The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4240 on: October 20, 2023, 05:19:39 pm
Watching C-Span and the MAGA crazies are saying the American people are desperate for honest Jim Jordan.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4241 on: October 20, 2023, 05:21:27 pm
Oh, and of course they say it's the Democrats fault. Pat Fallon tying himself in knots here. He says that the problem is that 100% of the Democrats voted for "this chaos" but then says that the Democrats have discipline and the Republicans should have the same discipline and 221 Republicans should vote for the nomination.

So it's the Republicans then?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4242 on: October 20, 2023, 05:23:26 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on October 20, 2023, 05:18:42 pm
Rumor has it that the moderate Republicans, and there are some relatively speaking, are fucking with Jordan by defecting by a slightly greater number every time a vote occurs, to underline how further from success he gets with every vote.

Implies a high degree of coordination and electoral slyness, but then, if I'd had death threats over refusing to vote for an enabler of abuse, I might very well be motivated to make him look the utter boob he undoubtedly is...

Haha, that's great. Would almost make me have a smidgen of respect for a Republican.

Hopefully some of the defectors are also giving him some hints that they will switch back.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4243 on: October 20, 2023, 05:24:39 pm
Georgia case - Cheseboro takes a plea deal also.

:)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4244 on: October 20, 2023, 05:26:42 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on October 20, 2023, 05:18:42 pm
Rumor has it that the moderate Republicans, and there are some relatively speaking, are fucking with Jordan by defecting by a slightly greater number every time a vote occurs, to underline how further from success he gets with every vote.

Implies a high degree of coordination and electoral slyness, but then, if I'd had death threats over refusing to vote for an enabler of abuse, I might very well be motivated to make him look the utter boob he undoubtedly is...
apparently they meet separately before each vote and decide who - this time - will change their vote away from him.

love it.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4245 on: October 20, 2023, 05:34:46 pm
Jim Jordan makes history by being the first politician to gain only 194 votes for speaker of the house. The least in American history.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4246 on: October 20, 2023, 05:37:08 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on October 20, 2023, 05:19:39 pm
Watching C-Span and the MAGA crazies are saying the American people are desperate for honest Jim Jordan.

Heard some guy saying that yesterday as well. I just don't get how they get away with saying shite like that. It's clear that not even enough Republicans want him as speaker.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4247 on: October 20, 2023, 05:40:26 pm
Quote from: Chakan on October 20, 2023, 05:34:46 pm
Jim Jordan makes history by being the first politician to gain only 194 votes for speaker of the house. The least in American history.

The rep party make the Tories here seem semi sane, although this series of voting is ongoing in same manner as the Brexit indicative vote fiasco.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4248 on: October 20, 2023, 05:42:19 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October 20, 2023, 05:24:39 pm
Georgia case - Cheseboro takes a plea deal also.

:)
he's pleaded guilty to conspiracy with Trump to overthrow the election process.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4249 on: October 20, 2023, 05:49:57 pm
Quote from: stoa on October 20, 2023, 05:37:08 pm
Heard some guy saying that yesterday as well. I just don't get how they get away with saying shite like that. It's clear that not even enough Republicans want him as speaker.

If the trump era has taught us anything it's that facts don't matter. Say something enough times and you'll get a third of the population believing it.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4250 on: October 20, 2023, 07:07:22 pm
Jordan has apparently just lost a secret ballot of the Republican House membership as to whether he should continue trying to become Speaker. So about 100 people at least are voting for him on the floor but withdrew their support when there wouldn't be blowback for doing so. Courageous.

I don't know if he lost to another Republican or if it was just a simple Yes/No that leaves the party scrabbling around for another nominee, it seems it was the latter.

Edit: Apparently he only had 86 supporters. Wasn't running against anyone, they just told him to give it up. Supposedly this weekend will see a frenzy of supporter-gathering as several Republicans ponder shooting their shot
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4251 on: October 20, 2023, 08:29:25 pm
Jordan drops out of the running for Speaker.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4252 on: October 20, 2023, 09:18:55 pm
Quote from: Riquende on October 20, 2023, 07:07:22 pm
Jordan has apparently just lost a secret ballot of the Republican House membership as to whether he should continue trying to become Speaker. So about 100 people at least are voting for him on the floor but withdrew their support when there wouldn't be blowback for doing so. Courageous.

