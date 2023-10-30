« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 231553 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,874
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4400 on: Yesterday at 07:41:35 am »
Quote
. If [the theory of evolution] is true, there really probably isnt a God anyway, right? There really isnt a creator There really isnt any God, and there really isnt any right and wrong.


Correct.
Logged

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,699
  • Epic Swindler
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4401 on: Yesterday at 11:24:26 am »
I knew nothing about Vivek Ramaswamy and just decided to research him because of this thread.

My god, how can someone so young have such weird and backward views? The guy sounds like a mega c*nt and also another typical Republican liar, claiming to be a scientist who invented some drugs even though he is basically an investor with powerful friends who propped up his company which never turned profit. These people live in delusional little bubbles.

Some of the agencies he wants to dissolve as well, the FBI, Educational Department, Food and Nutrition Department etc... lol but seemingly again, making promises on something that if President, he would not have the power to do.

Guy sounds like a twat.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,566
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4402 on: Yesterday at 12:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 29, 2023, 09:07:02 pm
Mike Johnson reckons teaching evolution and allowing abortions is the root cause of mass shootings.

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/mike-johnson-blamed-shootings-teaching-evolution-abortion-1234863223/

He is, of course, a sky fairy absolutist.

The US is one fucked-up place.

Honestly i just laugh at them at this stage. I know there are decent Americans but as time goes by i just think the vast majority of them are stone cold nuts and beyond help.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4403 on: Yesterday at 01:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 12:04:04 pm
Honestly i just laugh at them at this stage. I know there are decent Americans but as time goes by i just think the vast majority of them are stone cold nuts and beyond help.
I feel sorry for the many millions of them who are as astounded by this shite as we are.

seems to me a while ago the "normal" media decided to give those nutbar ideas air time to highlight how crazy these ppl are -- but it's backfired since all it's done is amplify the message and helped it infect more and more people.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,201
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4404 on: Yesterday at 02:02:54 pm »
So something I get alot in my youtube algorithm is videos of Americans reacting to the UK/British things. It started out with cute things like comparing McNasty's and trying Nandos, Greggs, school dinners etc.

Then things like Paid holidays, NHS, Tax returns, cost of groceries comes up and it dawns on you. What they have is all they have known. They are so blown away that there can actually be another way of doing things. The idea of 'free' healthcare and 'Paid maternity time' is just a foreign concept that just possibly cant exist outside of the 'greatest country in the world'.

Change is not something Americans deal very well with. Especially at a core level. A normal person will say 'Increased background checks and a limit on semi automatic rifles' and all they hear is 'THEY ARE ATTACKING THE 2nd AMMENDMENT and FROM MY COLD DEAD HANDS!!!!!'. A normal person says 'Medicaid for all' and all they hear is 'SOCIALLISED MEDICINE!!!! YOU COMMIE BASTARD!!!'.

Yes that may be a sweeping generalisation and it is. But if there was any scope to change their society, it would have happened centuries ago.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4405 on: Yesterday at 02:10:48 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 02:02:54 pm
So something I get alot in my youtube algorithm is videos of Americans reacting to the UK/British things. It started out with cute things like comparing McNasty's and trying Nandos, Greggs, school dinners etc.

Then things like Paid holidays, NHS, Tax returns, cost of groceries comes up and it dawns on you. What they have is all they have known. They are so blown away that there can actually be another way of doing things. The idea of 'free' healthcare and 'Paid maternity time' is just a foreign concept that just possibly cant exist outside of the 'greatest country in the world'.

Change is not something Americans deal very well with. Especially at a core level. A normal person will say 'Increased background checks and a limit on semi automatic rifles' and all they hear is 'THEY ARE ATTACKING THE 2nd AMMENDMENT and FROM MY COLD DEAD HANDS!!!!!'. A normal person says 'Medicaid for all' and all they hear is 'SOCIALLISED MEDICINE!!!! YOU COMMIE BASTARD!!!'.

