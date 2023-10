He's been advised terribly over this trip to Israel, and with this he's also going to grant Israeli wishes for another $10 billion in Military aid that will contribute to more Palestinians dying.



I'm still flabbergasted that Biden administration hasn't returned the USA Embassy back to Tel Aviv after that fat Orange C*nt moved it to Jerusalem.



USA is no partner for peace in this conflict. I'm glad to see the Arabs have given him the middle finger and told him not to turn up in Amman.