Watch the far-right push forward the suggestion that Trump should be House Speaker.



Yeah, the base are rabid this morning, it's "all part of the Q plan" etc. Dunno if there are any others but MTG quick out of the blocks saying that she'll only vote for a Speaker Trump.In terms of resuming power via the line of succession, it would be a huge step towards ensuring impeachment happened, but he'd have no sway in the Senate and would need to somehow get 2/3 of them (including a chunk of the Democrat side) to agree. And then there's the matter of Harris taking over ahead of Trump.-----------------------------------------You know it's a tenuous comparison, but this vaguely reminds me of the 2017 parliament and the deal with the DUP that May made to win the election. She was technically left with a tiny working majority but due to the factions divided by Brexit battle lines was totally unable to control her bloc and failed to pass anything that dealt with the major issue of the day. She tied herself in knots as she chased a hard-Brexit rainbow, attempting to appease the various groups that she relied upon for her party leadership. And yet at any point she could have sought consensus with Labour (let's ignore that Corbyn himself would have been a massive obstacle on the opposition side, not an attack on him but I can't see him too happy to work directly with a Tory PM) and passed something sensible using Labour & moderate Tory votes, making a deal that worked for the country, even as it imploded her own premiership amongst headbanger outrage.It's a much simpler situation with just one major MAGA faction in play, but McCarthy has also found that there was no way to keep his party onside and do anything sensible, and Gaetz was able to bring him down instantly when he did have to reach across the aisle.