I knew nothing about Vivek Ramaswamy and just decided to research him because of this thread.



My god, how can someone so young have such weird and backward views? The guy sounds like a mega c*nt and also another typical Republican liar, claiming to be a scientist who invented some drugs even though he is basically an investor with powerful friends who propped up his company which never turned profit. These people live in delusional little bubbles.



Some of the agencies he wants to dissolve as well, the FBI, Educational Department, Food and Nutrition Department etc... lol but seemingly again, making promises on something that if President, he would not have the power to do.



Guy sounds like a twat.