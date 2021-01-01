« previous next »
The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:46:16 am
Huge backlash from the left against Bernie for his comments on *the issue that must not be mentioned*

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:54:56 am
Some celebrities I follow (and unfollowed) have gone mental over the issue. Its as if people cant countenance that two wrongs do not make a right.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:26:51 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:54:56 am
Some celebrities I follow (and unfollowed) have gone mental over the issue. Its as if people cant countenance that two wrongs do not make a right.


Yeah, my eldest (she's 20) now has a comprehensive 'boycott' list, including some people she previously really liked.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 08:09:56 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:46:16 am
Huge backlash from the left against Bernie for his comments on *the issue that must not be mentioned*



Bernie's comments were sound.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 08:24:56 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:46:16 am
Huge backlash from the left against Bernie for his comments on *the issue that must not be mentioned
That's not accurate.

The backlash started long before he made any comments on the issue you keep trying to bring up. The backlash started because he commemorated the five year anniversary of the antisemitic terrorist attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue - laying into him because of the religion of the people he mourned. Some on the left just can't disguise their disgusting issues with jewish people (as we've discussed before).

You can see for yourself the scummy comments shared under this post, as a document of the backlash he faced for... *checks notes* ..commemorating victims of a terrorist attack and committing to fight xenophobia
https://twitter.com/sensanders/status/1717990676871172412
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 08:30:25 pm
Well said.

Cannot be discussed here, for a variety of reasons.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 04:38:42 am
Voters are rejecting anti-trans platforms. Congratulations Virginia State Senator Danica Roem!

Right to abortion affirmed yet again in Ohio. There should be no debate on the importance of abortion to the Democratic Party.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 07:33:04 am
Big wins for the Democrats yesterday in Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky & Philadelphia despite the polls earlier this week.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 10:06:37 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:33:04 am
Big wins for the Democrats yesterday in Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky & Philadelphia despite the polls earlier this week.

Not even the slightest surprise - the GOP and Trump *ARE* historically unpopular nationwide, even in Red States like Kentucky.  Look at the Kentucky Governor election - very close win in 2019 (for the son of a former Governor), the GOP candidate this time embraced MAGAism and was endorsed by Trump (unlike Matt Bevin).  Result?  Bigger win for the Democrat *because* of the endorsement by Trump - a fact that many in the "old school" GOP Party (like Chris Christie) are calling out that is harming them, and even Newsmax and Fox are coming out and saying Trump is the problem and causing them to lose.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 11:02:46 am
PSA quoting polls today saying for the Democrats the problem is not their policies, its the perception of Biden. The NYT poll has him losing to Trump by 3, but a generic Democrat beats Trump by 8! None of them are popular, but the whole hes too old, Trumps economy was ace & there were no wars right wing propaganda is working.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 11:25:59 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:02:46 am
PSA quoting polls today saying for the Democrats the problem is not their policies, its the perception of Biden. The NYT poll has him losing to Trump by 3, but a generic Democrat beats Trump by 8! None of them are popular, but the whole hes too old, Trumps economy was ace & there were no wars right wing propaganda is working.

Bring on Michelle Obama.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 11:58:40 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:33:04 am
Big wins for the Democrats yesterday in Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky & Philadelphia despite the polls earlier this week.

Big wins indeed.  In Va, not only did the Dems hold the state Senate, they retook the House too.  As Scottymuser noted above, Dems are scoring bigger wins.  Trump endorsements remain a big negative (despite the 2024 polling), as was the case in 2024.  The fight for abortion rights also looms large.

Despite polling and unpopularity of Biden, GOP remains struggling to deliver wins.  A boost for Dems for 2024 races.  The Senate in particular looks very difficult for Dems so more work to do on the ground.

Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:02:46 am
PSA quoting polls today saying for the Democrats the problem is not their policies, its the perception of Biden. The NYT poll has him losing to Trump by 3, but a generic Democrat beats Trump by 8! None of them are popular, but the whole hes too old, Trumps economy was ace & there were no wars right wing propaganda is working.

Generic candidates tend to poll better because theres no baggage attached to a name.  Another candidate would have similar problems as he/she will always have baggage,
King Kenny.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:16:14 pm
Comment off Reddit:

I hope Mike Johnson and his son arent watching the Republican Party get fucked tonight

Context
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:15:43 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 12:16:14 pm
Comment off Reddit:

I hope Mike Johnson and his son arent watching the Republican Party get fucked tonight
excellent :)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:16:42 pm
Excellent results for not just the Democrats, but all those who value personal freedoms above an oppressive, controlling state
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:55:22 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:02:46 am
PSA quoting polls today saying for the Democrats the problem is not their policies, its the perception of Biden. The NYT poll has him losing to Trump by 3, but a generic Democrat beats Trump by 8! None of them are popular, but the whole hes too old, Trumps economy was ace & there were no wars right wing propaganda is working.