Thought as much - bunch of cowards. What a shower of shits the GOP are.
Quote from: John C on October 19, 2023, 06:16:30 pm
Many probably don't like him but they'll have felt compelled to support him due to being complete spineless shitbags.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4253 on: October 20, 2023, 09:47:17 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 20, 2023, 08:29:25 pm
Jordan drops out of the running for Speaker.

Some of the loons will prob call for the orange one.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4254 on: October 20, 2023, 10:00:36 pm
Quote from: TSC on October 20, 2023, 09:47:17 pm
Some of the loons will prob call for the orange one.
one of them already said that will be his next vote.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4255 on: October 21, 2023, 08:21:34 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on October 20, 2023, 03:09:38 pm


I will close my account if the politicians don't have stocks or recently did not invest in companies stock which will benefit from this like weapons companies.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4256 on: October 21, 2023, 09:13:24 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 20, 2023, 02:52:48 pm
Biden asks for:

$60bn to continue the Ukraine War
$14bn to help Israel wage a 'war' against the Palestinians

$10bn for humanitarian aid.

Just about sums up the world and why humanity is so utterly shit.


https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-67164900

For every $ that goes towards aid another $5 goes into the arms pot. Crazy world we live in where those that give the most aid usually watch the same countries bomb each other with the military they sold them.

Anyway the Republicans are embarrassing themselves every day but it's the norm now so can't distinguish between the crazies and the loonies in the party
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4257 on: Today at 08:17:47 am
In 2020, a shift of 44,000 votes in three states would have resulted in an electoral tie, throwing the presidential race into the House of Representatives, where the arcane rules would have very likely led to a Trump reelection despite his clear popular vote loss.

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/10/19/jim-jordan-defeat-insurrectionist-00122571

So all he'd need to do is shift those votes this time even if he loses by millions elsewhere
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4258 on: Today at 10:16:30 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:17:47 am
In 2020, a shift of 44,000 votes in three states would have resulted in an electoral tie, throwing the presidential race into the House of Representatives, where the arcane rules would have very likely led to a Trump reelection despite his clear popular vote loss.

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/10/19/jim-jordan-defeat-insurrectionist-00122571

So all he'd need to do is shift those votes this time even if he loses by millions elsewhere

Ditto in 2016, Trump won Michigan/Penn/Wisconsin by a combined margin of 78k, which swung the election from an outright Clinton win (by 278-260 EC votes) to a Trump win - unlike the tie in the 2020 election where it would only have been a tie.

If you look at the three States that Politico didn't actually mention - them being Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin - since the 2020 election: AZ has gone more blue (both electing a Dem Governor in 2022 and a Democrat Senator - both with larger margins than Biden got in 2020); GA are leading the way with prosecuting Trump over the election denying and their governor is not a Trump loyalist; and Wisconsin's governor was re-elected by 90k (tripling his margin from 2018, and 4.5 times a larger margin than Biden won the State) as well as almost winning the Senate seat (went from a 100k margin to a 26k).

So thats 3 solidly purple states that have for the past 3 years trended more Blue - despite the usual tradition in mid-terms of purple states trending opposite the incumbent in the WH.  Not to forget that there are a number of groups taking lawsuits about the 14th Ammendment in Colorado and Minnesota as tests (so these could be done in other more purple states).   
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4259 on: Today at 10:21:27 am
Quote from: TSC on October 20, 2023, 05:40:26 pm
The rep party make the Tories here seem semi sane, although this series of voting is ongoing in same manner as the Brexit indicative vote fiasco.

Have you seen the story about who Lyin' Ted Cruz had over to Texas for a meeting of the great minds of Conservatism last week?  Liz fucking Truss. 
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4260 on: Today at 11:46:47 am
Truss, Braverman and others on the lunatic fringe of the Tory Party are all involved with and get backing from US dark money groups. Boris Jouhnson was a chancer who believes in nothing but he promoted the worst, most right-wing people in the Tory Party to cabinet.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #4261 on: Today at 11:56:35 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:46:47 am
Truss, Braverman and others on the lunatic fringe of the Tory Party are all involved with and get backing from US dark money groups. Boris Jouhnson was a chancer who believes in nothing but he promoted the worst, most right-wing people in the Tory Party to cabinet.


I would imagine the perennially 'financially challenged' Bozo would have been ripe to be tapped up by the Tufton Street scumbags.

