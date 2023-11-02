« previous next »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4440 on: November 2, 2023, 01:36:39 am »
Quote from: Riquende on November  1, 2023, 09:44:08 pm
It's a good brainteaser, but the answer is literally in the quote block as to how one would temporarily disable bulletin board code...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4441 on: November 2, 2023, 01:37:31 am »
Quote from: SamLad on November  1, 2023, 11:33:51 pm
I wish I'd never posted the damn thing now.  :)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4442 on: November 2, 2023, 11:00:50 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 31, 2023, 02:14:00 pm
The obvious moment for the Democratic Party to jump is was after the Republicans voted for Emmer in a secret indicative ballot. They should have contacted him and made public comments that they could get behind the compromise candidate that the Republicans who had received most votes in the ballot of Republican Representatives. But when it became apparent to Emmer that he could not win the real vote (with no support from Democrats), he dropped out. We now have Johnson.

Just so you know, this is not me wishing to close the stable gate after the horse has bolted. I argued for the Democrats getting behind Emmer after he won the indicate secret ballot.That's hardly surprising, from any Republican. I don't see why that would prevent Democrats from voting for him (though, there might well be other reasons for not doing so).The problem, though, is the upcoming deficit vote, Ukraine, Israel, and even the southern border. All matters which are keenly important to Democrats for various reasons, and probably similarly important to the majority of Republicans. Emmer probably would deliver on all those things.


So the same Tom Emmer who:
  • Backed the attempts with the Supreme Court to throw out the election results in any swing state that voted Blue to keep Trump in power
  • That Abortion is wrong and should be restricted, if not banned
  • That the Government spending on Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security in general is too high and should be lowered
  • That the Government spending on the Military is to LOW, so should be increased by reducing SS
  • Is against regulating campaign finances, and like Corporations being able to fund politicians as much as they want
  • Is in favour of protecting police officers *more* with regards to Civil Liabilities etc, and is in general pro-police
  • Is against the forgiveness of Studen Loan debt
  • Is in favour of more restrictive Voter ID Laws
  • Although he isn't a climate change denier per se, he does think the Government  encourage more oil and coal usage, is against government helping wind/solar/other renewables, and doesn't think the government should regulate carbon emissions at all
  • Is against gun regulation legislation, and is an "absolutist" with regards to gun rights

Please tell me which of those policies sound like good Democratic policies which the majority of their caucus would support?  No?  So you'd suggest the Dems back a man who is a Traditional Very Right Wing person, just because he once voted for same sex marriage, and did not vote *in Congress* to throw out the election (*but did try and appeal tou the Supreme Court, backing Mike Johnson's petition fully*).

What happens next year then, when Democrat Reps go to the people they represent and say "look, we backed a man who tried to increase gun rights, take away abortions, stop you voting, is against Green Energy etc, but at least he isn't this other nutjob"?  Thats right, the Republicans *GAIN* seats and likely lurch the country to the Right.

In the meantime, it is the GOP reps in 20+ seats who are going to be threatened (and likely trounced in the election next year) - and anything especially nutty the GOP actually manage to do in the House (read - nothing) would not make it past the Senate - look at the first set of legislation Johnson introduced - to cut the IRS funding to give $14B to Israel.  Not only do multiple (read most) Senate Republicans not support this, being massively critical of the bill and promising to vote against if it does pass the House - but his own caucus (Chip Roy was the first but won't be the last) have already come out criticising him and saying they should not be doing that, and the funding should be in "real money, not buedgetary gimicks".  Meanwhlie the Senate is already in a position to ignore the House, and vote on what Biden is wanting - which would then trickle down to the House to vote on (and takes power away from the House who usually would initiaite new Bills), and there are likely a number of Republicans who would vote with the Democrats to approve.

What is Tom Emmer's position on the IRS by the way?  They already receive too much money and need to be cut.  Hmmm, sounds awfully like Mike Johnson on this issue as well
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4443 on: Yesterday at 11:37:57 am »
Trump Leads in 5 Critical States as Voters Blast Biden, Times/Siena Poll Finds

Many voters said they trusted Donald Trump over President Biden on the economy, foreign policy and immigration, as Mr. Bidens multiracial base frays.

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/05/us/politics/biden-trump-2024-poll.html

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4444 on: Yesterday at 11:52:39 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 11:37:57 am
Trump Leads in 5 Critical States as Voters Blast Biden, Times/Siena Poll Finds

Many voters said they trusted Donald Trump over President Biden on the economy, foreign policy and immigration, as Mr. Bidens multiracial base frays.

