I don't think America has significantly more shitheads than any other country.



The difference in America is that another smaller group of people have decided to take advantage of what shitheads there are, by appealing to their baser nature, their fears and prejudices, and that's what gives you hateful pricks like Republican voters. That's probably true to an extent with the UK too, in that Brexit was engineered by a small group of people stoking fear and resentment among the shittier elements of the nation. However, with America, politics is much more of a show, with far more money involved, so it just becomes a circus where the shitheads have outsize influence.



I am convinced that if you vote Republican in America, or Tory in the UK, you are either stupid, or an asshole, or a stupid asshole, and if that seems like an unfair generalisation then you're probably one of them.