The obvious moment for the Democratic Party to jump is was after the Republicans voted for Emmer in a secret indicative ballot. They should have contacted him and made public comments that they could get behind the compromise candidate that the Republicans who had received most votes in the ballot of Republican Representatives. But when it became apparent to Emmer that he could not win the real vote (with no support from Democrats), he dropped out. We now have Johnson.



Just so you know, this is not me wishing to close the stable gate after the horse has bolted. I argued for the Democrats getting behind Emmer after he won the indicate secret ballot.That's hardly surprising, from any Republican. I don't see why that would prevent Democrats from voting for him (though, there might well be other reasons for not doing so).The problem, though, is the upcoming deficit vote, Ukraine, Israel, and even the southern border. All matters which are keenly important to Democrats for various reasons, and probably similarly important to the majority of Republicans. Emmer probably would deliver on all those things.





Backed the attempts with the Supreme Court to throw out the election results in any swing state that voted Blue to keep Trump in power

That Abortion is wrong and should be restricted, if not banned

That the Government spending on Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security in general is too high and should be lowered

That the Government spending on the Military is to LOW, so should be increased by reducing SS

Is against regulating campaign finances, and like Corporations being able to fund politicians as much as they want

Is in favour of protecting police officers *more* with regards to Civil Liabilities etc, and is in general pro-police

Is against the forgiveness of Studen Loan debt

Is in favour of more restrictive Voter ID Laws

Although he isn't a climate change denier per se, he does think the Government encourage more oil and coal usage, is against government helping wind/solar/other renewables, and doesn't think the government should regulate carbon emissions at all

Is against gun regulation legislation, and is an "absolutist" with regards to gun rights

So the same Tom Emmer who:Please tell me which of those policies sound like good Democratic policies which the majority of their caucus would support? No? So you'd suggest the Dems back a man who is a Traditional Very Right Wing person, just because he once voted for same sex marriage, and did not vote *in Congress* to throw out the election (*but did try and appeal tou the Supreme Court, backing Mike Johnson's petition fully*).What happens next year then, when Democrat Reps go to the people they represent and say "look, we backed a man who tried to increase gun rights, take away abortions, stop you voting, is against Green Energy etc, but at least he isn't this other nutjob"? Thats right, the Republicans *GAIN* seats and likely lurch the country to the Right.In the meantime, it is the GOP reps in 20+ seats who are going to be threatened (and likely trounced in the election next year) - and anything especially nutty the GOP actually manage to do in the House (read - nothing) would not make it past the Senate - look at the first set of legislation Johnson introduced - to cut the IRS funding to give $14B to Israel. Not only do multiple (read most) Senate Republicans not support this, being massively critical of the bill and promising to vote against if it does pass the House - but his own caucus (Chip Roy was the first but won't be the last) have already come out criticising him and saying they should not be doing that, and the funding should be in "real money, not buedgetary gimicks". Meanwhlie the Senate is already in a position to ignore the House, and vote on what Biden is wanting - which would then trickle down to the House to vote on (and takes power away from the House who usually would initiaite new Bills), and there are likely a number of Republicans who would vote with the Democrats to approve.What is Tom Emmer's position on the IRS by the way? They already receive too much money and need to be cut. Hmmm, sounds awfully like Mike Johnson on this issue as well