None of that explains your first statement hence why Jam asked how!



I said the Dems have handed the White House on a plate to the Republicans and most years Biden would be a one term President. My second statement basically said why... Rising costs, housing, medical insurance etc... Look at the above post for even more evidence of low to middle income family struggles. Biden got elected mainly due to the issues caused by Covid as the economy was pretty OK but Trumps handling of the pandemic pretty much cost him the WH. The Republicans are so poorly organised right now they let the rat Trump back into ship. Amazing to think they had the likes of McCain to choose from a few years ago as a present day McCain with a decent VP choice would probably secure the Presidency for them. Love Joe to death as he wears his heart on his sleeve but the energy levels are just not there anymore.We will see what happens as the Dems surprised many with decent results in the midterms. Hopefully the right to abortion n anti Trumpers will turn out next year as we don't want low turnout. How we got to this point where Trump v Biden is running for President again in 2024 is a wee nuts.