Biden beat Trump.



Biden's base has grown, Trump's has shrunk.



Biden is the incumbent, he shouldn't run because people like you think he's too old?



To quote the Who: Who the fuck are you?



If im not mistaken Obama went with Biden as his VP in 2008 due to his age as Biden pretty much said then at 65 you don't have to worry about me every challenging for your role in 2012. He didn't run for President in 2016 for various reasons including the death of his son and age again was a factor. Must be one of the few VP s after eight years in a pretty successful era not to try to get the main role. So while you say who the fuck am i to say he's too old, the man himself in 2008 and 2016 said he was too old to run for President. I also believe he promised his wife prior to running for the current four year term he wouldn't seek reelection as even his wife four years ago felt eight years as President was too much for Biden. Who the fuck is she to tell her husband he's too old 😉