Absolute lunacy those poll results. There's something seriously wrong with people still wanting to vote for Trump, because he's Trump, and with those voting for Trump, because he's on the Republican ticket despite knowing what a c*nt he is. Still don't understand how the Democrats failed to build up a new candidate for President to take over from Joe, when the issues for the next election were already there when he got inaugurated. The age thing, the Hunter thing. None of those are real issues, but winning an election is also a lot about PR and they should have seen all this coming and prepared for it. Also don't get how Biden seems to be keen or at least happy to run for a second term. The man has tons of experience in politics and he has basically done it all as senator, as Vice-President and now as President. It's time to call it a day and enjoy the rest of his life. I still think that Joe will beat Trump, if that's actually the line-up for the election.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:39:43 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:55:22 pm
Absolute lunacy those poll results. There's something seriously wrong with people still wanting to vote for Trump, because he's Trump, and with those voting for Trump, because he's on the Republican ticket despite knowing what a c*nt he is. Still don't understand how the Democrats failed to build up a new candidate for President to take over from Joe, when the issues for the next election were already there when he got inaugurated. The age thing, the Hunter thing. None of those are real issues, but winning an election is also a lot about PR and they should have seen all this coming and prepared for it. Also don't get how Biden seems to be keen or at least happy to run for a second term. The man has tons of experience in politics and he has basically done it all as senator, as Vice-President and now as President. It's time to call it a day and enjoy the rest of his life. I still think that Joe will beat Trump, if that's actually the line-up for the election.

I think with Biden the age thing does not need any encouragement, or dark PR from the GOP, democrats must be worried about this themselves.

Also, have heard people state actually they don't expect Biden to contest this election after all. If that is going to happen, what do they expect, a surprise standing down by Joe? Can't see the Democrats rallying round Kamala Harris, so not sure how that would work unless they have another character to anoint late on.

Gavin Newsom, perhaps?

Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:48:39 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:39:43 pm
I think with Biden the age thing does not need any encouragement, or dark PR from the GOP, democrats must be worried about this themselves.

Also, have heard people state actually they don't expect Biden to contest this election after all. If that is going to happen, what do they expect, a surprise standing down by Joe? Can't see the Democrats rallying round Kamala Harris, so not sure how that would work unless they have another character to anoint late on.

Gavin Newsom, perhaps?

I don't like Harris (I do prefer Biden to her).  The issue is, as I have said before, a lot of what Biden has done *has* been incredibly popular, incredibly good for the country - BUT more and more of the "mainstream" media channels have not gone for bat for them, instead focussing on trying to win over "moderate" Republicans away from Fox by focussing on the negatives of his age, etc.

Newsom I like, but he has ruled himself out of running immediately, as he is likely to want to be Governor for the second term to finish what he has started - and which would give him probably a bigger and better chance than in 2028. 

My preference would be for Biden to win a second term (especially if the Senate remains close, purely as he has that political nous to manouver around that problem that someone like Newsom, who has only been in State politics), and then set up a primary between Newsom, AOC, maybe Pete, etc. (and not Harris)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:50:51 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:39:43 pm
I think with Biden the age thing does not need any encouragement, or dark PR from the GOP, democrats must be worried about this themselves.

Also, have heard people state actually they don't expect Biden to contest this election after all. If that is going to happen, what do they expect, a surprise standing down by Joe? Can't see the Democrats rallying round Kamala Harris, so not sure how that would work unless they have another character to anoint late on.

Gavin Newsom, perhaps?



As long as its Trump running for the Republicans I think Biden will run, as hes got Trumps number.  The only way Biden stands aside is if its not Trump opposing for whatever reason (jailed or other).
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:55:45 pm
Gretchen Whitmer is another name to watch for the future.  She just secured re-election in 2022 and is co-chairing Biden's campaign.

Some of the more popular names (Newsom, Whitmer) are positioning for 2028, not this cycle.  Dems have and will continue to rally around Biden.

Trump and Dobbs will weigh the GOP down, so despite polling, as we've seen in 2022 and 2023, GOP struggles to finish off wins.  Nonetheless, the election isn't now but a year away, and a lot can happen until then.  I think many would feel better if it was a Newsom or Whitmer as the candidate, but at this time, it's Joe's show.
King Kenny.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:58:49 pm
If Biden does have some serious negatives (which seems clear), it feels a bit negligent that they haven't addressed the other side of the ticket to try to negate this, instead retaining a VP who seems even more unpopular, especially as his age makes the VP role all the more relevant.

I know VPs are almost never discarded for re-election, but this would seem to be a critical time to consider it? Harris surely doesn't think she has a chance in 2028, so what does she intend to achieve even if re-elected? Isn't there another role that could be more suitable, and give the VP slot to someone that is 1) more popular on the ticket, 2) a more convincing candidate if something happened to Biden mid-term and 3) a more viable candidate in 2028.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:29:26 pm
The Republicans have become specialists in failure. They have absolutely nothing to run on that appeals to most Xers, Millennials, or Zs, especially women in those age demographics. Women are so pissed at Republicans!

