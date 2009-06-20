« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3920 on: September 13, 2023, 03:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on September 13, 2023, 03:06:18 pm
He's notionally a Democrat and the only people who want to talk to him are Republicans. That tells you all you need to know.


He's been a Democrat for decades and has had good relationships with many senior Democrat figures, good enough to work with them.

Let's not re-write history. Up until his anti-vaxxer bellendery he came across as a good guy, a committed Democrat well on the left of the party.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3921 on: September 13, 2023, 03:26:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 13, 2023, 03:25:40 pm

He's been a Democrat for decades and has had good relationships with many senior Democrat figures, good enough to work with them.

Let's not re-write history. Up until his anti-vaxxer bellendery he came across as a good guy, a committed Democrat well on the left of the party.

His own family have fucked him off.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3922 on: September 13, 2023, 03:39:27 pm »
Quote from: nozza on September 13, 2023, 03:18:08 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on September 13, 2023, 03:02:33 pm
What is the task ahead?
Making speeches off the top of his head, walking around or his judgement to make decisions to guide the US in the right direction.
If the priority is making speeches and walking around then he is too old. if it's his judgement then I can't see the worry, he's experienced and actually far more clever than people give him credit for.
It's about who would replace him more than anything. there are some Brilliant Democrats in Congress now who would make great POTUS but they have no intention of standing.


He has already guided the country in the right direction, I have have not doubted his judgement.  I just think by looking at him he is slowing down significantly. The Task ahead is massive. Defeating this republican party, whoever the candidate is is not going to be easy.
Yeah, Am not ignoring what he will face when Trump gets nasty but I don't think he will respond to Trumps attacks and insults except to tell him to shut up and stop butting in. it will be more about making Trump look like a childish crank who shouldn't impress anyone rather than defending himself,  you can't give Trumps insults credibility by trying to defend yourself from all the absurd insults and attacks. you can hear Trump already, Crooked Joe, Deranged Jack Smith, Biden should tell him to shut up and stop talking like a child rather than debate all the insults Trump will throw at him.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3923 on: September 13, 2023, 03:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on September 13, 2023, 03:17:17 pm
So really one time in 2 years? I mean is it really that much of a concern.

I dunno I feel people latch onto things and make quite the mountain out of a molehill.

I don't really know what the other options would be though, who else could run against donny two-scoops and win?

You could also argue, that there's similar footage of the Orange One. Once even when he was visiting the UK.

Having said that, in my view it was a huge mistake by the Democrats not to use the past three years to build up a possible successor to Biden. They should have used this time, to stabilise the country after a tumultuous presidency and at the same time, find a capable candidate for the next election. Whatever you think about Biden's capabilities and whatever his state of health might be, age was always going to be an argument against him in the next election. Republicans already used it when he ran the first time. With four more years added to the tally, they'll make use of it even more. Democrats were in the driving seat for that one. Build up a suitable person to take over from Biden and with support from Biden. That would be an even stronger candidate compared to Trump. Don't even give the Republicans the opportunity to make age an issue.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3924 on: September 13, 2023, 03:44:45 pm »
Quote from: stoa on September 13, 2023, 03:40:43 pm
You could also argue, that there's similar footage of the Orange One. Once even when he was visiting the UK.

Having said that, in my view it was a huge mistake by the Democrats not to use the past three years to build up a possible successor to Biden. They should have used this time, to stabilise the country after a tumultuous presidency and at the same time, find a capable candidate for the next election. Whatever you think about Biden's capabilities and whatever his state of health might be, age was always going to be an argument against him in the next election. Republicans already used it when he ran the first time. With four more years added to the tally, they'll make use of it even more. Democrats were in the driving seat for that one. Build up a suitable person to take over from Biden and with support from Biden. That would be an even stronger candidate compared to Trump. Don't even give the Republicans the opportunity to make age an issue.

Arguing Biden v Trump is pointless. It's like Gandhi v Hitler.

As for the democrats building someone up, they could definitely have done that, but who? Also republicans will make anything an issue, no matter how inane or insane. I mean we all remember the Obama wore a tan suit debacle. So literally anything under the sun would be fair game. If the person was 60 or under age would bean issue because they would be too young for some people, 60 and older age is an issue because they are senile and old.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3925 on: September 13, 2023, 03:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 13, 2023, 03:25:40 pm

He's been a Democrat for decades and has had good relationships with many senior Democrat figures, good enough to work with them.

Let's not re-write history. Up until his anti-vaxxer bellendery he came across as a good guy, a committed Democrat well on the left of the party.

