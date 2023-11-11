« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 238595 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4560 on: Yesterday at 01:35:49 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 04:49:37 am
It's definitely dependent upon where in the States you are, for sure. In southern Oklahoma, we're surrounded by people who I won't talk politics around, because it's just an exercise in futility. But we know people in OKC who are very liberal. Hell, even the OKC mayor, David Holt, while being a registered Republican, is more centrist than right wing. Anti-Trump from the very beginning, took COVID seriously, and extended the city sales tax to raise over a billion dollars for a homeless shelter and a domestic violence shelter. So there are sane people out there, but they're in very concentrated areas. Fortunately, the concentrated areas have some of the largest populations in the country. Oklahoma, as a state has half the population of very left-leaning New York City. This is one reason the electoral college needs to be abolished. But that's another conversation for another time.

Bolded correction: she.

there is a really marked difference in political and societal attitudes in almost all of the southern ("Trump") states -- the major cities vote strongly democratic while the rural areas are red as hell.

good news is the major urban areas have growing populations, the rural areas don't.

(note: 99.9% of this I learned from John King on CNN  :) )
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,003
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4561 on: Yesterday at 01:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on November 11, 2023, 08:19:14 pm
Yep the Tories are a fucking car crash of a government, and like all populations, ours has a sizeable minority of unbalanced racist fuckwits within it.

What sets America apart though, is that they rejoice in the fact that their citizens can buy as many assault weapons as they like, with few if any meaningful checks. So theyre unbalanced racist fuckwits become heavily armed unbalnced racist fuckwits.

Then theres your medieval abortion laws.

And your quasi military racist police forces. And you overtly political justice (no, dont laugh) system.

And your manic religious zealotry.

And your daily gun massacres.

Oh yeah, and a lot of you pledge allegiance to a piece of coloured cloth every day.

And you elected Trump, and he has a good chance of getting in again. Donald fucking Trump.

And after all that, you all still believe America is the greatest place on the earth, and that Gods got your back.

So I stick by my original assessment of stupid Americans.



After Brexit and the Tories, I think it's fair to say the British population are just as batshit crazy and stupid as the Americans.

Saying that, there are plenty that oppose Brexit and the fucking Tories and plenty in the states that oppose Trump and the religious nutters.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,274
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4562 on: Yesterday at 01:53:19 pm »
I don't think America has significantly more shitheads than any other country.

The difference in America is that another smaller group of people have decided to take advantage of what shitheads there are, by appealing to their baser nature, their fears and prejudices, and that's what gives you hateful pricks like Republican voters. That's probably true to an extent with the UK too, in that Brexit was engineered by a small group of people stoking fear and resentment among the shittier elements of the nation. However, with America, politics is much more of a show, with far more money involved, so it just becomes a circus where the shitheads have outsize influence.

I am convinced that if you vote Republican in America, or Tory in the UK, you are either stupid, or an asshole, or a stupid asshole, and if that seems like an unfair generalisation then you're probably one of them.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4563 on: Yesterday at 02:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 01:53:19 pm
I don't think America has significantly more shitheads than any other country.

The difference in America is that another smaller group of people have decided to take advantage of what shitheads there are, by appealing to their baser nature, their fears and prejudices, and that's what gives you hateful pricks like Republican voters. That's probably true to an extent with the UK too, in that Brexit was engineered by a small group of people stoking fear and resentment among the shittier elements of the nation. However, with America, politics is much more of a show, with far more money involved, so it just becomes a circus where the shitheads have outsize influence.

there are more in the US by sheer volume (not % as discussed earlier).

but the real difference between the UK and the US is: in the US, the RW nutjobs are more than happy to arm up and go to battle.  they have tons of weapons already, and see it as a patriotic duty ffs.

Jan 6th was a mere dress rehearsal.  the way Trump is - even at this early stage - whipping up his nutcases with rhetoric that gets more atrocious by the day, does not bode well.. I read a left-leaning US politics forum regularly, and they are now discussing how such a civil war would work out, and the pro's an con's of leaving the US if he wins (which is not a new thing of course but more and more are checking out options these days).
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,154
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4564 on: Yesterday at 04:43:59 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 04:49:37 am
It's definitely dependent upon where in the States you are, for sure. In southern Oklahoma, we're surrounded by people who I won't talk politics around, because it's just an exercise in futility. But we know people in OKC who are very liberal. Hell, even the OKC mayor, David Holt, while being a registered Republican, is more centrist than right wing. Anti-Trump from the very beginning, took COVID seriously, and extended the city sales tax to raise over a billion dollars for a homeless shelter and a domestic violence shelter. So there are sane people out there, but they're in very concentrated areas. Fortunately, the concentrated areas have some of the largest populations in the country. Oklahoma, as a state has half the population of very left-leaning New York City. This is one reason the electoral college needs to be abolished. But that's another conversation for another time.

