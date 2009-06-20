« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4080 on: October 3, 2023, 11:16:09 pm »
Hakeem Jeffries.

 8)
ShrewKop

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4081 on: October 3, 2023, 11:40:05 pm »
What a prized twat McCarthy is. Changing the rules only a couple of months ago so he can become the speaker, digging his own grave by allowing such ridiculous concessions.

The GOP is lunacy. What a disgrace to America they are.
Machae

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4082 on: October 3, 2023, 11:52:37 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on October  3, 2023, 11:40:05 pm
What a prized twat McCarthy is. Changing the rules only a couple of months ago so he can become the speaker, digging his own grave by allowing such ridiculous concessions.

The GOP is lunacy. What a disgrace to America they are.

It was always going to happen. What a bellend
BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4083 on: October 4, 2023, 04:07:08 am »
Watch the far-right push forward the suggestion that Trump should be House Speaker.

Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4084 on: October 4, 2023, 08:19:03 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October  4, 2023, 04:07:08 am
Watch the far-right push forward the suggestion that Trump should be House Speaker.

Gaetz already did back in January. They don't have the votes.
Riquende

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4085 on: October 4, 2023, 08:27:15 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October  4, 2023, 04:07:08 am
Watch the far-right push forward the suggestion that Trump should be House Speaker.

Yeah, the base are rabid this morning, it's "all part of the Q plan" etc. Dunno if there are any others but MTG quick out of the blocks saying that she'll only vote for a Speaker Trump.

In terms of resuming power via the line of succession, it would be a huge step towards ensuring impeachment happened, but he'd have no sway in the Senate and would need to somehow get 2/3 of them (including a chunk of the Democrat side) to agree. And then there's the matter of Harris taking over ahead of Trump.

-----------------------------------------

You know it's a tenuous comparison, but this vaguely reminds me of the 2017 parliament and the deal with the DUP that May made to win the election. She was technically left with a tiny working majority but due to the factions divided by Brexit battle lines was totally unable to control her bloc and failed to pass anything that dealt with the major issue of the day. She tied herself in knots as she chased a hard-Brexit rainbow, attempting to appease the various groups that she relied upon for her party leadership. And yet at any point she could have sought consensus with Labour (let's ignore that Corbyn himself would have been a massive obstacle on the opposition side, not an attack on him but I can't see him too happy to work directly with a Tory PM) and passed something sensible using Labour & moderate Tory votes, making a deal that worked for the country, even as it imploded her own premiership amongst headbanger outrage.

It's a much simpler situation with just one major MAGA faction in play, but McCarthy has also found that there was no way to keep his party onside and do anything sensible, and Gaetz was able to bring him down instantly when he did have to reach across the aisle.
BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4086 on: October 4, 2023, 08:34:50 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on October  4, 2023, 08:19:03 am
Gaetz already did back in January. They don't have the votes.

They'll struggle to get any candidate that both factions of the GOP will support.
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4087 on: October 4, 2023, 08:42:25 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October  4, 2023, 08:34:50 am
They'll struggle to get any candidate that both factions of the GOP will support.

Exactly. It took 15 rounds of voting just to get McCarthy.

In theory then, they should get a candidate only one faction of the GOP need support and bring on some Democrats. That would isolate their lunatic fringe who currently wield disproportionate influence and will actually get things moving on legislation, raising the debt ceiling etc.

But we all know that's far too sensible.
BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4088 on: October 4, 2023, 11:02:41 am »
Happy Happy Joy Joy
 
Red-Soldier

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4089 on: October 4, 2023, 02:02:37 pm »
Republican congressman to nominate Trump for House speaker

Troy Nehls, from Texas, calls Trump the greatest president of my lifetime and says he will nominate him to replace Kevin McCarthy

Quote
A Texas Republican said he would nominate Donald Trump to be the next speaker of the US House of Representatives, after the party completed the unprecedented removal of one of its own, Kevin McCarthy.

