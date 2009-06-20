« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 215533 times)

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,119
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4080 on: October 3, 2023, 11:16:09 pm »
Hakeem Jeffries.

 8)
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4081 on: October 3, 2023, 11:40:05 pm »
What a prized twat McCarthy is. Changing the rules only a couple of months ago so he can become the speaker, digging his own grave by allowing such ridiculous concessions.

The GOP is lunacy. What a disgrace to America they are.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,188
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4082 on: October 3, 2023, 11:52:37 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on October  3, 2023, 11:40:05 pm
What a prized twat McCarthy is. Changing the rules only a couple of months ago so he can become the speaker, digging his own grave by allowing such ridiculous concessions.

The GOP is lunacy. What a disgrace to America they are.

It was always going to happen. What a bellend
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4083 on: Yesterday at 04:07:08 am »
Watch the far-right push forward the suggestion that Trump should be House Speaker.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,392
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4084 on: Yesterday at 08:19:03 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 04:07:08 am
Watch the far-right push forward the suggestion that Trump should be House Speaker.

Gaetz already did back in January. They don't have the votes.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,461
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4085 on: Yesterday at 08:27:15 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 04:07:08 am
Watch the far-right push forward the suggestion that Trump should be House Speaker.

Yeah, the base are rabid this morning, it's "all part of the Q plan" etc. Dunno if there are any others but MTG quick out of the blocks saying that she'll only vote for a Speaker Trump.

In terms of resuming power via the line of succession, it would be a huge step towards ensuring impeachment happened, but he'd have no sway in the Senate and would need to somehow get 2/3 of them (including a chunk of the Democrat side) to agree. And then there's the matter of Harris taking over ahead of Trump.

-----------------------------------------

You know it's a tenuous comparison, but this vaguely reminds me of the 2017 parliament and the deal with the DUP that May made to win the election. She was technically left with a tiny working majority but due to the factions divided by Brexit battle lines was totally unable to control her bloc and failed to pass anything that dealt with the major issue of the day. She tied herself in knots as she chased a hard-Brexit rainbow, attempting to appease the various groups that she relied upon for her party leadership. And yet at any point she could have sought consensus with Labour (let's ignore that Corbyn himself would have been a massive obstacle on the opposition side, not an attack on him but I can't see him too happy to work directly with a Tory PM) and passed something sensible using Labour & moderate Tory votes, making a deal that worked for the country, even as it imploded her own premiership amongst headbanger outrage.

It's a much simpler situation with just one major MAGA faction in play, but McCarthy has also found that there was no way to keep his party onside and do anything sensible, and Gaetz was able to bring him down instantly when he did have to reach across the aisle.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:36:59 am by Riquende »
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4086 on: Yesterday at 08:34:50 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:19:03 am
Gaetz already did back in January. They don't have the votes.

They'll struggle to get any candidate that both factions of the GOP will support.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,392
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4087 on: Yesterday at 08:42:25 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:34:50 am
They'll struggle to get any candidate that both factions of the GOP will support.

Exactly. It took 15 rounds of voting just to get McCarthy.

In theory then, they should get a candidate only one faction of the GOP need support and bring on some Democrats. That would isolate their lunatic fringe who currently wield disproportionate influence and will actually get things moving on legislation, raising the debt ceiling etc.

But we all know that's far too sensible.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4088 on: Yesterday at 11:02:41 am »
Happy Happy Joy Joy
 
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,483
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4089 on: Yesterday at 02:02:37 pm »
Republican congressman to nominate Trump for House speaker

Troy Nehls, from Texas, calls Trump the greatest president of my lifetime and says he will nominate him to replace Kevin McCarthy

Quote
A Texas Republican said he would nominate Donald Trump to be the next speaker of the US House of Representatives, after the party completed the unprecedented removal of one of its own, Kevin McCarthy.

Troy Nehls said: This week, when the US House of Representatives reconvenes, my first order of business will be to nominate Donald J Trump for speaker of the US House of Representatives.

President Trump, the greatest president of my lifetime, has a proven record of putting America first and will make the House great again.

The speaker does not have to be a member of Congress, though no speaker has ever assumed the role without holding a seat.

Trumps name has been floated before, including during the 15-vote marathon rightwingers put McCarthy through in January before allowing him to take up the gavel.