Bolded correction: she.

Went to college in Oklahoma and still have friends who live in OKC/Tulsa, so try to keep tabs on the happenings in the state.

I know he's never met a camera he doesn't like to get in front of  ;D, but I'm a pretty big fan of Holt and what he's done/doing for OKC.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,390
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4565 on: Yesterday at 05:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 01:53:19 pm
I don't think America has significantly more shitheads than any other country.

The difference in America is that another smaller group of people have decided to take advantage of what shitheads there are, by appealing to their baser nature, their fears and prejudices, and that's what gives you hateful pricks like Republican voters. That's probably true to an extent with the UK too, in that Brexit was engineered by a small group of people stoking fear and resentment among the shittier elements of the nation. However, with America, politics is much more of a show, with far more money involved, so it just becomes a circus where the shitheads have outsize influence.

I am convinced that if you vote Republican in America, or Tory in the UK, you are either stupid, or an asshole, or a stupid asshole, and if that seems like an unfair generalisation then you're probably one of them.

Depends on your definition of a shithead as the ones in Ireland and the UK might drive like tossers on the road, badmouth immigrants over a pint at the pub or not give a rat's about their neighbours. The shithead in the States might pull a gun on you if you change lanes without indicating, march to the Capital building looking to hang the VP or any Dem they can find.... basically a danger to society. There may be the same number of dicks in the UK but in the States they are dangerous beyond extreme.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4566 on: Yesterday at 05:14:18 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 05:10:24 pm
Depends on your definition of a shithead as the ones in Ireland and the UK might drive like tossers on the road, badmouth immigrants over a pint at the pub or not give a rat's about their neighbours. The shithead in the States might pull a gun on you if you change lanes without indicating, march to the Capital building looking to hang the VP or any Dem they can find.... basically a danger to society. There may be the same number of dicks in the UK but in the States they are dangerous beyond extreme.
I was in Houston on business once, and told a work colleague I'd rented a car to drive to see the Alamo. 

He said "Don't use your horn when you're driving here"
"Why not?"
"Someone might shoot at you".

I burst out laughing.  he didn't, he was 100% serious.
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,301
  • Ground Control
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4567 on: Yesterday at 05:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 04:43:59 pm
Went to college in Oklahoma and still have friends who live in OKC/Tulsa, so try to keep tabs on the happenings in the state.

I know he's never met a camera he doesn't like to get in front of  ;D, but I'm a pretty big fan of Holt and what he's done/doing for OKC.

Yeah, he's clearly gunning for higher office, but at least he seems to be making rational decisions. I know a large amount of people aren't keen on the city paying to keep the Thunder, but that's not a left/right issue; sports arenas have always been divisive.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,878
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4568 on: Yesterday at 09:35:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:14:18 pm
I was in Houston on business once, and told a work colleague I'd rented a car to drive to see the Alamo. 

He said "Don't use your horn when you're driving here"
"Why not?"
"Someone might shoot at you".

I burst out laughing.  he didn't, he was 100% serious.


When we were in Florida, I was driving down a single-lane sliproad to join a freeway, in a loose line of traffic.

Some gobshite in a pickup went screaming down the hard shoulder, overtaking everyone. As he passed, I saw some redneck-looking shithead with a baseball cap. I drew my hand back to blast the horn (to be followed by a theatrical 'wanker' hand signal, but my missus gave a stern "DON'T!". I snapped my head toward her and she just said, deadpan, "They have guns here".

I put my hand back on the wheel.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4569 on: Yesterday at 10:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:35:14 pm

When we were in Florida, I was driving down a single-lane sliproad to join a freeway, in a loose line of traffic.

Some gobshite in a pickup went screaming down the hard shoulder, overtaking everyone. As he passed, I saw some redneck-looking shithead with a baseball cap. I drew my hand back to blast the horn (to be followed by a theatrical 'wanker' hand signal, but my missus gave a stern "DON'T!". I snapped my head toward her and she just said, deadpan, "They have guns here".

I put my hand back on the wheel.
after I stopped laughing, the guy spent the next 5 minutes sharing a few anecdotes about things that he and his family/friends had run into.  I did end up driving around Houston and did the trip to San Antonio, but I've never driven so cautiously in my life.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,154
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4570 on: Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm »
Anytime my wife and I have gotten a new car, the first thing I do is remove the car horn, to keep us safe.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4571 on: Yesterday at 10:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm
Anytime my wife and I have gotten a new car, the first thing I do is remove the car horn, to keep us safe.
I think I detect ...... sarcasm?  :)
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,154
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4572 on: Yesterday at 10:36:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:32:20 pm
I think I detect ...... sarcasm?  :)

