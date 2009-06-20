« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 19, 2023, 08:22:38 pm
Quote from: Riquende on September 19, 2023, 07:27:54 pm
It passed me by for a long time, I think I binged it during Covid. Really good, and subject of this Graun article just last week as it hit 10 years old:

https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2023/sep/13/10-years-of-brooklyn-nine-nine-the-most-relentlessly-funny-show-of-the-last-decade
Thanks for the link. :)
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 20, 2023, 02:58:31 pm
THE WORLDS UNFAIR
September 15-October 15, 2023
 
Location:
24-17 Jackson Ave.
Long Island City, Queens
Between 23rd St and 45th Ave
 
Open Hours:
Thursday-Saturday 12:00  8:00 PM
Sundays 10:00  6:00 PM
 
Across an immersive spectacle of animatronics, large-scale sculptures, video installations, and powwow grounds, The Worlds UnFair invites you to play a part in a decolonized future. Brought to you by New Red Order (NRO), a public secret society of informants and collaborators dedicated to rechannelling desires for indigeneity towards the expansion of Indigenous futures, The Worlds UnFair offers a practical solution to growing calls for the return of Indigenous land: Give It Back.
 
The Future is Here
NROs largest public project to date takes place in an empty lot in Long Island City, Queens. A meaningful location for the fair-cum-encampment, as the borough hosted both the 1939 and 1964 New York Worlds Fairs. NRO reappropriates the format of these past international exhibitions or expos, where Indigenous people were often dehumanized or romanticized in exhibits used to dispossess them of their lands and legitimize colonial plunder. At The Worlds UnFair, settlers are invited to reverse these nation building models and become accomplices in the process of decolonizationa new world order that NRO describes as liberatory pathways of border-less, property-less, nation-less imaginings. While it has taken over 500 years to colonize Turtle Island, and therefore may take 500 more to decolonize it, The Worlds UnFair reminds us that we are living in the future, today!
 
Meet Your Guides
At the fairs center sits Dexter and Sinister (2023), an animatronic talking tree and giant beaver engaging in a philosophical and occasionally humorous dialogue about land and the origins of private property. Here, the tree calls on the anthropomorphized wise old tree representative of nature archetype. The beaver is the animal, besides humans, that perhaps most profoundly alters its environment, and which early settlers saw as a means to capital and property, including New Yorks pioneer fur trade dealer turned early real estate mogul John Jay Astor. As a result, beavers were nearly hunted to extinction, yet still hold a prominent place on the New York City Seal.
 
In contrast, in Anishinaabe culture, beavers represent wisdom, because they are world builders. Beaver dams alter the lived environment in a way that creates new ecosystems and worlds for hundreds of different species, a behavior NRO wants to model for others in The Worlds UnFair.
 
The Fairground
Upon entry, visitors encounter the 5-channel video installation Give It Back (2023), introducing the Give It Backers, a group of elected officials, non-profit leaders, foundation representatives, and individual settlers who have voluntarily given land back to Indigenous people and groups through multiple pathwaysa trend with incredible potential to return land as it was taken over time, parcel by parcel. Across the fair, hundreds of tribal flags establish the present-day sovereign Indigenous presence within the borders of the so-called United States.
 
From multimedia installations and interactive exhibits to a line-up of experimental programs, The Worlds UnFair exposes the ultimate public secrethidden in plain sight across public seals, monuments, mascots, city, town and street namesthe United States is an ongoing occupation of stolen Indigenous land. Through The Worlds UnFair, NRO also presents the remedy to this disastrous reality: In a time where the future appears bleak or non-existent, giving it back offers a bright path forward, a way for us to survive an apocalypse together. The landmass here is enormous. And its ecological capacity to sustain life is immense if we care for these resources correctly. You can have a place. But first things first: Give it Back.
 
A Call to Action
Ultimately, The Worlds UnFair moves beyond the symbolic: it serves as a call to action to rematriate land in so-called New York City.
 
Weaving between public assembly, academic symposium, experimental music performances, and film screenings, The Worlds UnFair will feature the first ever Give It Back Gathering, bringing settlers who have gone through the process of land return in conversation with each other alongside a breadth of artists and thinkers. New York City is home to the largest urban Indigenous population in what is currently referred to as the United States. Noticeably absent are its original stewards, the Lenape, who were forcibly relocated several times with diasporic communities located mostly in Oklahoma, New Jersey, Wisconsin, and Ontario, Canada, today. The festival platforms the right of return for the Lenape diaspora in international solidarity with the right of all forcibly displaced people to return to their ancestral lands.
 