Troy Nehls said: This week, when the US House of Representatives reconvenes, my first order of business will be to nominate Donald J Trump for speaker of the US House of Representatives.

President Trump, the greatest president of my lifetime, has a proven record of putting America first and will make the House great again.

The speaker does not have to be a member of Congress, though no speaker has ever assumed the role without holding a seat.

Trumps name has been floated before, including during the 15-vote marathon rightwingers put McCarthy through in January before allowing him to take up the gavel.

On Tuesday, Nehls was not among the rightwingers who voted to remove McCarthy. Another congressman, Greg Steube of Florida, also said he would back Trump for speaker.

Trump is the clear frontrunner in the Republican presidential primary, notwithstanding 91 criminal charges (for election subversion, retention of classified information and hush-money payments) and civil threats including a New York fraud trial and a defamation trial in the same city arising from a rape allegation a judge said was substantially true.

Speculation continues about what it might take to knock Trump out of the presidential race. In a book published on Tuesday, the author Michael Lewis reported that the disgraced cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried considered offering Trump $5bn to step aside.

On Fox News on Tuesday, the host Sean Hannity, long close to Trump, said some House Republicans had been in contact with and have started an effort to draft Trump as speaker.

Trump has said he does not want to be speaker. Hannity, however, said the former president might be open to helping the Republican party, at least in the short term, if necessary, while still running for president.

Jim Jordan of Ohio, a possible candidate for speaker, told Hannity: Hed be great, but actually I want Donald Trump to be the next president of the United States. But if he wants to be speaker, great. Thats where we need him, at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue [the White House], but if he wants to be speaker, thats fine too.

Observers were quick to pour cold water.

David Frum, a former aide to George W Bush, pointed to House ethics rules, saying: Why Trump wont take the speaker job in one Google search.

Sean Casten, a Democratic congressman from Illinois, pointed to House Republicans own rules, which say: A member of the Republican leadership shall step aside if indicted for a felony for which a sentence of two or more years imprisonment may be imposed.

Jake Sherman, a founder of Punchbowl News, wrote simply: This will not happen. We can all move on from this.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/oct/04/republican-congressman-troy-nehls-trump-speaker
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4090 on: October 4, 2023, 02:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October  4, 2023, 02:02:37 pm

As he slowly retracted his tongue from Trumps trousers, Nehls said, "This is the greatest day of my life."

Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4091 on: October 4, 2023, 03:09:31 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on October  4, 2023, 02:21:57 pm
As he slowly retracted his tongue from Trumps trousers, Nehls said, "This is the greatest day of my life."


...and offered a sigh of ejaculatory release
Valore

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4092 on: October 4, 2023, 04:49:52 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October  4, 2023, 11:02:41 am
Happy Happy Joy Joy
 


I'm pretty sure almost any book on management I've ever read, and every management leadership course I've attended, two common themes are prominent.

1. Building a positive organisational culture is a huge part a leader's job, and a key factor to it's success.
2. A good leader takes responsibility for his team's failings, and attributes all the plaudits for it's successes to his team. And a bad leader vice versa.

It's clear why things are the way they are, certain parties are just too obtuse and thick skinned to ever realise it.
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4093 on: October 4, 2023, 05:39:14 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October  4, 2023, 11:02:41 am
Happy Happy Joy Joy
 


Because they're too busy fighting each other for the privilege of kissing yo' ass?
Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4094 on: October 4, 2023, 07:10:54 pm »
Don't forget USA at 2.20 p.m  eastern,cell phone madness.Testing Testing....


Well yep,worked for me.
wemmick

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4095 on: October 4, 2023, 08:39:56 pm »
John Fetterman on the GOP speaker drama: Replacing one dick with a different kind of dick isnt going to change anything in the House. Were one DNA test from the Jerry Springer show.  :lmao :lmao

Fetterman has a bit of Keir Hardie in him.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4096 on: October 4, 2023, 08:50:45 pm »
In the Name of Klopp

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4097 on: October 5, 2023, 01:36:29 am »
Republicans would sell their mothers for cash it was possible. This is a wild story. Good on her.  Just shows you the difference having a Liberal leader vs one on the right.


https://www.meidastouch.com/news/gov-katie-hobbs-shuts-down-corrupt-gop-deal-with-saudi-arabia-for-arizona-water
Brissyred

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4098 on: October 5, 2023, 02:18:40 am »
A new lawsuit brought by the former attorney of the former president is long on bitterness and spite  and short on factual allegations.

