In 2020, a shift of 44,000 votes in three states would have resulted in an electoral tie, throwing the presidential race into the House of Representatives, where the arcane rules would have very likely led to a Trump reelection despite his clear popular vote loss.



So all he'd need to do is shift those votes this time even if he loses by millions elsewhere



Ditto in 2016, Trump won Michigan/Penn/Wisconsin by a combined margin of 78k, which swung the election from an outright Clinton win (by 278-260 EC votes) to a Trump win - unlike the tie in the 2020 election where it would only have been a tie.If you look at the three States that Politico didn't actually mention - them being Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin - since the 2020 election: AZ has gone more blue (both electing a Dem Governor in 2022 and a Democrat Senator - both with larger margins than Biden got in 2020); GA are leading the way with prosecuting Trump over the election denying and their governor is not a Trump loyalist; and Wisconsin's governor was re-elected by 90k (tripling his margin from 2018, and 4.5 times a larger margin than Biden won the State) as well as almost winning the Senate seat (went from a 100k margin to a 26k).So thats 3 solidly purple states that have for the past 3 years trended more Blue - despite the usual tradition in mid-terms of purple states trending opposite the incumbent in the WH. Not to forget that there are a number of groups taking lawsuits about the 14th Ammendment in Colorado and Minnesota as tests (so these could be done in other more purple states).