PROJECT SUPPORT
Lead project support for The Worlds UnFair is provided by The Andy Warhol Foundation, The Henry Luce Foundation, Native Arts and Cultures Foundation, The Teiger Foundation, Arts, Equity, & Education Fund, Becky Gochman, and an Anonymous Donor.
 
We are also grateful for the support of the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature; and public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) in partnership with the City Council and Mayor Eric Adams.

https://creativetime.org/new-red-order-worlds-unfair/


MAGA: Give Texas back to Mexico.
Give Florida back to the Seminoles.
Citizenship by DNA (© jambutty 2011)
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 20, 2023, 06:39:01 pm
So Lauren Boebart just dumped the new bf she was groping after finding out he's a Democrat. You couldn't make this shit up. :lmao


You'd almost think he pulled her deliberately for the sole purpose of showing her up!
stoa

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 20, 2023, 06:47:53 pm
I think he also co-owns a gay friendly bar that has hosted drag shows.
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 20, 2023, 06:49:22 pm
Quote from: stoa on September 20, 2023, 06:47:53 pm
I think he also co-owns a gay friendly bar that has hosted drag shows.

He does. ;D
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 20, 2023, 07:17:34 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on September 20, 2023, 06:39:01 pm
So Lauren Boebart just dumped the new bf she was groping after finding out he's a Democrat. You couldn't make this shit up. :lmao
Quote from: stoa on September 20, 2023, 06:47:53 pm
I think he also co-owns a gay friendly bar that has hosted drag shows.
Hahahaha he sounds like the worse type of boyfriend she could ever imagine.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 20, 2023, 07:49:08 pm
And she'd been banging him for a month.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 21, 2023, 10:43:08 am
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 22, 2023, 05:53:39 pm

Senator Bob Menendezs home had $480,000 in hidden cash, prosecutors say after federal charges revealed

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2023/sep/22/government-shutdown-spending-bill-republicans-mccarthy-biden-trump-live-updates
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 22, 2023, 06:03:44 pm
Quote
Dallas mayor Eric Johnson announces he is switching to Republican party

The mayor of one of the largest US cities announced he is leaving the Democratic party and becoming a Republican.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, in an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal, said his decision was because the future of Americas great urban centers depends on the willingness of the nations mayors to champion law and order and practice fiscal conservatism.

::)
Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 22, 2023, 06:26:47 pm
Quote
Robbie Gramer
@RobbieGramer
Full indictment of Sen. Bob Menendez here

Among allegations outlined in the indictment: Among other actions, MENENDEZ provided sensitive U.S. Government information and took other steps that secretly aided the Government of Egypt



https://documentcloud.org/documents/23989441-us_v_menendez_et_al_indictment

https://twitter.com/RobbieGramer/status/1705219692657614849
stoa

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 22, 2023, 06:58:07 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on September 22, 2023, 06:03:44 pm
::)

Do we know if he recently had a stroke or a severe head injury?
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 28, 2023, 08:19:27 am
Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 28, 2023, 12:45:43 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 22, 2023, 05:53:39 pm
Senator Bob Menendezs home had $480,000 in hidden cash, prosecutors say after federal charges revealed

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2023/sep/22/government-shutdown-spending-bill-republicans-mccarthy-biden-trump-live-updates


Not all corrupt shitstains are Repugs.
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 28, 2023, 12:47:08 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 28, 2023, 12:45:43 pm

Not all corrupt shitstains are Repugs.

No one ever said they were? The big difference is democrats don't stand around defending the corrupt and saying it's a witch hunt.
GreatEx

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:56:58 pm
Feinstein's dead
SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:58:07 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:56:58 pm
Feinstein's dead
remarkable career.  helped pass some truly important US legislation.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 02:07:01 pm
A giant. 

Most importantly, a role model.

RIP.
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 02:09:37 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:56:58 pm
Feinstein's dead

Wow. She really didnt want to resign.