Rudy Giuliani is suing President Joe Biden for defamation, alleging that as a candidate, Biden smeared him unfairly and harmed his reputation and that Biden has profited from the alleged lies he told about Giuliani.

It sounds salacious and significant  until one digs up that the only statements Giuliani is complaining about are when Biden indicated that he was repeating Russian disinformation.

He cites a few specific statements, centering broadly around the narrative Giuliani, Trump, and other allies tried to create regarding Ukraine and Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

These include Biden saying that Giuliani was being used as a Russian pawn, that he was being fed information that is Russian that is not true, and that intelligence agents had signed a document agreeing that what [Giuliani] is accusing [Biden] of is a Russian plant.

The lawsuit doesnt appear to have much merit  for example, the statement that intelligence agents had signed a document agreeing that the Hunter Biden laptop story reeked of Russian disinformation is essentially a statement of fact.

The statements that Giuliani is being used as a Russian pawn or being fed information are less allegations against Giuliani than against the folks allegedly misinforming him and directing his behavior.

Nonetheless, however, if this lawsuit made it to a courtroom, the obvious defense would be that Biden could support the belief that the statements were factual.

Supporting that, in 2020  with Donald Trump still in office  the U.S. Treasury noted that it was holding accountable several individuals for disseminating Russian disinformation in regard to the election.

These individuals included Andrii Derkach, who held a meeting with Giuliani in December 2019, helping him seek kompromat on Biden. He even joined Giuliani on right-wing media, where it was reported that he piled Giuliani down with hundreds of pages of documents surrounding the Burisma allegations.

When this surfaced, Giuliani acknowledged the contact but denied knowing Derkach was a Russian agent. ABC reported:

Giuliani said in a statement to the New York Times, and confirmed by ABC News, that he had no reason to believe [Derkach] is a Russian agent. There is nothing I saw that said he was a Russian agent. There is nothing he gave me that seemed to come from Russia at all.'

That seems pretty in line with being fed disinformation or being used as a pawn.

Whats the purpose of this lawsuit, if Giuliani is as broke as hes claimed, and the case appears to have very little chance of success?

Typically, a lawsuit intended to heap difficulty on the defendant, or silence him, without any real legal merit, is called a SLAPP suit  standing for Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation.

As it happens, Lev Parnas  a former associate of Giuliani who went to prison for fraud and campaign finance crimes and was involved in helping seek out dirt on Biden, but has since separated himself from the former president and his attorney  suggests the former mayors financial status may be relevant here.

Responding to the lawsuit on Twitter, he opined:

After spreading lies and going on a disinformation campaign about Joe Biden for years! Today Rudy Giuliani filed a defamation lawsuit against Joe Biden. Rudy doesnt have money for lawyers to defend him in his RICO case but has money to fund this lawsuit? Where is the money coming from?

In fact, Giuliani has been reportedly begging Trump to help him fund his own legal defense, a situation thats becoming (like Trumps own) more dire, as co-defendants in the Georgia RICO case begin taking plea deals  and no one has more motivation to SLAPP down Bidens public speech than Trump.
Brissyred

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4099 on: October 5, 2023, 02:23:31 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October  4, 2023, 02:02:37 pm
Republican congressman to nominate Trump for House speaker

Troy Nehls, from Texas, calls Trump the greatest president of my lifetime and says he will nominate him to replace Kevin McCarthy

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/oct/04/republican-congressman-troy-nehls-trump-speaker

