Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 15, 2023, 08:36:16 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on September 15, 2023, 06:43:18 pm
How we got to this point where Trump v Biden is running for President again in 2024 is a wee nuts.

Biden beat Trump.

Biden's base has grown, Trump's has shrunk.

Biden is the incumbent, he shouldn't run because people like you think he's too old?

To quote the Who: Who the fuck are you?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 15, 2023, 09:16:36 pm
if I had the choice of voting for Trump -in 100% perfect health- or Biden -getting the last rites - I'd vote for Biden.

in fact I'd do the same if Biden had already died and was buried.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 15, 2023, 09:22:12 pm
They could just put his ashes in the oval and America would be a safer and more prosperous place.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 15, 2023, 09:25:53 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 15, 2023, 09:22:12 pm
They could just put his ashes in the oval and America would be a safer and more prosperous place.
that sentence works for Biden and Trump.  :)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 15, 2023, 09:59:22 pm
Quote from: jambutty on September 15, 2023, 08:36:16 pm
Biden beat Trump.

Biden's base has grown, Trump's has shrunk.

Biden is the incumbent, he shouldn't run because people like you think he's too old?

To quote the Who: Who the fuck are you?

If im not mistaken Obama went with Biden as his VP in 2008 due to his age as Biden pretty much said then at 65 you don't have to worry about me every challenging for your role in 2012.  He didn't run for President in 2016 for various reasons including the death of his son and age again was a factor. Must be one of the few VP s after eight years in a pretty successful era not to try to get the main role. So while you say who the fuck am i to say he's too old, the man himself in 2008 and 2016 said he was too old  to run for President. I also believe he promised his wife prior to running for the current four year term he wouldn't seek reelection as even his wife four years ago felt eight years as President was too much for Biden. Who the fuck is she to tell her husband he's too old 😉
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 15, 2023, 10:03:17 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on September 15, 2023, 09:59:22 pm
If im not mistaken Obama went with Biden as his VP in 2008 due to his age as Biden pretty much said then at 65 you don't have to worry about me every challenging for your role in 2012.  He didn't run for President in 2016 for various reasons including the death of his son and age again was a factor. Must be one of the few VP s after eight years in a pretty successful era not to try to get the main role. So while you say who the fuck am i to say he's too old, the man himself in 2008 and 2016 said he was too old  to run for President. I also believe he promised his wife prior to running for the current four year term he wouldn't seek reelection as even his wife four years ago felt eight years as President was too much for Biden. Who the fuck is she to tell her husband he's too old 😉

and why the hell is any of that important now? 
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 15, 2023, 10:06:20 pm
I don't think Biden even wanted to run in 2020. I think he felt compelled because of the sheer evil and incompetence that was the Trump Administration. He was the unity candidate - right down the middle, that democrats from both wings could get behind. Plus, with Clinton there was complacency (even though she won the popular vote by 3 million). I think there was a grim determination not to take anything for granted with Biden.

As long as Trump remains a threat, I feel Biden thinks he has to carry on. The problem is that unity base that won him the election is fragmenting, as Democrats go back to bickering over stuff like Biden's age and competency. I mean, ffs, Trump is clearly unstable mentally, and has been for a decade, but people worry about Biden because he is a bit slow.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 15, 2023, 10:23:51 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on September 15, 2023, 10:06:20 pm
Trump is clearly unstable mentally, and has been for a decade, but people worry about Biden because he is a bit slow.

kinda like ppl ignoring the guy in camo gear strolling around the neighbourhood with a rifle, but calling the cops coz their uncle sometimes forgets to zip his fly.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 15, 2023, 10:57:30 pm
Quote from: SamLad on September 15, 2023, 10:03:17 pm
and why the hell is any of that important now? 