On Tuesday, Nehls was not among the rightwingers who voted to remove McCarthy. Another congressman, Greg Steube of Florida, also said he would back Trump for speaker.

Trump is the clear frontrunner in the Republican presidential primary, notwithstanding 91 criminal charges (for election subversion, retention of classified information and hush-money payments) and civil threats including a New York fraud trial and a defamation trial in the same city arising from a rape allegation a judge said was substantially true.

Speculation continues about what it might take to knock Trump out of the presidential race. In a book published on Tuesday, the author Michael Lewis reported that the disgraced cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried considered offering Trump $5bn to step aside.

On Fox News on Tuesday, the host Sean Hannity, long close to Trump, said some House Republicans had been in contact with and have started an effort to draft Trump as speaker.

Trump has said he does not want to be speaker. Hannity, however, said the former president might be open to helping the Republican party, at least in the short term, if necessary, while still running for president.

Jim Jordan of Ohio, a possible candidate for speaker, told Hannity: Hed be great, but actually I want Donald Trump to be the next president of the United States. But if he wants to be speaker, great. Thats where we need him, at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue [the White House], but if he wants to be speaker, thats fine too.

Observers were quick to pour cold water.

David Frum, a former aide to George W Bush, pointed to House ethics rules, saying: Why Trump wont take the speaker job in one Google search.

Sean Casten, a Democratic congressman from Illinois, pointed to House Republicans own rules, which say: A member of the Republican leadership shall step aside if indicted for a felony for which a sentence of two or more years imprisonment may be imposed.

Jake Sherman, a founder of Punchbowl News, wrote simply: This will not happen. We can all move on from this.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/oct/04/republican-congressman-troy-nehls-trump-speaker
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,119
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4090 on: Yesterday at 02:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:02:37 pm

As he slowly retracted his tongue from Trumps trousers, Nehls said, "This is the greatest day of my life."

Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,478
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4091 on: Yesterday at 03:09:31 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 02:21:57 pm
As he slowly retracted his tongue from Trumps trousers, Nehls said, "This is the greatest day of my life."


...and offered a sigh of ejaculatory release
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Valore

  • Why Don't You Come On Over
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,387
  • Help Rafa, help us. Help Rafa... Help Us...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4092 on: Yesterday at 04:49:52 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:02:41 am
Happy Happy Joy Joy
 


I'm pretty sure almost any book on management I've ever read, and every management leadership course I've attended, two common themes are prominent.

1. Building a positive organisational culture is a huge part a leader's job, and a key factor to it's success.
2. A good leader takes responsibility for his team's failings, and attributes all the plaudits for it's successes to his team. And a bad leader vice versa.

It's clear why things are the way they are, certain parties are just too obtuse and thick skinned to ever realise it.
Logged
Quote
They beat better teams on the way, won in circumstances when other teams would have surrendered, were given the last rites and pronounced dead at the scene, before grabbing the attendant by the throat on the slab in the morgue, making everyone jump.

- Martin Samuel, after we beat Arsenal 4-2 in the second leg of the CL QF 2007-200

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,392
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4093 on: Yesterday at 05:39:14 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:02:41 am
Happy Happy Joy Joy
 


Because they're too busy fighting each other for the privilege of kissing yo' ass?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4094 on: Yesterday at 07:10:54 pm »
Don't forget USA at 2.20 p.m  eastern,cell phone madness.Testing Testing....


Well yep,worked for me.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:21:41 pm by Boston always unofficial »
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4095 on: Yesterday at 08:39:56 pm »
John Fetterman on the GOP speaker drama: Replacing one dick with a different kind of dick isnt going to change anything in the House. Were one DNA test from the Jerry Springer show.  :lmao :lmao

Fetterman has a bit of Keir Hardie in him.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,119
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4096 on: Yesterday at 08:50:45 pm »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,283
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4097 on: Today at 01:36:29 am »
Republicans would sell their mothers for cash it was possible. This is a wild story. Good on her.  Just shows you the difference having a Liberal leader vs one on the right.


https://www.meidastouch.com/news/gov-katie-hobbs-shuts-down-corrupt-gop-deal-with-saudi-arabia-for-arizona-water
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Up
« previous next »
 