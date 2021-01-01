« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 230464 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,871
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4400 on: Today at 07:41:35 am »
Quote
. If [the theory of evolution] is true, there really probably isnt a God anyway, right? There really isnt a creator There really isnt any God, and there really isnt any right and wrong.


Correct.
Logged

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,699
  • Epic Swindler
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4401 on: Today at 11:24:26 am »
I knew nothing about Vivek Ramaswamy and just decided to research him because of this thread.

My god, how can someone so young have such weird and backward views? The guy sounds like a mega c*nt and also another typical Republican liar, claiming to be a scientist who invented some drugs even though he is basically an investor with powerful friends who propped up his company which never turned profit. These people live in delusional little bubbles.

Some of the agencies he wants to dissolve as well, the FBI, Educational Department, Food and Nutrition Department etc... lol but seemingly again, making promises on something that if President, he would not have the power to do.

Guy sounds like a twat.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,562
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4402 on: Today at 12:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:07:02 pm
Mike Johnson reckons teaching evolution and allowing abortions is the root cause of mass shootings.

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/mike-johnson-blamed-shootings-teaching-evolution-abortion-1234863223/

He is, of course, a sky fairy absolutist.

The US is one fucked-up place.

Honestly i just laugh at them at this stage. I know there are decent Americans but as time goes by i just think the vast majority of them are stone cold nuts and beyond help.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Up
« previous next »
 