Gretchen Whitmer is another name to watch for the future. She just secured re-election in 2022 and is co-chairing Biden's campaign.
Some of the more popular names (Newsom, Whitmer) are positioning for 2028, not this cycle. Dems have and will continue to rally around Biden.
Trump and Dobbs will weigh the GOP down, so despite polling, as we've seen in 2022 and 2023, GOP struggles to finish off wins. Nonetheless, the election isn't now but a year away, and a lot can happen until then. I think many would feel better if it was a Newsom or Whitmer as the candidate, but at this time, it's Joe's show.