« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 237260 times)

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,095
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4520 on: November 9, 2023, 01:31:18 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on November  9, 2023, 10:34:19 am

There's also been quiet advocacy regarding the conflict that can't be discussed, quelling some of the more zealous plans for immediately entering a guerrilla land war - while ensuring humanitarian corridors and aid deliveries were included in plans. Both of these things are being more or less ignored/papered over given emotions and ideologies - as we see in other areas, 'prevention' work is often less appreciated because it's easier to miss and harder to quantify. But if we had Iran-backed Hezbollah more directly involved, opening up a new war front, you can be sure more people would be taking a view of american foreign policy (and suggest it failed).

I dont know how we can watch the slaughter of over 10,000 civilians in less than a month and call it a success. There is already a guerilla land war going on. But youre  right that it cant be discussed in detail. Bidens pursuit of Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords, which was Trumps brain child has been a colossal failure other than giving the monster MBS more cover.  Please look into what Bidens definition of humanitarian aid consists of.

https://www.thenation.com/article/world/biden-mideast-policy-blinken-failure/

The main criticism of Bidens Mideast policy has been the failure to emphasize human rights and its a bit late to start now.

https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/10/19/biden-israel-palestine-gaza-hamas-middle-east-mirage-mcgurk/
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,149
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4521 on: November 9, 2023, 01:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on November  9, 2023, 01:06:12 pm
You cant talk about Biden without talking about it as the issue will determine his re-election.

No, it wont. I think you need a break from Twitter.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,103
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4522 on: November 9, 2023, 01:43:57 pm »
Humanity / 'human' rights is earned, not assumed. The mind has a high variance, as we've just seen from the targets and methods of the recent massacres committed. These guys can die, with those who harbour them.
Biden may have issues because the crowd is a dumb animal lacking judgement, it's only with individuals you can pick those of an exceptional quality and do great work. A crowd, at best, you manage.
I think Biden's done very well, including on Ukraine and Israel.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,063
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4523 on: November 9, 2023, 01:44:47 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on November  9, 2023, 01:34:05 pm
No, it won’t. I think you need a break from Twitter.
very much so. see the same in the UK from people much too caught up in a bubble (eg labour doing x thing wrong internationally is going to cost them the election -> then the next polls show no effect or increased popularity)

the preceding message (a continuation of a bizarre conspiracy - long proven wrong - starting weeks ago) is what really gave it away though. as did the first line of this last post bizarrely putting words in my mouth (and the second sentence betraying that they didn't properly read what i said - the word "immediately" was quite key to the point

i'd sort of be interested in why they view the normalisation of relations between israel and saudi has been a colossal failure of Biden's - haven't encountered that before.

that comment piece from the nation is 'interesting' - it agrees with me about the risks of hezbollah and iran getting involved in a new war. but instead of framing the prevention of that as the positive result that it is, they instead prefer to frame it ominously and sensationally claim that "the crisis will get worse" if continuing on the current path (the current path being a failure where Hezbollah "stopped short of decisively entering the conflict") according to the writer
« Last Edit: November 9, 2023, 01:53:09 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,010
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4524 on: November 9, 2023, 02:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on November  9, 2023, 01:06:12 pm
You cant talk about Biden without talking about it as the issue will determine his re-election.

anything foreign will not determine a US election, sorry, the general US population rarely see past their nose
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,010
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4525 on: November 9, 2023, 02:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on November  8, 2023, 11:57:41 pm
Just seen that gobshite Rand Paul talking about the Hamas attack.

I have three sons and I cant imagine them going to a pop festival and being mown down by men with automatic weapons

This from a prick who steadfastly speaks up for gun rights in a country wheres theres been 500+ massacres this year and 30 odd thousand deaths by shooting.

Americans are fucking stupid. Thats how America has got to now.

Odious fucking place.



