume Trump was much younger.


I mean, if you were to just show people the transcripts, people might assume Trump was much, much younger - maybe around 5 or 6 years old.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4617 on: Yesterday at 11:30:04 am »
As with all things Trump its absolutely Fake: a morbidly obese 78 year old who never exercises and has the diet of a teenager is not healthy. Amazing how far you can get by just shouting stuff.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4618 on: Yesterday at 09:39:56 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:56:22 am
Recent polling suggested a "Generic Democrat" would beat Trump comfortably.


This is my fear as well. Although they are the same age, Trump looks and acts younger. Even seeing a few bits of the Biden speech after seeing Xi didn't look very reassuring. Biden does seem like the adult in the room compared to Trump as far as being a Statesman is concerned. Maybe it is because Trump doesnt drink alcohol he aged better.

I think any half decent Democrat would beat Trump, but Biden just isn't selling well at the moment. And thats the fear. Biden v Trump will be a close run thing, even with Trumps ridiculous past activities. The perception to me anyway is that Trump is just more up to the task of 4 years in charge than Biden would be. Add to that if Harris is his running mate, if he died in office, she is not a popular politician. Another turn off for Biden voters.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4619 on: Today at 12:11:47 am »
U.S. economy is taking off, Fed is done raising interest rates. Gas prices are down.  Unemployment rate <3%.  Inflation rate has slowed.

"The best is yet to come!" *Donny Jr.'s mouthpiece.
Expect nothing.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4620 on: Today at 03:46:36 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 09:39:56 pm
This is my fear as well. Although they are the same age, Trump looks and acts younger. Even seeing a few bits of the Biden speech after seeing Xi didn't look very reassuring. Biden does seem like the adult in the room compared to Trump as far as being a Statesman is concerned. Maybe it is because Trump doesnt drink alcohol he aged better.

I think any half decent Democrat would beat Trump, but Biden just isn't selling well at the moment. And thats the fear. Biden v Trump will be a close run thing, even with Trumps ridiculous past activities. The perception to me anyway is that Trump is just more up to the task of 4 years in charge than Biden would be. Add to that if Harris is his running mate, if he died in office, she is not a popular politician. Another turn off for Biden voters.

This brings up an interesting question- who is going to be Trump's VP? Has anyone been mentioned? I genuinely don't know.
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