None of that contradicts what I said.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3926 on: September 13, 2023, 03:47:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 13, 2023, 01:53:39 pm
jesus man - RFK Jr is a nutcase, plain and simple.


He's a bit of a shit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3927 on: Yesterday at 10:55:07 am »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3928 on: Yesterday at 11:17:23 am »
The other thing to note re: Biden not standing again - it is incredibly unusual for a sitting first term President to decide to step down - and could be seen as a sign of weakness in the party.  The last time it happened was LBJ (who was able to stand again, as he only did about 14 months of JFKs term) - the Democrats at the time did run a Primary, and after losing the NH one, he stood down - and they lost that election to Nixon badly.  Before that was Coolidge in 1928 (in an era before the two term limit), and that was a massive shock
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3929 on: Yesterday at 11:19:48 am »
Those on here who suggest Biden not run have no clue.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3930 on: Yesterday at 12:50:56 pm »
can someone in the US please drop by the MSNBC studio and superglue Scarborough's gob?

maybe someone else will get a chance to speak for once, and get through a sentence without getting interrupted.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3931 on: Yesterday at 12:52:53 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:55:07 am
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/mitt-romney-not-seeking-reelection-to-the-senate-time-for-a-new-generation/ar-AA1gFtzS?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=efb93f9444e94ad1b6a23725c26eb847&ei=10
another traditional R heads for the exits, shaking his head in disgust at what his party has become.

he has some very pointed critical comments about the state of the R party, McConnell etc.  calls a spade a spade.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3932 on: Yesterday at 01:32:03 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3933 on: Yesterday at 01:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 01:32:03 pm
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2023/11/mitt-romney-retiring-senate-trump-mcconnell/675306/

Utterly brilliant long read.
superb, that. Romney has always struck me as a man of integrity and principle, and that article reinforces my opinion.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3934 on: Yesterday at 03:13:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:54:04 pm
superb, that. Romney has always struck me as a man of integrity and principle, and that article reinforces my opinion.

He is a man of *some* integrity and principle, which makes him stand out from most Republicans.

Quote
A very large portion of my party, he told me one day, really doesnt believe in the Constitution. Hed realized this only recently, he said. We were a few months removed from an attempted coup instigated by Republican leaders, and he was wrestling with some difficult questions. Was the authoritarian element of the GOP a product of President Trump, or had it always been there, just waiting to be activated by a sufficiently shameless demagogue? And what role had the members of the mainstream establishment­people like him, the reasonable Republicansplayed in allowing the rot on the right to fester?

The answer is quite a bit. Romney accepted Trump's "birther" endorsement in 2012, the same year that him and Paul Ryan set new records for lying in their campaign. He also voted with Trump most of the time. He was quite happy to go along with the Republican plans when Trump was signing the bills.

Let's also not forget how he made his money, by vulture capital, buying distressed businesses, stripping assets and laying off workers.

Finally, there was this, from his 2012 campaign.

Quote
In mid-September, a video surfaced of Romney speaking before a group of supporters in which he said that 47% of the nation pays no income tax, are dependent on the federal government, see themselves as victims, and will support Obama unconditionally. He went on to say, "And so my job is not to worry about those people. I'll never convince them that they should take personal responsibility and care for their lives."

That's who he is.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3935 on: Yesterday at 03:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 03:13:13 pm
He is a man of *some* integrity and principle, which makes him stand out from most Republicans.

The answer is quite a bit. Romney accepted Trump's "birther" endorsement in 2012, the same year that him and Paul Ryan set new records for lying in their campaign. He also voted with Trump most of the time. He was quite happy to go along with the Republican plans when Trump was signing the bills.

Let's also not forget how he made his money, by vulture capital, buying distressed businesses, stripping assets and laying off workers.

Finally, there was this, from his 2012 campaign.

That's who he is.
yeah, he's no saint.  but it's relative I think - compared to most of the twats he sits with in Congress, he basically is a saint. 
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3936 on: Yesterday at 03:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 03:13:13 pm

Good summation.

Like Trump, the son of an autocratic billionaire before they existed, who saw and influenced the huge effort to legalize the Mormon business model.

Which opened the door for the fucking Scientologists.

MAGA, get rid of religious tax exemptions.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3937 on: Yesterday at 06:25:01 pm »
I read an interesting theory the other day about Tommy Tuberville ....

