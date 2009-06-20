« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 214901 times)

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,114
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4080 on: Today at 11:16:09 pm »
Hakeem Jeffries.

 8)
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4081 on: Today at 11:40:05 pm »
What a prized twat McCarthy is. Changing the rules only a couple of months ago so he can become the speaker, digging his own grave by allowing such ridiculous concessions.

The GOP is lunacy. What a disgrace to America they are.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Up
« previous next »
 