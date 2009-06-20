A new lawsuit brought by the former attorney of the former president is long on bitterness and spite  and short on factual allegations.



Rudy Giuliani is suing President Joe Biden for defamation, alleging that as a candidate, Biden smeared him unfairly and harmed his reputation and that Biden has profited from the alleged lies he told about Giuliani.



It sounds salacious and significant  until one digs up that the only statements Giuliani is complaining about are when Biden indicated that he was repeating Russian disinformation.



He cites a few specific statements, centering broadly around the narrative Giuliani, Trump, and other allies tried to create regarding Ukraine and Biden ahead of the 2020 election.



These include Biden saying that Giuliani was being used as a Russian pawn, that he was being fed information that is Russian that is not true, and that intelligence agents had signed a document agreeing that what [Giuliani] is accusing [Biden] of is a Russian plant.



The lawsuit doesnt appear to have much merit  for example, the statement that intelligence agents had signed a document agreeing that the Hunter Biden laptop story reeked of Russian disinformation is essentially a statement of fact.



The statements that Giuliani is being used as a Russian pawn or being fed information are less allegations against Giuliani than against the folks allegedly misinforming him and directing his behavior.



Nonetheless, however, if this lawsuit made it to a courtroom, the obvious defense would be that Biden could support the belief that the statements were factual.



Supporting that, in 2020  with Donald Trump still in office  the U.S. Treasury noted that it was holding accountable several individuals for disseminating Russian disinformation in regard to the election.



These individuals included Andrii Derkach, who held a meeting with Giuliani in December 2019, helping him seek kompromat on Biden. He even joined Giuliani on right-wing media, where it was reported that he piled Giuliani down with hundreds of pages of documents surrounding the Burisma allegations.



When this surfaced, Giuliani acknowledged the contact but denied knowing Derkach was a Russian agent. ABC reported:



Giuliani said in a statement to the New York Times, and confirmed by ABC News, that he had no reason to believe [Derkach] is a Russian agent. There is nothing I saw that said he was a Russian agent. There is nothing he gave me that seemed to come from Russia at all.'



That seems pretty in line with being fed disinformation or being used as a pawn.



Whats the purpose of this lawsuit, if Giuliani is as broke as hes claimed, and the case appears to have very little chance of success?



Typically, a lawsuit intended to heap difficulty on the defendant, or silence him, without any real legal merit, is called a SLAPP suit  standing for Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation.



As it happens, Lev Parnas  a former associate of Giuliani who went to prison for fraud and campaign finance crimes and was involved in helping seek out dirt on Biden, but has since separated himself from the former president and his attorney  suggests the former mayors financial status may be relevant here.



Responding to the lawsuit on Twitter, he opined:



After spreading lies and going on a disinformation campaign about Joe Biden for years! Today Rudy Giuliani filed a defamation lawsuit against Joe Biden. Rudy doesnt have money for lawyers to defend him in his RICO case but has money to fund this lawsuit? Where is the money coming from?



In fact, Giuliani has been reportedly begging Trump to help him fund his own legal defense, a situation thats becoming (like Trumps own) more dire, as co-defendants in the Georgia RICO case begin taking plea deals  and no one has more motivation to SLAPP down Bidens public speech than Trump.