I think the polling controversies of late don't provide any understanding of the U.S. electorate. Republicans have become so broadly disliked that Biden can win re-election even if he is unpopular. He does a good job of staying out of the cult of personality race, which is overemphasized by polling questions. Voters have shown since 2017 that they will vote for somewhat unpopular Democrats at the top of the ticket if they liked their candidates lower on the ticket and it means keeping Republicans in check. Biden has organized the Democratic political machine around this principle and it is very effective so far. He is also excellent at publicly highlighting the mistakes of under-50 voters sitting out elections because of the "favorability" of candidates at the top of the ticket. The Democratic Party under Biden has been teaching voters how to vote strategically. Virginia is a case in point. Youngkin was a much more personable candidate. Voters stripped him of his political agenda last night. Biden helped develop that strategy for Obama's second term after Obama's cult of personality ran into the realities of running the government.

Biden might just be brightest political mind of the last 15 years. I honestly don't think the age thing matters that much to most of the electorate. It is a media fixation. Would we prefer a younger President? Sure. Will the U.S. electorate vote against Biden for it? I highly doubt it in this political environment, and absolutely not if we can vote for younger, more diverse members of Congress who can check Biden and Republicans. The Democratic Party has embraced Z, Millennial, and Xer candidates of myriad backgrounds for Congress for good reason. The conventional wisdom used to be that voters would vote a straight ticket if they liked whomever was at the top. Biden has reversed this strategy. The Democrats have embraced a strategy of straight ticket voting from the bottom. It has been very successful so far.               
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:40:13 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:58:49 pm
If Biden does have some serious negatives (which seems clear), it feels a bit negligent that they haven't addressed the other side of the ticket to try to negate this, instead retaining a VP who seems even more unpopular, especially as his age makes the VP role all the more relevant.

I know VPs are almost never discarded for re-election, but this would seem to be a critical time to consider it? Harris surely doesn't think she has a chance in 2028, so what does she intend to achieve even if re-elected? Isn't there another role that could be more suitable, and give the VP slot to someone that is 1) more popular on the ticket, 2) a more convincing candidate if something happened to Biden mid-term and 3) a more viable candidate in 2028.

Harris is quite popular among Millennials and Zs. She is more popular than Biden in those age demographics. Biden needs to her to retain the Presidency. Harris isn't a viable candidate in her own right at the moment, but she is a mobilizing force for under-50 voters who dislike Republicans more than any demographic in living memory.   
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:59:55 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:58:49 pm
If Biden does have some serious negatives (which seems clear), it feels a bit negligent that they haven't addressed the other side of the ticket to try to negate this, instead retaining a VP who seems even more unpopular, especially as his age makes the VP role all the more relevant.

I know VPs are almost never discarded for re-election, but this would seem to be a critical time to consider it? Harris surely doesn't think she has a chance in 2028, so what does she intend to achieve even if re-elected? Isn't there another role that could be more suitable, and give the VP slot to someone that is 1) more popular on the ticket, 2) a more convincing candidate if something happened to Biden mid-term and 3) a more viable candidate in 2028.

Kamala Harris polled better then Biden in that NYT poll, though not by much.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 04:04:25 pm
Appreciate the insights on here, especially from the likes of skipper, Scottymuser,wemmick and others.  Cheers.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 06:25:29 pm
Biden got great support from Black voters in 2020.  if he drops Harris now they'll go apeshit.  he's in a a no-win situation to some extent as far as she is concerned.

as far as other Dem potentials (maybe in 2028 not now) don't forget Mayor Pete.  articulate as hell, very damn smart, the gays will come out to vote for him in droves.  I think the R's are shit scared of him.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 07:33:27 pm
It appears that Biden's current strategy is that his incompetent handling of the Gaza disaster is going to be forgotten in a year's time. It's a risky gamble given that he's going against popular public support for a ceasefire; ignoring the Democratic members of Congress from key mid-western states who have called for a ceasefire because they represent populations who want a ceasefire; and, the recent censure of Rashida Tlaib, which is only going to keep his bad decisions in the forefront. He's going to be screwed if this one-sided killing is still going on in a year's time.

Pete Buttigieg is tainted by his department's handling of the East Palestine rail disaster. I'm not sure why anybody would be scared of him.

Basically the majority of every "minority" (i.e. non-white) demographic voted for Biden the first time around. It's not going to be the same this time around because of a variety of reasons (not just Gaza; his handling of Covid left a lot to be desired). The one demographic that he appears to be running after is white women, which is not guaranteed for him given they voted for Trump in the majority.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 07:53:08 pm
What incompetent handling?
