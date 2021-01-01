Big wins for the Democrats yesterday in Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky & Philadelphia despite the polls earlier this week.
Big wins indeed. In Va, not only did the Dems hold the state Senate, they retook the House too. As Scottymuser noted above, Dems are scoring bigger wins. Trump endorsements remain a big negative (despite the 2024 polling), as was the case in 2024. The fight for abortion rights also looms large.
Despite polling and unpopularity of Biden, GOP remains struggling to deliver wins. A boost for Dems for 2024 races. The Senate in particular looks very difficult for Dems so more work to do on the ground.
PSA quoting polls today saying for the Democrats the problem is not their policies, its the perception of Biden. The NYT poll has him losing to Trump by 3, but a generic Democrat beats Trump by 8! None of them are popular, but the whole hes too old, Trumps economy was ace & there were no wars right wing propaganda is working.
Generic candidates tend to poll better because theres no baggage attached to a name. Another candidate would have similar problems as he/she will always have baggage,