Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 235093 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 10:46:16 am »
Huge backlash from the left against Bernie for his comments on *the issue that must not be mentioned*

Online KillieRed

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 10:54:56 am »
Some celebrities I follow (and unfollowed) have gone mental over the issue. Its as if people cant countenance that two wrongs do not make a right.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4482 on: Yesterday at 11:26:51 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:54:56 am
Some celebrities I follow (and unfollowed) have gone mental over the issue. Its as if people cant countenance that two wrongs do not make a right.


Yeah, my eldest (she's 20) now has a comprehensive 'boycott' list, including some people she previously really liked.
Offline lionel_messias

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4483 on: Yesterday at 08:09:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:46:16 am
Huge backlash from the left against Bernie for his comments on *the issue that must not be mentioned*



Bernie's comments were sound.
Offline classycarra

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4484 on: Yesterday at 08:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:46:16 am
Huge backlash from the left against Bernie for his comments on *the issue that must not be mentioned
That's not accurate.

The backlash started long before he made any comments on the issue you keep trying to bring up. The backlash started because he commemorated the five year anniversary of the antisemitic terrorist attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue - laying into him because of the religion of the people he mourned. Some on the left just can't disguise their disgusting issues with jewish people (as we've discussed before).

You can see for yourself the scummy comments shared under this post, as a document of the backlash he faced for... *checks notes* ..commemorating victims of a terrorist attack and committing to fight xenophobia
https://twitter.com/sensanders/status/1717990676871172412
Offline lionel_messias

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4485 on: Yesterday at 08:30:25 pm »
Well said.

Cannot be discussed here, for a variety of reasons.
Offline Mimi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4486 on: Today at 04:38:42 am »
Voters are rejecting anti-trans platforms. Congratulations Virginia State Senator Danica Roem!

Right to abortion affirmed yet again in Ohio. There should be no debate on the importance of abortion to the Democratic Party.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4487 on: Today at 07:33:04 am »
Big wins for the Democrats yesterday in Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky & Philadelphia despite the polls earlier this week.
Offline Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4488 on: Today at 10:06:37 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:33:04 am
Big wins for the Democrats yesterday in Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky & Philadelphia despite the polls earlier this week.

Not even the slightest surprise - the GOP and Trump *ARE* historically unpopular nationwide, even in Red States like Kentucky.  Look at the Kentucky Governor election - very close win in 2019 (for the son of a former Governor), the GOP candidate this time embraced MAGAism and was endorsed by Trump (unlike Matt Bevin).  Result?  Bigger win for the Democrat *because* of the endorsement by Trump - a fact that many in the "old school" GOP Party (like Chris Christie) are calling out that is harming them, and even Newsmax and Fox are coming out and saying Trump is the problem and causing them to lose.
Online KillieRed

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4489 on: Today at 11:02:46 am »
PSA quoting polls today saying for the Democrats the problem is not their policies, its the perception of Biden. The NYT poll has him losing to Trump by 3, but a generic Democrat beats Trump by 8! None of them are popular, but the whole hes too old, Trumps economy was ace & there were no wars right wing propaganda is working.
Offline BarryCrocker

  • ******
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4490 on: Today at 11:25:59 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:02:46 am
PSA quoting polls today saying for the Democrats the problem is not their policies, its the perception of Biden. The NYT poll has him losing to Trump by 3, but a generic Democrat beats Trump by 8! None of them are popular, but the whole hes too old, Trumps economy was ace & there were no wars right wing propaganda is working.

Bring on Michelle Obama.
Online skipper757

  • ******
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4491 on: Today at 11:58:40 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:33:04 am
Big wins for the Democrats yesterday in Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky & Philadelphia despite the polls earlier this week.

Big wins indeed.  In Va, not only did the Dems hold the state Senate, they retook the House too.  As Scottymuser noted above, Dems are scoring bigger wins.  Trump endorsements remain a big negative (despite the 2024 polling), as was the case in 2024.  The fight for abortion rights also looms large.

Despite polling and unpopularity of Biden, GOP remains struggling to deliver wins.  A boost for Dems for 2024 races.  The Senate in particular looks very difficult for Dems so more work to do on the ground.

Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:02:46 am
PSA quoting polls today saying for the Democrats the problem is not their policies, its the perception of Biden. The NYT poll has him losing to Trump by 3, but a generic Democrat beats Trump by 8! None of them are popular, but the whole hes too old, Trumps economy was ace & there were no wars right wing propaganda is working.

Generic candidates tend to poll better because theres no baggage attached to a name.  Another candidate would have similar problems as he/she will always have baggage,
Online Corkboy

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4492 on: Today at 12:16:14 pm »
Comment off Reddit:

I hope Mike Johnson and his son arent watching the Republican Party get fucked tonight

Context