Hadn't heard that. What a short memory and stupid comment to make. 60 people were killed and 413 injured at a music concert in Las Vegas in Nevada in 2017 in the good ole US of A.

edit

yep, he said it

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yp8Kca_ZjmE

Didnt hear him have such a negative view on guns when it happened in this country
« Last Edit: November 9, 2023, 02:53:51 pm by AndyInVA »
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,149
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4526 on: November 9, 2023, 08:25:03 pm »
Manchin announces he won't be running for re-election in '24.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/09/politics/joe-manchin-wont-run-for-reelection/index.html
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4527 on: November 9, 2023, 09:29:51 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on November  9, 2023, 08:25:03 pm
Manchin announces he won't be running for re-election in '24.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/09/politics/joe-manchin-wont-run-for-reelection/index.html
I want to say, 'good riddance'. But, of course, it is not as that simple. In the round, it is probably bad news. But I have to hope that a better Democrat will replace him and win. (Far from confident of this.)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,601
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4528 on: November 9, 2023, 10:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November  9, 2023, 09:29:51 pm
I want to say, 'good riddance'. But, of course, it is not as that simple. In the round, it is probably bad news. But I have to hope that a better Democrat will replace him and win. (Far from confident of this.)

Bad news I would say, likely an easy pickup for the Republicans
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,783
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4529 on: November 10, 2023, 04:36:41 am »
Quote from: filopastry on November  9, 2023, 10:51:37 pm
Bad news I would say, likely an easy pickup for the Republicans

Would rather it go to the GOP than have the Democrats relying on a DINO to be honest.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,988
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4530 on: November 10, 2023, 09:27:29 am »
The DINO, a dubious character and a pain in the ass voted with Biden over 90% of the time. A MAGAnaut wont. But at least it will be clear who theyre dealing with.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,739
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4531 on: November 10, 2023, 09:36:15 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on November 10, 2023, 04:36:41 am
Would rather it go to the GOP than have the Democrats relying on a DINO to be honest.

Quote from: KillieRed on November 10, 2023, 09:27:29 am
The DINO, a dubious character and a pain in the ass voted with Biden over 90% of the time. A MAGAnaut won’t. But at least it will be clear who they’re dealing with.

It's no help knowing who your enemy is if it flips the Senate. America is teetering on the brink of fascism.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4532 on: November 10, 2023, 01:46:42 pm »
this morning I've seen a couple of new tv ads that Biden's election team is putting out. 

one starts with clips of the Fat Twat playing golf, while the voice-over talks about all the things Biden has done for jobs.

a good start.  keep them coming. and crank up the volume!
« Last Edit: November 10, 2023, 02:13:21 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,955
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4533 on: November 10, 2023, 02:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on November  8, 2023, 11:57:41 pm
Just seen that gobshite Rand Paul talking about the Hamas attack.

I have three sons and I cant imagine them going to a pop festival and being mown down by men with automatic weapons

This from a prick who steadfastly speaks up for gun rights in a country wheres theres been 500+ massacres this year and 30 odd thousand deaths by shooting.

Americans are fucking stupid. Thats how America has got to now.

Odious fucking place.




:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Yeah. Mass murders NEVER happen in the US :D
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,228
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4534 on: November 10, 2023, 07:34:26 pm »
There's been a lot discussed about the latest polls which seem to favour Trump over Biden which admittedly must have petrified many of us. But today's Daily Beans pod dismantled concerns and debunked the source & credibility of the results.
Keep the faith folks.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,384
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4535 on: Yesterday at 09:47:34 am »
I wouldn't be surprised if the Dems are delighted to see the odd poll showing Trump leading as its the perfect call to arms to the lazy sods who can't get up on the day n vote thinking Joe is a shoe in so their vote is not required. When you see voters standing in line for an hour or two, even more sometimes esp in areas that the Republicans know can swing a state then it does require a bit of resolve to get your vote in. Let's be honest if I see a line of people going around the block I jump back into the car and sod it. Trump is relying on a low turnout so Biden has to get the voters out otherwise...
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,862
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4536 on: Yesterday at 11:03:13 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:47:34 am
I wouldn't be surprised if the Dems are delighted to see the odd poll showing Trump leading as its the perfect call to arms to the lazy sods who can't get up on the day n vote thinking Joe is a shoe in so their vote is not required. When you see voters standing in line for an hour or two, even more sometimes esp in areas that the Republicans know can swing a state then it does require a bit of resolve to get your vote in. Let's be honest if I see a line of people going around the block I jump back into the car and sod it. Trump is relying on a low turnout so Biden has to get the voters out otherwise...