Yes that may be a sweeping generalisation and it is. But if there was any scope to change their society, it would have happened centuries ago.

damn right.  still clinging to the $1 bills ffs.  and "checks" and credit card invoices being signed are still ridiculously common.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,963
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4406 on: Yesterday at 02:19:51 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:41:35 am
Correct.

This is Mike Johnson?

He conflates people not believing in God also not knowing the difference between right & wrong? Hmmm, quite the leap.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,146
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4407 on: Yesterday at 05:06:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 28, 2023, 08:30:54 am
Why are there american bases in countries that dont want you there. Its another form of colonialism.

Whats the message, dont mess with the colonisers?

The message, which has largely remained unchanged through Presidencies on both sides of the aisle, is that terrorists and terror organizations, are...bad.

Controversial stuff!
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,888
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4408 on: Yesterday at 06:58:25 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 11:24:26 am
I knew nothing about Vivek Ramaswamy and just decided to research him because of this thread.

My god, how can someone so young have such weird and backward views? The guy sounds like a mega c*nt and also another typical Republican liar, claiming to be a scientist who invented some drugs even though he is basically an investor with powerful friends who propped up his company which never turned profit. These people live in delusional little bubbles.

Some of the agencies he wants to dissolve as well, the FBI, Educational Department, Food and Nutrition Department etc... lol but seemingly again, making promises on something that if President, he would not have the power to do.

Guy sounds like a twat.
The subcontinent diaspora isn't very progressive, unfortunately.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4409 on: Yesterday at 07:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:06:16 pm
The message, which has largely remained unchanged through Presidencies on both sides of the aisle, is that terrorists and terror organizations, are...bad.

Controversial stuff!

These terrorists deserve all the bombing theyre getting, how dare they build their countries next to American military bases, that are only there to spread freedom and democracy. Theres probably a bible somewhere that says American military bases where there first anyway, and they only pop up as bastions of freedoms and justice in literal deserts of evil islamists. Probably the only democratic military bases in the middle east they are.
Thank god for American military bases, anointed by the lord to protect the free world. Imagine if they werent there, the terrorists would be invading us.
Thank you for keeping us safe.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:32:55 pm by The North Bank »
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,077
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4410 on: Yesterday at 07:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:06:16 pm
The message, which has largely remained unchanged through Presidencies on both sides of the aisle, is that terrorists and terror organizations, are...bad.

Controversial stuff!

Unless of course they are proud boys/oath keepers/nazi's or white supremists, then according to the republican party they are A.OK!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:39:00 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,696
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4411 on: Yesterday at 10:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:06:16 pm
The message, which has largely remained unchanged through Presidencies on both sides of the aisle, is that terrorists and terror organizations, are...bad.

Controversial stuff!


I've sometimes wondered what it's like staring through a star-spangled prism.

I should just have asked you.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,146
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4412 on: Today at 12:13:12 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:55:24 pm

I've sometimes wondered what it's like staring through a star-spangled prism.

I should just have asked you.

No surprise to see you taking issue with air strikes on Iranian-backed terrorist ammo dumps considering you take issue with air strikes on Hamas ammo dumps.

Its why Ive never wondered about what fucked up prism you look at the world through. Typical Corbynite.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline RedGuy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4413 on: Today at 06:23:51 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 12:13:12 am
No surprise to see you taking issue with air strikes on Iranian-backed terrorist ammo dumps considering you take issue with air strikes on Hamas ammo dumps.

Its why Ive never wondered about what fucked up prism you look at the world through. Typical Corbynite.
These morons have no idea how the world actually works, no point arguing with them
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,511
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4414 on: Today at 07:24:42 am »
Hooray, another interesting thread about to get locked because of the Middle East.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4415 on: Today at 09:33:32 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 12:04:04 pm
Honestly i just laugh at them at this stage. I know there are decent Americans but as time goes by i just think the vast majority of them are stone cold nuts and beyond help.