RIP
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 02:23:48 pm
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/botched-this-bad-insiders-say-gopers-furious-at-james-comer-for-his-handling-of-impeachment-inquiry/ar-AA1hpJsW?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=f8c7c603179e4513bbdf16e2fa6af5a7&ei=14#image=1

This is the excuse modrepugs can use to back away from the zealots and vote with the Dems to raise the debt limit (which was always going to happen.  Republican personal investment portfolios would dive if they didn't).
Sheer Magnetism

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:33:38 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:56:58 pm
Feinstein's dead

There must be some mistake. Why, she was doing absolutely fine just three weeks ago, and only a sexist dinosaur would have said otherwise:
Quote
Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended Senator Dianne Feinstein for remaining in office after a series of health issues, dismissing concerns about Ms. Feinsteins continued ability to serve as a sexist double standard.

Speaking to Politico for an article published Thursday, Ms. Pelosi stressed that the California senator, a longtime colleague and neighbor, was doing OK and minimized Ms. Feinsteins recent fall, for which she was briefly hospitalized, as a very little fall, it was like nothing.

She suggested that the criticisms of Ms. Feinstein, 90, and questions related to her eventual retirement were gendered.

Its OK, you know, they can vote, and its all they need to do, Ms. Pelosi, 83, said of the rationalizations offered for male elected officials who have faced age-related health concerns. And then Dianne comes along and then theyre making such a fuss? Uh-uh. Its a guy thing, but thats the way the world is.
Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:51:25 pm
Down with the gerontocracy!
coolbyrne

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:12:07 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 03:33:38 pm
There must be some mistake. Why, she was doing absolutely fine just three weeks ago, and only a sexist dinosaur would have said otherwise:

She's not wrong that women are judged differently in politics than men, but she's projecting here, being 83 herself and hearing calls for her to retire.

I've said it time and time again- if there is a minimum age to be senator (30 in all but 12 states), and a minimum to be president (35), then surely there must be a maximum, too. You shouldn't have it both ways.

Before her death, there were 20 Senators and/or Representatives who are over 80, including Feinstein, Chuck Grassley, Maxine Walters, Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders and Mitch McConnell. Joe Biden is 80, and if he wins in 2024, will be 86 by the end of the term. Health and age expectancy have improved over the years- gone are the days when 65 was seen as granddad nearing the end- but something must be done with these career politicians whose seats are (literally in Feinstein's case) ripped from their cold dead hands.
Machae

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:36:08 pm
Elmo!

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:40:24 pm
Does that not mean Newsom has to nominate someone to replace her in the Senate until the next election?

That's going to be interesting with both Adam Schiff and Katie Porter running for it.
Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:46:55 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:40:24 pm
Does that not mean Newsom has to nominate someone to replace her in the Senate until the next election?

That's going to be interesting with both Adam Schiff and Katie Porter running for it.

Apparently, he said he would nominate a black woman and also someone who wouldn't subsequently run so he could remain impartial in the primary.
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:47:12 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:40:24 pm
Does that not mean Newsom has to nominate someone to replace her in the Senate until the next election?

That's going to be interesting with both Adam Schiff and Katie Porter running for it.

I don't know. Might there not be a special election? The GE is only 14 months away though, and the Dems need that seat.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:24:38 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 04:46:55 pm
Apparently, he said he would nominate a black woman and also someone who wouldn't subsequently run so he could remain impartial in the primary.
Whoopi?
SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:25:56 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:24:38 pm
Whoopi?
Letitia James or Fani Willis?
skipper757

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm
Feinstein was the first female mayor of San Francisco and the first female senator for the state.  She's gone through recall attempts and assassinations.  She was an advocate for gun control and introduced the assault weapons ban bill in 1994.

A trailblazer.

Yet, like others, a symbol of just how old politicians are and how much power they cling on to.

Feinstein was born before the Golden Gate Bridge was completed.  She was born closer to the John Tyler administration (1841-1845) than today.

We do want to celebrate some of her firsts and trailblazing nature, but it's clear she hung on for way way too long.
GreatEx

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:37:28 am
Pretty impressive to keep working after being assassinated, credit where it's due.
skipper757

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:11:52 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:37:28 am
Pretty impressive to keep working after being assassinated, credit where it's due.

I meant recalls and assassination attempts.  ;D  Oops.
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 08:44:01 am
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 04:46:55 pm
Apparently, he said he would nominate a black woman and also someone who wouldn't subsequently run so he could remain impartial in the primary.

Isnt Barbara Lee running? Shes a youngster of only 77.