Queues created by scumbag Repugnican election officials by deliberately having insufficient voting facilities in Democrat-leaning areas.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4537 on: Yesterday at 11:14:50 am »
Quote from: John C on November 10, 2023, 07:34:26 pm
There's been a lot discussed about the latest polls which seem to favour Trump over Biden which admittedly must have petrified many of us. But today's Daily Beans pod dismantled concerns and debunked the source & credibility of the results.
Keep the faith folks.

Read something earlier this week the polling was heavily skewed towards republican voters
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4538 on: Yesterday at 04:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on November  8, 2023, 11:57:41 pm
Just seen that gobshite Rand Paul talking about the Hamas attack.

I have three sons and I cant imagine them going to a pop festival and being mown down by men with automatic weapons

This from a prick who steadfastly speaks up for gun rights in a country wheres theres been 500+ massacres this year and 30 odd thousand deaths by shooting.

Americans are fucking stupid. Thats how America has got to now.

Odious fucking place.
   
 
Yeah one right-wing fuckhead is representive of all americans,Britain is being run by who now? I don't blame all of you for that shitshow,do us the same cheers.
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,272
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4539 on: Yesterday at 08:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:12:23 pm
   
 
Yeah one right-wing fuckhead is representive of all americans,Britain is being run by who now? I don't blame all of you for that shitshow,do us the same cheers.

Yep the Tories are a fucking car crash of a government, and like all populations, ours has a sizeable minority of unbalanced racist fuckwits within it.

What sets America apart though, is that they rejoice in the fact that their citizens can buy as many assault weapons as they like, with few if any meaningful checks. So theyre unbalanced racist fuckwits become heavily armed unbalnced racist fuckwits.

Then theres your medieval abortion laws.

And your quasi military racist police forces. And you overtly political justice (no, dont laugh) system.

And your manic religious zealotry.

And your daily gun massacres.

Oh yeah, and a lot of you pledge allegiance to a piece of coloured cloth every day.

And you elected Trump, and he has a good chance of getting in again. Donald fucking Trump.

And after all that, you all still believe America is the greatest place on the earth, and that Gods got your back.

So I stick by my original assessment of stupid Americans.

Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4540 on: Yesterday at 09:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 08:19:14 pm
Yep the Tories are a fucking car crash of a government, and like all populations, ours has a sizeable minority of unbalanced racist fuckwits within it.

What sets America apart though, is that they rejoice in the fact that their citizens can buy as many assault weapons as they like, with few if any meaningful checks. So theyre unbalanced racist fuckwits become heavily armed unbalnced racist fuckwits.

Then theres your medieval abortion laws.

And your quasi military racist police forces. And you overtly political justice (no, dont laugh) system.

And your manic religious zealotry.

And your daily gun massacres.

Oh yeah, and a lot of you pledge allegiance to a piece of coloured cloth every day.

And you elected Trump, and he has a good chance of getting in again. Donald fucking Trump.

And after all that, you all still believe America is the greatest place on the earth, and that Gods got your back.

So I stick by my original assessment of stupid Americans.



USA is massive both in terms of physical size and population wise, so its unfair to generalise.  The poster may come back directly, and if they do they could say we voted to leave the worlds largest trading bloc and compounded that by not just voting Johnson in, but handing him and his cabal a massive parliamentary majority to completely screw the country.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,473
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4541 on: Yesterday at 10:09:20 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:37:27 pm
USA is massive both in terms of physical size and population wise, so its unfair to generalise.  The poster may come back directly, and if they do they could say we voted to leave the worlds largest trading bloc and compounded that by not just voting Johnson in, but handing him and his cabal a massive parliamentary majority to completely screw the country.