Idea is that his refusal to allow military promotions is a long-term ploy to assist a newly-elected Trump to replace all of the top-level brass with people loyal to him. the "funding for abortion" line is simply a smokescreen.

and the other R's in the Senate are allowing it to happen coz they don't want to piss off Trump.

Seems laughable and totally conspiracy-theory-ish.

But it sure as shit isn't funny and these days ... who TF knows ....


Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3938 on: Yesterday at 07:08:25 pm »
Hunter Biden Indicted on three gun possession charges, including unlawfully owning a gun as a drug addict.  A plea deal collapsed.

Not good.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3939 on: Yesterday at 07:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 07:08:25 pm
Hunter Biden Indicted on three gun possession charges, including unlawfully owning a gun as a drug addict.  A plea deal collapsed.

Not good.

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-843_7j80.pdf

drugs weren't illegal 1791 so it's not a crime. so says supreme court  ;)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3940 on: Yesterday at 08:03:38 pm »
In an interview with Ari Melber, referring to the supposed Impeachment of Joe Biden, Matt Gaetz says Kevin McCarthy is "lieing like a dead dog". And tears in to him for other things.
It's wonderful to see and hear the acerbic diatribe between themselves. They're a vile political stunt of shitehawks.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3941 on: Yesterday at 08:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 07:08:25 pm
Hunter Biden Indicted on three gun possession charges, including unlawfully owning a gun as a drug addict.  A plea deal collapsed.

Not good.

Pardon?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3942 on: Yesterday at 08:29:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:54:04 pm
superb, that. Romney has always struck me as a man of integrity and principle, and that article reinforces my opinion.

I never trusted him and his smarmy grin,didn't really do anything for Massachusetts when Governor that i can remember.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3943 on: Yesterday at 09:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:29:48 pm

I never trusted him and his smarmy grin,didn't really do anything for Massachusetts when Governor that i can remember.
He introduced a proto-Obama Care system. And then voted against Obama Care in the Senate.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massachusetts_health_care_reform

https://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpolitics/2015/10/23/451200436/mitt-romney-finally-takes-credit-for-obamacare

https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/statement-mitt-romney-the-house-vote-repeal-the-medical-device-tax-obamacare

I suppose the thing to say about Romney is that he is our political enemy, and our democratic ally (note the small 'd'). Romney, unlike most Republican Representatives and Senators, believes in democracy. Unlike nearly all the others, he's a normal enemy. Plenty to criticise of course, but by and large, he plays by the same rules.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3944 on: Yesterday at 09:13:39 pm »
Thats a good way of putting it.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3945 on: Yesterday at 09:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:09:01 pm
He introduced a proto-Obama Care system. And then voted against Obama Care in the Senate.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massachusetts_health_care_reform

https://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpolitics/2015/10/23/451200436/mitt-romney-finally-takes-credit-for-obamacare

https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/statement-mitt-romney-the-house-vote-repeal-the-medical-device-tax-obamacare

I suppose the thing to say about Romney is that he is our political enemy, and our democratic ally (note the small 'd'). Romney, unlike most Republican Representatives and Senators, believes in democracy. Unlike nearly all the others, he's a normal enemy. Plenty to criticise of course, but by and large, he plays by the same rules.
It is a dilemma sometimes.  similar situation in the UK, we had a few Tory MPs who were horrified with the direction the Torys were going, we all know the story, thing is they stood up to be counted as soon as they saw a line crossed when politics turned to everything we saw in the Torys and the Republicans after the fanatics took over. am sure they all have voted for some disgusting policys, supported bull. but they still looked at it as politics.
Fact is they all put their safety and knowingly threw away their careers to try to defend us all from the fanatics. as long as they called these people out while they were in power and riding high then we should give them a break.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3946 on: Today at 02:31:47 am »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3947 on: Today at 10:05:47 am »
Quote from: stoa on September 13, 2023, 09:06:50 am
I've recently watched some stuff again about Trump. Stuff he is saying and stuff that is being said about him. Unless you are an absolute moron, there is no way you should vote for him no matter how bad Biden's health seems to be. Even if Trump is much fitter (which I kind of doubt), the things he says are about a million times worse than whatever Biden could say. It's incoherent shite, absolutely devoid of any base in reality and showing a complete lack of understanding for even the most basic things let alone more complex political processes or relations. And that is not even taking into account that Trump was involved in an ACTUAL COUP to take over power in the country illegally. Democrats and even the few remaining sane Republicans need to get their shit together and make sure that Trump will not be president, if he wins the nomination.
Can you put the things up that you are reading/hearing that are a million times worse than anything Biden has said/done. I aint got no horse in the race just genuinely intrigued by the amount of mental gymnastics in this thread to try and pretend Biden is ok. Seems the media is turning on Biden and the mental gymnastics in this thread will be incredible if the accusations against him are proven to be true.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3948 on: Today at 10:20:39 am »
Quote from: Sambo25 on Today at 10:05:47 am
Can you put the things up that you are reading/hearing that are a million times worse than anything Biden has said/done. I aint got no horse in the race just genuinely intrigued by the amount of mental gymnastics in this thread to try and pretend Biden is ok. Seems the media is turning on Biden and the mental gymnastics in this thread will be incredible if the accusations against him are proven to be true.

