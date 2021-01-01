Big wins for the Democrats yesterday in Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky & Philadelphia despite the polls earlier this week.



Not even the slightest surprise - the GOP and Trump *ARE* historically unpopular nationwide, even in Red States like Kentucky. Look at the Kentucky Governor election - very close win in 2019 (for the son of a former Governor), the GOP candidate this time embraced MAGAism and was endorsed by Trump (unlike Matt Bevin). Result? Bigger win for the Democrat *because* of the endorsement by Trump - a fact that many in the "old school" GOP Party (like Chris Christie) are calling out that is harming them, and even Newsmax and Fox are coming out and saying Trump is the problem and causing them to lose.