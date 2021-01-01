The Republicans have become specialists in failure. They have absolutely nothing to run on that appeals to most Xers, Millennials, or Zs, especially women in those age demographics. Women are so pissed at Republicans!



I think the polling controversies of late don't provide any understanding of the U.S. electorate. Republicans have become so broadly disliked that Biden can win re-election even if he is unpopular. He does a good job of staying out of the cult of personality race, which is overemphasized by polling questions. Voters have shown since 2017 that they will vote for somewhat unpopular Democrats at the top of the ticket if they liked their candidates lower on the ticket and it means keeping Republicans in check. Biden has organized the Democratic political machine around this principle and it is very effective so far. He is also excellent at publicly highlighting the mistakes of under-50 voters sitting out elections because of the "favorability" of candidates at the top of the ticket. The Democratic Party under Biden has been teaching voters how to vote strategically. Virginia is a case in point. Youngkin was a much more personable candidate. Voters stripped him of his political agenda last night. Biden helped develop that strategy for Obama's second term after Obama's cult of personality ran into the realities of running the government.



Biden might just be brightest political mind of the last 15 years. I honestly don't think the age thing matters that much to most of the electorate. It is a media fixation. Would we prefer a younger President? Sure. Will the U.S. electorate vote against Biden for it? I highly doubt it in this political environment, and absolutely not if we can vote for younger, more diverse members of Congress who can check Biden and Republicans. The Democratic Party has embraced Z, Millennial, and Xer candidates of myriad backgrounds for Congress for good reason. The conventional wisdom used to be that voters would vote a straight ticket if they liked whomever was at the top. Biden has reversed this strategy. The Democrats have embraced a strategy of straight ticket voting from the bottom. It has been very successful so far.