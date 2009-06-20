superb, that. Romney has always struck me as a man of integrity and principle, and that article reinforces my opinion.
He is a man of *some* integrity and principle, which makes him stand out from most Republicans.
A very large portion of my party, he told me one day, really doesnt believe in the Constitution. Hed realized this only recently, he said. We were a few months removed from an attempted coup instigated by Republican leaders, and he was wrestling with some difficult questions. Was the authoritarian element of the GOP a product of President Trump, or had it always been there, just waiting to be activated by a sufficiently shameless demagogue? And what role had the members of the mainstream establishmentpeople like him, the reasonable Republicansplayed in allowing the rot on the right to fester?
The answer is quite a bit. Romney accepted Trump's "birther" endorsement in 2012, the same year that him and Paul Ryan set new records for lying in their campaign. He also voted with Trump most of the time. He was quite happy to go along with the Republican plans when Trump was signing the bills.
Let's also not forget how he made his money, by vulture capital, buying distressed businesses, stripping assets and laying off workers.
Finally, there was this, from his 2012 campaign.
In mid-September, a video surfaced of Romney speaking before a group of supporters in which he said that 47% of the nation pays no income tax, are dependent on the federal government, see themselves as victims, and will support Obama unconditionally. He went on to say, "And so my job is not to worry about those people. I'll never convince them that they should take personal responsibility and care for their lives."
That's who he is.