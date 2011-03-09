Yeah one right-wing fuckhead is representive of all americans,Britain is being run by who now? I don't blame all of you for that shitshow,do us the same cheers.
Yep the Tories are a fucking car crash of a government, and like all populations, ours has a sizeable minority of unbalanced racist fuckwits within it.
What sets America apart though, is that they rejoice in the fact that their citizens can buy as many assault weapons as they like, with few if any meaningful checks. So theyre unbalanced racist fuckwits become heavily armed unbalnced racist fuckwits.
Then theres your medieval abortion laws.
And your quasi military racist police forces. And you overtly political justice (no, dont laugh) system.
And your manic religious zealotry.
And your daily gun massacres.
Oh yeah, and a lot of you pledge allegiance to a piece of coloured cloth every day.
And you elected Trump, and he has a good chance of getting in again. Donald fucking Trump.
And after all that, you all still believe America is the greatest place on the earth, and that Gods got your back.
So I stick by my original assessment of stupid Americans.