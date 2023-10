Round 1 done.



20 No's for Jordan.



Onto round 2.



You might see a few change to Jordan, or there can be a few more defections.



But if you are Kevin McCarthy - it is the "Democrats" who are at fault as all of them have voted "against re-opening one arm of the government". Fucking audacity of the man to say that the Dems should vote for an ultra-right wing nutjob instead of trying to find someone in their own caucus that he can stand behind and have 217 of the 221 GOP Reps vote for. If McCarthy so wants to "re-open Congress" he should find 4 friends and vote for Hakeem next vote. Oh wait, he won't as he doesn't *want* to have a functioning government.