Imagine trump doing that job?
Long hours, expected to be there all the time, hours and hours of reading every single day.
He's never done a days hard work in his life, he isn't going to start now.
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4100 on: October 5, 2023, 08:09:36 am »
Apparently twitter blew up when the Daily Show posted this ;D


Quote
  Refreshing to see Matt Gaetz f*** someone over 18   
stoa

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4101 on: October 5, 2023, 08:35:22 am »
Haha. Rudy suing someone for defamation is hilarious. All Biden's lawyer has to do is show one of the many embarrassing videos of Rudy and the case will be dismissed. Can't defame a person who's basically defaming themselves whenever they appear on public. Whether it's a press conference in the vicinity of a porn store, a press conference with brown goo running down your head or getting ready to be fondled by Ali g's "daughter".
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4102 on: October 5, 2023, 09:34:16 am »
Rudy's being sued by his own former lawyers for not paying his bills. Whichever lawyer is dumb enough to help Rudy sue someone else can't be very good. :lmao
Red-Soldier

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4103 on: October 5, 2023, 10:16:25 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on October  5, 2023, 01:36:29 am
Republicans would sell their mothers for cash it was possible. This is a wild story. Good on her.  Just shows you the difference having a Liberal leader vs one on the right.


https://www.meidastouch.com/news/gov-katie-hobbs-shuts-down-corrupt-gop-deal-with-saudi-arabia-for-arizona-water

Good on her.

How can the US move on, when one of the two main parties, is just so destructive, hateful and on the side of environmental devastation. 
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4104 on: October 5, 2023, 11:17:45 am »
I think weve seen it in Trump and the behaviour of McCarthy: both just trying to get through the next day and maintain power/freedom. They dont care about some future that might not even affect them.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4105 on: October 5, 2023, 12:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on October  5, 2023, 02:18:40 am
Giuliani said in a statement to the New York Times, and confirmed by ABC News, that he had no reason to believe [Derkach] is a Russian agent. There is nothing I saw that said he was a Russian agent. There is nothing he gave me that seemed to come from Russia at all.'

He couldn't have been a spy.  He didn't have an accent and had manners.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4106 on: October 5, 2023, 01:57:58 pm »
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/matt-gaetz-s-gop-colleagues-are-so-annoyed-with-him-that-they-forced-him-to-stand-on-the-democratic-side-of-the-house-floor/ar-AA1hHH2L?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=beb3f2b76aa34c938ecbbbfed817554c&ei=74

This may have been a Dem masterstroke.

Gaetz was hoping some Dems would cross so he could paint McCarthy as being supported by the opposition.

The solidarity looks fruitful.

Their are many good brains in the Democratic party.
SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4107 on: October 5, 2023, 02:14:08 pm »
Jim Jordan wants to be Speaker of the House.

here's a fun scenario:
- Biden dies
- Harris is bumped off (quite feasible - a BLACK WOMAN PRESIDENT!!!!!)
- Jim Jordan is POTUS

How Has America Got To Now .... in-fucking-deed.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4108 on: Yesterday at 01:32:19 am »
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4109 on: Yesterday at 08:11:10 am »
If Santos gets taken down and the GOP expel Gaetz from the house, they'll be even less able to function.  Neither wing of the of the party will work with the other.
RedBootsTommySmith

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4110 on: Yesterday at 12:15:40 pm »
The events in Washington this week put me in mind of the classic 1939 Frank Capra movie, starring Jimmy Stewart, Mr.Smith goes to Washington. (Free to watch at the internet archive, below).

https://archive.org/details/MrSmithGoesToWashington1939480x360

A beautiful movie, get it watched if you havent done so before.
AndyInVA

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4111 on: Yesterday at 12:19:58 pm »
Alastiar Campbell said something in his podcast that rung true.

The last ten years have a new era of 'the end of shame'.

Trump running again after the Jan 6 riots.
Liz Truss speaking like a wannabe PM at the Tory Conference after tanking the UK economy about a year ago

add in MTG and some of the other extreme nut jobs who just have no sense of shame and couldn't care about the veracity of what they say
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4112 on: Today at 02:11:14 am