Dont know about vast but the majority of republicans seemingly buy into the madness.  However I dont think same applies to the countrys electorate as a whole.  They voted the orange grifter out after all.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4416 on: Today at 10:51:04 am »
Does the prevailing attitude here remain: it was more important to watch the GOP squirm over the election of the new Speaker than for the Democratic Party to become involved in the selection of a non-c*nt, vaguely rational human being? Or, is there now a seed of realisation that voting (or not voting) has consequences?

https://www.axios.com/2023/10/30/israel-supplemental-funding-mike-johnson-irs

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/oct/30/us-house-republicans-israel-irs-funding-cut

This lunatic (who wishes to 'criminalize homosexuality', and was deeply involved 'Stop the Steal') is going to fuck up everything if he is not somehow removed. McCarthy was a Boy Scout by comparison.

I am deeply concerned about this Speaker. Much more so than with McCarthy.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4417 on: Today at 11:34:09 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:51:04 am
Does the prevailing attitude here remain: it was more important to watch the GOP squirm over the election of the new Speaker than for the Democratic Party to become involved in the selection of a non-c*nt, vaguely rational human being? Or, is there now a seed of realisation that voting (or not voting) has consequences?
I view it similarly to how the Tories nearly imploded under May when failing to agree a Brexit deal with Labour passive and often smug observers.  Short term embarrassment for the Tories/GOP but ultimately the cranks - the ERG and the Trump wing of the GOP - got exactly what they wanted and everyone else has to pay the price.

I understand the argument that none of the people put forward by the GOP were particularly palatable but Mike Johnson is awful.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,696
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4418 on: Today at 12:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:24:42 am
Hooray, another interesting thread about to get locked because of the Middle East.


It's not mentioning 'the' troublesome topic, though
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4419 on: Today at 12:56:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:25:18 pm

It's not mentioning 'the' troublesome topic, though
Yeah.

I made 2 posts yesterday praising that Tory MP who got sacked and oojason in the video thread and both got deleted.  :-X

Didn't even say anything wrong or bad.  :lmao
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,825
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4420 on: Today at 01:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 12:56:07 pm
Yeah.

I made 2 posts yesterday praising that Tory MP who got sacked and oojason in the video thread and both got deleted.  :-X

Didn't even say anything wrong or bad.  :lmao

It's a joke.  But, we do not decide the rules. 

Logged

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,090
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4421 on: Today at 01:12:56 pm »

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:51:04 am
Does the prevailing attitude here remain: it was more important to watch the GOP squirm over the election of the new Speaker than for the Democratic Party to become involved in the selection of a non-c*nt, vaguely rational human being?

Who was this non-c*nt, vaguely rational human being? Surely youre not referring to McCarthy himself, right? Not a single Republican voted for an alternative to Johnson. It would take more than the Democrats to come up with a non-Johnson alternative. The reality is that the Republicans wanted Johnson and as the majority party they get to pick him.

My only hope is that with his frankly stupid demands on aid to Israel, that Democrats dont cave and the money is tied up as long as possible, or substantially reduced from $14 billion (which is an obscene number to begin with).


Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4422 on: Today at 01:14:22 pm »
the lawyers for Giuliani, Bannon and the Pillow Idiot have had enough of them not paying their bills.  they are all in deep legal shit.  love it.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news...lose-lawyers-after-failing-to-pay-legal-bills
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4423 on: Today at 01:42:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:14:22 pm
the lawyers for Giuliani, Bannon and the Pillow Idiot have had enough of them not paying their bills.  they are all in deep legal shit.  love it.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news...lose-lawyers-after-failing-to-pay-legal-bills
(I think RAWK has nerfed your link: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/oct/31/top-trump-allies-facing-charges-lose-lawyers-after-failing-to-pay-legal-bills)

Talk of seven figure legal fees!  At least we know the going rate for selling your soul.  Next time though they need to make sure the scumbags they're representing can actually afford to pay it.

Rudys under huge pressure, but hes unlikely to flip because that would be the rational thing to do, ex-prosecutor Paul Rosenzweig told the Guardian  ;D
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4424 on: Today at 01:47:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:42:06 pm
(I think RAWK has nerfed your link
article is about the 3 morons, not Trump directly so I used this thread.

