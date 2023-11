Huge backlash from the left against Bernie for his comments on *the issue that must not be mentioned



That's not accurate.The backlash started long before he made any comments on the issue you keep trying to bring up. The backlash started because he commemorated the five year anniversary of the antisemitic terrorist attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue - laying into him because of the religion of the people he mourned. Some on the left just can't disguise their disgusting issues with jewish people (as we've discussed before).You can see for yourself the scummy comments shared under this post, as a document of the backlash he faced for... *checks notes* ..commemorating victims of a terrorist attack and committing to fight xenophobia