Maybe just a little. ;)
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4573 on: Yesterday at 10:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:36:24 pm
Maybe just a little. ;)
:)

it's fair to say that road rage exists everywhere these days.  I'm in Toronto and over the past 5 years or so we've started seeing news reports of shots fired from/at cars on the road.  still pretty few and far between mind you. just a few each year I'd say.

whereas in Texas ..... you're putting it forward as an Olympic sport, I believe?  :)
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4574 on: Yesterday at 11:32:52 pm »
this isn't politics but anyhow ...

it always amazes me the way US college sports is handled, and especially how college sports coaches are treated like royalty.  (I guess to link to politics I could point to that moron Senator Tuberville who's holding up thousands of military appointments, or just say "Jim Jordan")

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/nov/13/a-college-football-coach-gets-77m-not-to-work-as-us-education-suffers

A college football coach gets $77m not to work as US education suffers

Every Texas A&M donor helping to fund Jimbo Fishers buyout could have put that check toward tablets or school lunches in a poor district


Texas A&M University fired football coach Jimbo Fisher on Sunday, amid his latest disappointing season. The axing is richly deserved. The money Fisher will get not to work is not. In late 2017, A&M poached Fisher  who had won a national championship at Florida State in 2013  from FSU with a 10-year, $75m, fully guaranteed contract that broke the collegiate record with its total value.

By orders of magnitude, Fisher will get the biggest buyout the college sports industry has ever seen. Comically, he is not obliged to hunt for another job that might lighten the Aggies financial load. His contract lacked the standard offset language in many football coaching contracts. The Aggies will pay him $19m in the next 60 days, and then Fisher will cash $7.3m checks every year through 2031.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,912
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4575 on: Yesterday at 11:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 01:53:19 pm
I don't think America has significantly more shitheads than any other country.

The difference in America is that another smaller group of people have decided to take advantage of what shitheads there are, by appealing to their baser nature, their fears and prejudices, and that's what gives you hateful pricks like Republican voters. That's probably true to an extent with the UK too, in that Brexit was engineered by a small group of people stoking fear and resentment among the shittier elements of the nation. However, with America, politics is much more of a show, with far more money involved, so it just becomes a circus where the shitheads have outsize influence.

I am convinced that if you vote Republican in America, or Tory in the UK, you are either stupid, or an asshole, or a stupid asshole, and if that seems like an unfair generalisation then you're probably one of them.


Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.
George Carlin

Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,020
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4576 on: Yesterday at 11:39:54 pm »
It is a weird thing that college coaches at large state universities are often the highest paid state employee in that state. It is something that makes no sense to anyone outside the US.

The economics are insane though for the larger colleges. They sell TV rights, often have stadiums with 100,000 seats or so with high prices for the best seats. Add the concessions profits and US football makes a lot of money.

It is my understanding that football often underwrites just every about other sport on campus as it provides this huge cash injection to the university which still allows for an eye watering salary to the coach.

Man City level money.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,020
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4577 on: Yesterday at 11:42:24 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm
Anytime my wife and I have gotten a new car, the first thing I do is remove the car horn, to keep us safe.

I had never heard of that in Texas. A tiny bit scary.

I remember a story when I lived in Winston Salem years ago. On one of the interstates out of town, some guy was found in his car on the side of the road. people drove past him thinking he was broke down until some Police car checked on him. There were two bullet holes in his window, he was quite dead by teh time he was found and the only possible explanation was some early morning road rage. frightening stuff.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4578 on: Yesterday at 11:44:15 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 11:39:54 pm
It is a weird thing that college coaches at large state universities are often the highest paid state employee in that state. It is something that makes no sense to anyone outside the US.

The economics are insane though for the larger colleges. They sell TV rights, often have stadiums with 100,000 seats or so with high prices for the best seats. Add the concessions profits and US football makes a lot of money.

It is my understanding that football often underwrites just every about other sport on campus as it provides this huge cash injection to the university which still allows for an eye watering salary to the coach.

Man City level money.

A good read.

Quote
Race, money and exploitation: why college sport is still the new plantation
Athletes are now able to make money from sponsorship. But many players believe that the NCAA maintains racial dynamics that are endemic in the US

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/sep/07/race-money-and-exploitation-why-college-sport-is-still-the-new-plantation
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,085
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4579 on: Today at 01:10:45 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm
Anytime my wife and I have gotten a new car, the first thing I do is remove the car horn, to keep us safe.
;D
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,537
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4580 on: Today at 08:27:00 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:35:14 pm

When we were in Florida, I was driving down a single-lane sliproad to join a freeway, in a loose line of traffic.

Some gobshite in a pickup went screaming down the hard shoulder, overtaking everyone.

"Land of the free", isn't it? If you've got the biggest vehicle on the road you get to make the rules, that's just the logical endpoint of the philosophy.

This was probably them when they got home:

Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Up
« previous next »
 