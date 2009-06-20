I wonder how closely the Democrats are going to hold the fire to the feet of Republicans over this? In less than 40 days, they need to have another vote on the debt ceiling to stop a government shut down. A speaker needs to be in place by then. But the House GOP are so fractured, nobody can command a majority of support. They have a majority of five, and they want to boot Gaetz and Santos out asap.
I don't see how they can appoint a speaker without getting at least a few Democrats onside. And as much as the Democrats want Republicans to suffer, they won't want a shut down.
PS: MTG is genuinely unhinged. She is not mentally well, or emotionally stable. She should be in a hospital, never mind Congress.