Just proving a wee point to another poster as the man himself said more than once he might be too old for the job. Most peeps here probably don't remember Reagan but he definitely had Alzheimers during his second term. It was a bit ridiculous but again shows the job is just a title as the country can run find without a genius at the helm. We definitely saw that during Trump's term but those behind running the show spent a lot of their time putting out the fires. Look if Biden runs again the country will manage, just as long as the maniac Trump doesn't get in.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 15, 2023, 11:17:53 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on September 15, 2023, 10:57:30 pm
Just proving a wee point to another poster as the man himself said more than once he might be too old for the job. Most peeps here probably don't remember Reagan but he definitely had Alzheimers during his second term. It was a bit ridiculous but again shows the job is just a title as the country can run find without a genius at the helm. We definitely saw that during Trump's term but those behind running the show spent a lot of their time putting out the fires. Look if Biden runs again the country will manage, just as long as the maniac Trump doesn't get in.
Do you mind if ask if you are American?
I ask because Regan isn't well thought of by many in the UK, hand in hand with Thatcher's policys.  I remember him saying something on the lines of Don't ask the country for help when you think you need help, you look after your self when you have problems.  same attitude as Thatcher, I don't know about Alzheimer's but many people just thought he was a idiot, Piss take every week on TV.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6p8cuN9Cv64
Am certainly no expert on US politics and am not saying he was just as bad as Trump but he wasn't the sort of president who just let things tick over.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 15, 2023, 11:23:39 pm
I think it's pretty well accepted that Reagan had some kind of dementia in his last couple of WH years.

what that has to do with Biden escapes me.  or maybe the point he's making is "all old ppl get dementia" so they can't be trusted. 

same as all young people kill themselves making ridiculous decisions.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 15, 2023, 11:30:30 pm
There have been quite a few somewhat blasé references to Bidens apparently obvious mental decline in this thread recently, without any specific examples.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 15, 2023, 11:49:34 pm
Quote from: SamLad on September 15, 2023, 11:23:39 pm
I think it's pretty well accepted that Reagan had some kind of dementia in his last couple of WH years.

what that has to do with Biden escapes me.  or maybe the point he's making is "all old ppl get dementia" so they can't be trusted. 

same as all young people kill themselves making ridiculous decisions.


Guess if you read my post again you see it really doesn't matter who's in charge as the wheels of democracy roll on as the vast majority of positions are filled with civil servants. They don't pack their boxes when a new President comes in but i guess they can be sidetracked when their head of department is replaced by one of his boys. Likewise with the military as they do their job while the commander in chief hopefully won't fuk things up for them.

Anyway it is a wee strange a man who could be 85 in a few years time is the leader of the free world but the same country won't allow a 34 year old person take his job
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 16, 2023, 12:57:26 am
Its pretty simple - theyre both too old.

But one wants to be a tyrant and one doesnt and respects democracy and the Constitution.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 16, 2023, 01:22:56 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on September 15, 2023, 11:49:34 pm
Guess if you read my post again you see it really doesn't matter who's in charge as the wheels of democracy roll on as the vast majority of positions are filled with civil servants. They don't pack their boxes when a new President comes in but i guess they can be sidetracked when their head of department is replaced by one of his boys. Likewise with the military as they do their job while the commander in chief hopefully won't fuk things up for them.

Anyway it is a wee strange a man who could be 85 in a few years time is the leader of the free world but the same country won't allow a 34 year old person take his job

Except that's not true. After a year in charge, Trump still hadn't filled over 300 top positions. Some of those positions included:

Administrator for the National Highway Transportation Safety Admistration.
Financier for the same.
Legal head for the same.
Director for the White House Drug Control Office (which handles things like the opiod crisis).
Top spots in the Pentagon.
Top spots in the Agriculture Department.
Top spots in the Energy Department, specifically in the nuclear oversight committee.

He had 300 days to fill these positions and ended up with the fewest filled/nominated positions than any president in the last 25 years. The wheels most certainly did NOT continue to roll. They fucking fell off.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 16, 2023, 11:57:20 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on September 16, 2023, 01:22:56 am
Trump did appoint Rick Perry as Sec of Energy, probably because he had so much of it.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 16, 2023, 12:05:13 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on September 16, 2023, 01:22:56 am
Except that's not true. After a year in charge, Trump still hadn't filled over 300 top positions. Some of those positions included:

Administrator for the National Highway Transportation Safety Admistration.
Financier for the same.
Legal head for the same.
Director for the White House Drug Control Office (which handles things like the opiod crisis).
Top spots in the Pentagon.
Top spots in the Agriculture Department.
Top spots in the Energy Department, specifically in the nuclear oversight committee.

He had 300 days to fill these positions and ended up with the fewest filled/nominated positions than any president in the last 25 years. The wheels most certainly did NOT continue to roll. They fucking fell off.
thanks for posting that, I couldn't be bothered looking up the list :)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 16, 2023, 11:09:07 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on September 16, 2023, 01:22:56 am
Except that's not true. After a year in charge, Trump still hadn't filled over 300 top positions. Some of those positions included:

Administrator for the National Highway Transportation Safety Admistration.
Financier for the same.
Legal head for the same.
Director for the White House Drug Control Office (which handles things like the opiod crisis).
Top spots in the Pentagon.
Top spots in the Agriculture Department.
Top spots in the Energy Department, specifically in the nuclear oversight committee.