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/05/us/politics/biden-trump-2024-poll.html



Literally means nothing.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4445 on: Yesterday at 12:11:55 pm »
Scottymuser: All GOP Representatives are c*nts shocker
Quote from: Scottymuser on November  2, 2023, 11:00:50 am
If politics is the art of the possible (I think it is), the decision by the Democratic Party to not involve themselves in the process to elect a new Speaker is surely a disastrous mistake in the making. There is now a good chance that Ukraine will not be funded/supported, and the Government shut down (with a possible credit default too). Of course, revolutionary communists might revel at the idea. But the winners will be Putin and China, and everyone else will suffer.

No one here thinks that Emmer is great. I certainly do not. The choice under discussion is between two c*nts, one of which is also a lunatic religious extremist. By not involving themselves, the Democratic Party assured that instead of an extremist, the US would end up with most extreme of the extremists. Of course, the choice presented was terrible, but one of them was clearly worse. 'Burn it all down' is not the answer.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4446 on: Yesterday at 12:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:52:39 am
Literally means nothing.


Keep that head buried...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4447 on: Yesterday at 12:22:29 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4448 on: Yesterday at 12:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:21:08 pm

Keep that head buried...


It's astonishing to me that anyone can be so blase about the warning signs. It's as if 2016 never happened for them.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4449 on: Yesterday at 12:30:46 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 12:26:57 pm
It's astonishing to me that anyone can be so blase about the warning signs. It's as if 2016 never happened for them.

And what exactly do you want me to fucking do about it!?

Run around in a panic, shake in corner, cry?

HUh??

Tell me what the fuck you want me to do?!!?

Please.

Go ahead

Tell me.

Fuck off the lot of you.

I have one fucking vote. I will vote for Biden.

That's it.

Now I fucking remember why I don't post in these political threads, fucking waste of time.

Why didn't you assholes stop Brexit?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4450 on: Yesterday at 12:33:07 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 12:26:57 pm
It's astonishing to me that anyone can be so blase about the warning signs. It's as if 2016 never happened for them.

Agree. Ignore the far-right at your peril.

The US is currently standing on a cliff edge.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4451 on: Yesterday at 12:33:44 pm »
That's if Biden runs which would be a massive mistake.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4452 on: Yesterday at 12:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:33:07 pm
Agree. Ignore the far-right at your peril.

The US is currently standing on a cliff edge.

WHO THE FUCK IS IGNORING THEM?? WE DEAL WITH THEM EVERY SINGLE FUCKING DAY!!!!!

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4453 on: Yesterday at 12:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:33:53 pm
WHO THE FUCK IS IGNORING THEM?? WE DEAL WITH THEM EVERY SINGLE FUCKING DAY!!!!!

Fuck this i'm out.

Nothing personal.  There's no need to shout  ;)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4454 on: Yesterday at 12:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:30:46 pm
And what exactly do you want me to fucking do about it!?

Run around in a panic, shake in corner, cry?

HUh??

Tell me what the fuck you want me to do?!!?

Please.

Go ahead

Tell me.

Fuck off the lot of you.

I have one fucking vote. I will vote for Biden.

That's it.

Now I fucking remember why I don't post in these political threads, fucking waste of time.

Why didn't you assholes stop Brexit?

The snarly, so superior tone of the criticisms is hard to handle.

And the blanket accusations are equally difficult to tolerate.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4455 on: Yesterday at 12:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:30:46 pm
And what exactly do you want me to fucking do about it!?

Run around in a panic, shake in corner, cry?

HUh??

Tell me what the fuck you want me to do?!!?

Please.

Go ahead

Tell me.

Fuck off the lot of you.

I have one fucking vote. I will vote for Biden.

That's it.

Now I fucking remember why I don't post in these political threads, fucking waste of time.

Why didn't you assholes stop Brexit?

I see we've moved from denial to anger at least :P

It was nothing personal to be honest but clearly I touched a nerve. My point was simply that polls like the ones posted above and other warning signs that Trump could win do not 'literally mean nothing' and should never be taken as such after the similar complacency we saw in the run-up to the 2016 election.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4456 on: Yesterday at 01:08:05 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 12:59:07 pm
I see we've moved from denial to anger at least :P

It was nothing personal to be honest but clearly I touched a nerve. My point was simply that polls like the ones posted above and other warning signs that Trump could win do not 'literally mean nothing' and should never be taken as such after the similar complacency we saw in the run-up to the 2016 election.

The poll literally means nothing to any voter other than a congressperson who has the power to do something about it. To me to the average person on the street it means fuck all. Seriously. Less than nothing.

If you think it means something else good for fucking you.

Again I have 1 fucking vote, it's going towards Biden.