Oh piss off Sambo, if you have to ask then you're either fishing, clueless or a maga c*nt.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3949 on: Today at 10:22:28 am »
Quote from: Chakan on September 13, 2023, 03:44:45 pm
Arguing Biden v Trump is pointless. It's like Gandhi v Hitler.

As for the democrats building someone up, they could definitely have done that, but who? Also republicans will make anything an issue, no matter how inane or insane. I mean we all remember the Obama wore a tan suit debacle. So literally anything under the sun would be fair game. If the person was 60 or under age would bean issue because they would be too young for some people, 60 and older age is an issue because they are senile and old.
Did you just compare Biden to Gandhi😂
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3950 on: Today at 10:24:52 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:20:39 am
Oh piss off Sambo, if you have to ask then you're either fishing, clueless or a maga c*nt.
Maybe I am clueless which I guess would be a good reason to ask.no?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3951 on: Today at 10:43:29 am »
Quote from: Sambo25 on Today at 10:05:47 am
Can you put the things up that you are reading/hearing that are a million times worse than anything Biden has said/done. I aint got no horse in the race just genuinely intrigued by the amount of mental gymnastics in this thread to try and pretend Biden is ok. Seems the media is turning on Biden and the mental gymnastics in this thread will be incredible if the accusations against him are proven to be true.

No, there wont be mental gymnastics. Thats the difference. If Biden is guilty of accepting bribes or corruption, fuck him. Its not an industry like it is for the GOP. If theres a drop of corruption on Biden, Trump is swimming in an ocean of it. If you believe the Putin-like line of look hes just as corrupt as me from Trump and his Nazi cult, I pity you and wonder how you put your trousers on in the morning.

The fact is this inquiry has been created by the disgraced former president to smear the current president. Nothing more than that. The orange oaf knows hes in a battle for his life, and winning the presidency is his only route to safety. Hell say or do anything to wriggle out of it.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3952 on: Today at 10:46:32 am »
Quote from: Sambo25 on Today at 10:24:52 am
Maybe I am clueless which I guess would be a good reason to ask.no?

Well you have the internet, so that's no excuse :wanker
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3953 on: Today at 11:05:38 am »
Quote from: Sambo25 on Today at 10:05:47 am
Can you put the things up that you are reading/hearing that are a million times worse than anything Biden has said/done. I aint got no horse in the race just genuinely intrigued by the amount of mental gymnastics in this thread to try and pretend Biden is ok. Seems the media is turning on Biden and the mental gymnastics in this thread will be incredible if the accusations against him are proven to be true.

Google Biden accomplishments. 

All with nowt but opposition from the Trogs.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3954 on: Today at 11:12:50 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:20:39 am
Oh piss off Sambo, if you have to ask then you're either fishing, clueless or a maga c*nt.

Could be all three.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3955 on: Today at 11:16:47 am »
Quote from: Sambo25 on Today at 10:05:47 am
Can you put the things up that you are reading/hearing that are a million times worse than anything Biden has said/done. I aint got no horse in the race just genuinely intrigued by the amount of mental gymnastics in this thread to try and pretend Biden is ok. Seems the media is turning on Biden and the mental gymnastics in this thread will be incredible if the accusations against him are proven to be true.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/therecord/
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3956 on: Today at 11:22:55 am »

I guess youre just trolling, I cant believe you could be that ignorant of the scumbag after all these years. Sorry the quotes and stories are from the mainstream media.


https://www.tatler.com/article/donald-trump-worst-quotes

https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/01/donald-trump-worst-president-ever

https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/article/donald-trump-quotes

https://youtu.be/4MyLwAokINc?si=SUQi9ife30JqDcO_

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/donald-trump-appears-fall-asleep-16251175.amp

He was only 72 at this point.

I could go on and onBiden may be old, but Trump is old, malevolent & utterly corrupt.