(and I posted it first so there!)
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4425 on: Today at 02:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 01:12:56 pm
Who was this non-c*nt, vaguely rational human being? Surely youre not referring to McCarthy himself, right? Not a single Republican voted for an alternative to Johnson. It would take more than the Democrats to come up with a non-Johnson alternative. The reality is that the Republicans wanted Johnson and as the majority party they get to pick him.

My only hope is that with his frankly stupid demands on aid to Israel, that Democrats dont cave and the money is tied up as long as possible, or substantially reduced from $14 billion (which is an obscene number to begin with).
The obvious moment for the Democratic Party to jump is was after the Republicans voted for Emmer in a secret indicative ballot. They should have contacted him and made public comments that they could get behind the compromise candidate that the Republicans who had received most votes in the ballot of Republican Representatives. But when it became apparent to Emmer that he could not win the real vote (with no support from Democrats), he dropped out. We now have Johnson.

Just so you know, this is not me wishing to close the stable gate after the horse has bolted. I argued for the Democrats getting behind Emmer after he won the indicate secret ballot.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 24, 2023, 06:06:46 pm
What's the chance of Democrats deciding to vote for Emmer, given that his voting record is the best of the bunch?
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 24, 2023, 06:28:06 pm
Quote
So i'd range it between none and fuckall.

Democrats will vote Jeffries and stick with him.
That's hardly surprising, from any Republican. I don't see why that would prevent Democrats from voting for him (though, there might well be other reasons for not doing so).
Quote
so far they've just let the R's twist in a wind of their own making.  can't blame them.

at this point the only way the D's would push him over the line is if he agreed to D demands eg kill the Biden investigation.

but the big problem is - the Rs don't trust each other, why TF should the Dems?  the Dems have been burned too many times by these arseholes haven't they.
The problem, though, is the upcoming deficit vote, Ukraine, Israel, and even the southern border. All matters which are keenly important to Democrats for various reasons, and probably similarly important to the majority of Republicans. Emmer probably would deliver on all those things.

As for the Biden investigation - it is killing the Republicans. It is more of an inconvenience to the Democrats. Would the Democrats* like it gone - yes, I am sure they would. But there are upsides for it for Democrats too.

* The truth is, most Republican politicians want it gone too - most just cannot admit to it.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 24, 2023, 07:46:44 pm
All members of the House can vote in election of Speaker. And some of the Republican candidates are better worse than the others. So, at some point - and especially given some very serious and pressing problems - the Democrats will probably need to vote for one of the candidates if the Republicans cannot resolve this for themselves. Pushing this off endlessly down the road might not be the best option, and could lead to a worse outcome. And, again, there are some very serious and pressing problems.
And, just before I found out that Johnson had become the new Speaker:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 25, 2023, 06:37:41 pm
And this is why the Democrats will need to work with the small number of non-lunatic Republican Representatives in the House. 'Just leave it to the GOP to sort out' is a dangerous proposition - they wont 'sort it', except to vote in a lunatic. Yes, the spectacle is great fun. Except when funding for Ukraine, Israel, 'the border', and increasing the deficit are all blocked, and US defaults on its debts.
Of course, there were other cautionary voices in this thread. I do not mean to give the impression that I was alone in my concern over the Democratic Party failing to get involved.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4426 on: Today at 02:20:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:47:58 pm
article is about the 3 morons, not Trump directly so I used this thread.

(and I posted it first so there!)
I think @thaddeus was referring to the SMF forum software breaking your link, so he reposted it.

Sometimes, placing the URL within URL tags will force the link to work correctly.

[url]LINK[/url]
« Last Edit: Today at 02:24:02 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4427 on: Today at 02:33:03 pm »
oh.  no clue what nerfed means.   ;D

ta.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4428 on: Today at 02:33:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:33:03 pm
oh.  no clue what nerfed means.   ;D
Well, I was only guessing myself. :)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,179
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4429 on: Today at 04:59:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:33:03 pm
oh.  no clue what nerfed means.   ;D

ta.

Isnt a NERF a toy gun?

https://shop.hasbro.com/en-us/nerf
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,045
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4430 on: Today at 05:03:28 pm »
It's video game slang.  If you nerf someone, you make them weaker.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Up
« previous next »
 