Or if a citizen stateside is feeling particularly fuckheaded, he or she could reference Thatcher...

Wonder how Only Me would feel about that massive generaliszation?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,529
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4542 on: Today at 01:52:15 am »
Arizona's 8th looking spicy next year. Safe Republican seat so we're just watching the primary, but so far you've got:

Blake Masters: Trumpist cretin & Peter Thiel protegé who failed to get into the Senate last time around despite/because of a Trump endorsement. Lowered his sights to the House.
Trent Franks: Held the seat until 2017, he made inappropriate advances towards two of his staffers but when they reported it claimed he was actually just "sounding out" the idea of them being surrogate mothers for his wife. Then resigned in disgrace anyway.

And the main highlight:

Jacob Angeli-Chansley. Yep, the 'Qanon Shaman' pictured bellowing bullshit on Jan 6th, quickly arrested and sentenced, then complained that he wasn't being served organic food behind bars. Was contrite in court, served 27 months, got out and is now doubling down on the original grift to become a lawmaker.

It's a crowded field that includes a country & western 'Star' and the current state-level Speaker so the controversial picks may get nowhere at all.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
  • Ground Control
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4543 on: Today at 02:00:37 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:37:27 pm
USA is massive both in terms of physical size and population wise, so its unfair to generalise.  The poster may come back directly, and if they do they could say we voted to leave the worlds largest trading bloc and compounded that by not just voting Johnson in, but handing him and his cabal a massive parliamentary majority to completely screw the country.

I do think people often forget the US is nearly 5 times the size of the UK in terms of population. 331 million people. So we can say the US also has a minority of unbalanced racist fuckwits, but even if you only said 1% fell under that label, that is the half the population of the UK.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,975
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4544 on: Today at 05:00:12 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 02:00:37 am
I do think people often forget the US is nearly 5 times the size of the UK in terms of population. 331 million people. So we can say the US also has a minority of unbalanced racist fuckwits, but even if you only said 1% fell under that label, that is the half the population of the UK.

Don't think the math quite adds up there
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4545 on: Today at 05:26:00 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:00:12 am
Don't think the math quite adds up there

Their fuckery is on a multiple of 10.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
  • Ground Control
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4546 on: Today at 07:20:36 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:26:00 am
Their fuckery is on a multiple of 10.

Lol! True. And yes, my math was wonky. 10% would be half the UK population.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
  • Ground Control
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4547 on: Today at 07:35:22 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 08:19:14 pm
Yep the Tories are a fucking car crash of a government, and like all populations, ours has a sizeable minority of unbalanced racist fuckwits within it.

What sets America apart though, is that they rejoice in the fact that their citizens can buy as many assault weapons as they like, with few if any meaningful checks. So theyre unbalanced racist fuckwits become heavily armed unbalnced racist fuckwits.

Then theres your medieval abortion laws.

And your quasi military racist police forces. And you overtly political justice (no, dont laugh) system.

And your manic religious zealotry.

And your daily gun massacres.

Oh yeah, and a lot of you pledge allegiance to a piece of coloured cloth every day.

And you elected Trump, and he has a good chance of getting in again. Donald fucking Trump.

And after all that, you all still believe America is the greatest place on the earth, and that Gods got your back.

So I stick by my original assessment of stupid Americans.



Who's 'you'? I'm Canadian but my wife is American and I can assure you she didn't vote for Trump. She hasn't recited the Pledge of Allegiance since high school. She's not religious. She doesn't own a gun. She's pro-choice. And she absolutely doesn't believe America is the greatest country in the world. So you might want to take your judgment and have a look in the mirror, since you stupidly voted for Brexit, are gleefully turning immigrants away, had a leader who danced around at a party while people died of COVID and have an absolute c*nt for a Home Secretary. Oh, sorry, that's not you?
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 