This will be my last post here for a long while.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4457 on: Yesterday at 01:11:03 pm »
Well now I feel like I shouldn't have posted it
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4458 on: Yesterday at 01:12:34 pm »
Weird response.

But yeah what can anyone do if there are still people willing to vote for Trump after everything that's happened? The US is truly lost.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4459 on: Yesterday at 01:17:21 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:11:03 pm
Well now I feel like I shouldn't have posted it
it's all your fault!!!

I guess Chakan would be happy if everyone just ignored the warning signs.  it'll surely just go away by itself, right?

no need for the Dems to gear up to get as many votes out for Biden as possible, better just to go for a nice walk and wait for the Magats to realize the error of their ways.  that's bound to happen, right?  right???!!!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4460 on: Yesterday at 01:18:15 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 01:12:34 pm
Weird response.

But yeah what can anyone do if there are still people willing to vote for Trump after everything that's happened? The US is truly lost.
give up by the looks of things.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4461 on: Yesterday at 01:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:30:46 pm
And what exactly do you want me to fucking do about it!?

Run around in a panic, shake in corner, cry?

HUh??

Tell me what the fuck you want me to do?!!?

Please.

Go ahead

Tell me.

Fuck off the lot of you.

I have one fucking vote. I will vote for Biden.

That's it.

Now I fucking remember why I don't post in these political threads, fucking waste of time.

Why didn't you assholes stop Brexit?


That's where you're going wrong.  ;D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4462 on: Yesterday at 02:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:33:53 pm
WHO THE FUCK IS IGNORING THEM?? WE DEAL WITH THEM EVERY SINGLE FUCKING DAY!!!!!
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 12:58:06 pm
The snarly, so superior tone of the criticisms is hard to handle.
And the blanket accusations are equally difficult to tolerate.
Do you both listen to the Daily Beans podcast (from the Mueller She Wrote team)? If you don't it's a must listen to help you both keep your sanity. Them & their guests give you hope because there are people working daily to grow the Democratic vote. Properly fighting the cause against the Republicans.
I understand your frustrations, I'd be tearing my hair out if I lived there, but re Brexit - this country wouldn't vote for it again but yours might just vote for Trump again.
Scary innit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4463 on: Yesterday at 03:54:06 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 02:33:56 pm
Do you both listen to the Daily Beans podcast (from the Mueller She Wrote team)? If you don't it's a must listen to help you both keep your sanity. Them & their guests give you hope because there are people working daily to grow the Democratic vote. Properly fighting the cause against the Republicans.
I understand your frustrations, I'd be tearing my hair out if I lived there, but re Brexit - this country wouldn't vote for it again but yours might just vote for Trump again.
Scary innit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4464 on: Yesterday at 04:07:35 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 12:58:06 pm
The snarly, so superior tone of the criticisms is hard to handle.

And the blanket accusations are equally difficult to tolerate.

And your children will be next?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4465 on: Yesterday at 07:45:31 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 01:12:34 pm
Weird response.

But yeah what can anyone do if there are still people willing to vote for Trump after everything that's happened? The US is truly lost.

Hopefully trumps got a one way ticket to the can anyway. Aside from that, to win the election the winner may need to attract the independents.  That alone rules out the orange one.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4466 on: Today at 12:13:05 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 02:33:56 pm
Do you both listen to the Daily Beans podcast (from the Mueller She Wrote team)? If you don't it's a must listen to help you both keep your sanity. Them & their guests give you hope because there are people working daily to grow the Democratic vote. Properly fighting the cause against the Republicans.
I understand your frustrations, I'd be tearing my hair out if I lived there, but re Brexit - this country wouldn't vote for it again but yours might just vote for Trump again.
Scary innit.

Yes, it absolutely is...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4467 on: Today at 11:30:54 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:30:46 pm
And what exactly do you want me to fucking do about it!?

Run around in a panic, shake in corner, cry?

HUh??

Tell me what the fuck you want me to do?!!?

Please.

Go ahead

Tell me.

Fuck off the lot of you.

I have one fucking vote. I will vote for Biden.

That's it.

Now I fucking remember why I don't post in these political threads, fucking waste of time.

Why didn't you assholes stop Brexit?

Hey Chakan.

I understand where you are coming from. People on here don't like to listen, they are too busy shouting their own opinions, above all else.

Hard to predict the madness of America where Trump's apparent voting power grows with each criminal conviction.
But I do think that is a false picture, a majority even in the Electoral College won't support a criminal candidate, or the law itself will block him.

Or and I have thought this for a while, Donald Trump's heart will pack in, save him and the World a mess for the ages.