He had 300 days to fill these positions and ended up with the fewest filled/nominated positions than any president in the last 25 years. The wheels most certainly did NOT continue to roll. They fucking fell off.



It was a shyte show with Trump there's no doubt about that as he tried to get rid of a lot of previous Presidential appointments as he felt they were not loyal to him. Luckily the system was not damaged long term by Trump and Biden has surely got the cogs rolling freely again. So while it was hampered somewhat under Trump the civil departments continued to work no matter who's in the WH. With something like 3m federal employees the wheels didn't fall off just because some key heads were not appointed. I would dread to see Trump back in there again as he would undo any good Biden has implemented.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 06:51:36 am
I see Lauren Boebert's in a bit of trouble for not espousing the values she supposedly represents
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 07:36:55 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:51:36 am
I see Lauren Boebert's in a bit of trouble for not espousing the values she supposedly represents

Fortunately, the people who normally support her belief in forgiveness and redemption. She'll be fine. Surprised someone has gone out and blamed the themes in the play Beetlejuice leading to this behaviour.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:50:55 pm
Im guessing none of his sources are the evil MSM but research hes done on his own. Perhaps the likes of Russell Brand, Joe Rogan & Stephen Bannon, those brave free-thinkers banished to the margins by the liberal elite have shown him the true light.

Do you think we create the information we post in this thread or are just compliant sheep for not seeking out the darker places of the internet for conspiracy theories to support our agenda? Personally I prefer professional journalists to bring me my information and let me see if it passes the sniff test, not the most obvious grifters in the world. As I implied before: if you think Biden is corrupt with a lifetime in politics but no authentic whiffs of that corruption having come forward, what must you think of Trump? I assume youve done a deep dive on his business practices, personal behaviour and long, long relationship with the legal system? You might be shocked if you look into him. But I doubt it.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:23:02 pm
Plenty of politicians the world over have engaged in shady stuff during their careers. Some of it only comes out after they're dead, but there's always rumour.

But it's very odd that a guy who has been in politics for longer than I've been alive is now suddenly rumoured to have done a lot of nefarious stuff. Funny how it all starts swirling around once Biden becomes president, innit? I mean, we're talking about the guy who effectively retired in 2016.

Trump's never even bothered to hide what an asshole he is; he's a high profile bastard. But I bet he has done much much worse that we can only guess at. Trying to equate vague assertions of Biden or assert tribalism is very silly.

"He's done lots of bad things. I won't say, but you only have to go digging to find them." Wonder if any of them involve pizza parlours...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:29:15 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:49:21 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8EHl15c8R-8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8EHl15c8R-8</a>
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 04:37:56 pm
Slightly off (recent) topic but if anyone ever tries to "both sides" the two parties in Amurka, show them this.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:34:42 pm
In other news apparently Musk is meeting with Netanyahu, like wtf?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 06:14:41 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:34:42 pm
In other news apparently Musk is meeting with Netanyahu, like wtf?

He was hanging out with erdogan earlier,that's musk not netanyahu,He'll be off to Saudi next no doubt.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 06:32:41 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:50:55 pm
Im guessing none of his sources are the evil MSM but research hes done on his own. Perhaps the likes of Russell Brand, Joe Rogan & Stephen Bannon, those brave free-thinkers banished to the margins by the liberal elite have shown him the true light.

Do you think we create the information we post in this thread or are just compliant sheep for not seeking out the darker places of the internet for conspiracy theories to support our agenda? Personally I prefer professional journalists to bring me my information and let me see if it passes the sniff test, not the most obvious grifters in the world. As I implied before: if you think Biden is corrupt with a lifetime in politics but no authentic whiffs of that corruption having come forward, what must you think of Trump? I assume youve done a deep dive on his business practices, personal behaviour and long, long relationship with the legal system? You might be shocked if you look into him. But I doubt it.

If I were to guess I'd say that he gets it from a combat 18 forum.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 06:43:51 pm
Apologies if the last few pages don't read very well, a poster and their content were removed.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 06:49:49 pm
