Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3880 on: September 9, 2023, 10:12:18 am »
Believer

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3881 on: September 9, 2023, 10:02:13 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2HKbygLjJs

I don't think it's just the States that have lost their way, the whole western world is crumbling, fuelled by greed by the very small minority at the top of the social pyramid.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3882 on: September 10, 2023, 08:53:53 am »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3883 on: September 10, 2023, 07:11:27 pm »
When all else fails.

Quote
Fox News host blows up at Ron Johnson over 'racist' solar panels in Africa

 Fox News host Dagen McDowell suggested that efforts to power parts of Africa with solar panels were a "racist" recolonization of the continent.

The Associated Press recently reported that African businesses chose to use solar panels over energy created with fossil fuels.

McDowell, however, told Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) that the move to green energy was a racist plot.

 "These people are telling sub-Saharan Africa, you have to stay in the dark and not develop your fossil fuels because we say so," she said after President Joe Biden met with global leaders. "This is keeping a billion people in the dark, Senator, because they say so. It's called it's essentially climate colonialism. It's racist."

Johnson responded by insisting that there was no "climate emergency."

 "All this climate change alarmism is based on bad science, completely ignoring the impact of clouds to basically be a heat sink," Johnson said. "Again, the climate is always [changing], always will."

"I'm not alarmist, I'm not in denial, but we've spent over five trillion dollars globally on climate change," he added. "We haven't moved the needle, according to climate alarmists. How much more are we going to waste?"

Bastard clouds.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3884 on: September 11, 2023, 09:08:24 am »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3885 on: Yesterday at 05:18:46 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3886 on: Today at 04:21:12 am »
The more geriatric Biden sounds the more I wonder about Trump being voted in. He has a massive majority for the Republican nomination and Biden seems to get worse and worse. 18 months time if its Trump vs a gariatric Biden, Trump may win just because hes not Biden.

Sheesh. It doesnt seem that hard to look into the future.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3887 on: Today at 05:27:35 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 04:21:12 am
The more geriatric Biden sounds the more I wonder about Trump being voted in. He has a massive majority for the Republican nomination and Biden seems to get worse and worse. 18 months time if its Trump vs a gariatric Biden, Trump may win just because hes not Biden.

Sheesh. It doesnt seem that hard to look into the future.
I worry also. Despite how damaged and deranged Trump is, it's not impossible that some states will actually swing those "11,780 votes" away from Biden in 18 months.

It's really fucking worrying.
It'll be a shame as well because unlike Trump, Biden delivered that Infrastructure Bill and some stability. Trump delivered chaos as we all know.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3888 on: Today at 05:43:17 am »
I'm surprised any of you are in doubt, if they don't nail him on criminal charges he will 100% be the next president.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3889 on: Today at 06:14:45 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 05:43:17 am
I'm surprised any of you are in doubt, if they don't nail him on criminal charges he will 100% be the next president.
You sound like the poster Caligula now mate.
It is not certain at all, but it's a huge worry. Trump doesn't really have the numbers, he maxed-out in 2020, its only voter apathy from both Dems and independents that might get Trump across the line.
Take no notice of any polls.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3890 on: Today at 08:28:45 am »
I'm not concerned, but you lot can worry all you like.  ;D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3891 on: Today at 08:45:50 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:14:45 am
You sound like the poster Caligula now mate.
It is not certain at all, but it's a huge worry. Trump doesn't really have the numbers, he maxed-out in 2020, its only voter apathy from both Dems and independents that might get Trump across the line.
Take no notice of any polls.

True. 7M Dems don't get off their arse and they'll give themselves Trump 2.0
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3892 on: Today at 09:06:50 am »
I've recently watched some stuff again about Trump. Stuff he is saying and stuff that is being said about him. Unless you are an absolute moron, there is no way you should vote for him no matter how bad Biden's health seems to be. Even if Trump is much fitter (which I kind of doubt), the things he says are about a million times worse than whatever Biden could say. It's incoherent shite, absolutely devoid of any base in reality and showing a complete lack of understanding for even the most basic things let alone more complex political processes or relations. And that is not even taking into account that Trump was involved in an ACTUAL COUP to take over power in the country illegally. Democrats and even the few remaining sane Republicans need to get their shit together and make sure that Trump will not be president, if he wins the nomination.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3893 on: Today at 11:57:06 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:45:50 am
True. 7M Dems don't get off their arse and they'll give themselves Trump 2.0

The youth are the nation are the hope for it, they seem to be getting rather tired of being shot at at schools. For the first time in ages i'm actually hopeful for the nation. Kids are getting smarter about what power they hold in voting. I doubt any major legislation will be voted through anytime soon, but honestly the worm is starting to turn.

Shown by the midterms last vote and incidents around the country of children/youth speaking out about things they care about. They are definitely leaning more left.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3894 on: Today at 01:18:55 pm »
On the contrary, going up against trump is the only way Im confident of a Biden win. The never trumpers will be mobilised in droves.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3895 on: Today at 01:23:48 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:18:55 pm
On the contrary, going up against trump is the only way Im confident of a Biden win. The never trumpers will be mobilised in droves.
I agree.  tough call for the Biden camp - if they go all out on the Bastard now they could end up facing someone other than him (eg Haley is polling ahead of Biden nationally right now). 

but if they stay silent they cede the media spotlight to him even more and allow him to continue pouting his shite - which whether we like it or not, is effective within one segment of the population.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3896 on: Today at 01:52:21 pm »
The state of my country that we could have two senile old men go head to head again for the Presidency.

I am proud of what Biden has achieved and wants to achieve. But for the sake of the Democratic Party and for America he cannot run in 2024. He is not physically and more importantly mentally up for it and if he runs again I am deeply concerned Trump will win again, as I expect him to win the nomination from the GOP.

Though it doesn't help that the options in my Party to replace Biden are not of great standard. I'll say it now though, though I don't agree with him on everything there are some aspects of RFK Jr that I do admire. A lot of folks don't like RFK Jr, including my wife! but there is something about him which I do like. Coming from the same state also helps!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3897 on: Today at 01:53:39 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:52:21 pm
The state of my country that we could have two senile old men go head to head again for the Presidency.

I am proud of what Biden has achieved and wants to achieve. But for the sake of the Democratic Party and for America he cannot run in 2024. He is not physically and more importantly mentally up for it and if he runs again I am deeply concerned Trump will win again, as I expect him to win the nomination from the GOP.

Though it doesn't help that the options in my Party to replace Biden are not of great standard. I'll say it now though, though I don't agree with him on everything there are some aspects of RFK Jr that I do admire. A lot of folks don't like RFK Jr, including my wife! but there is something about him which I do like. Coming from the same state also helps!
jesus man - RFK Jr is a nutcase, plain and simple.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3898 on: Today at 02:01:30 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:52:21 pm
The state of my country that we could have two senile old men go head to head again for the Presidency.

I am proud of what Biden has achieved and wants to achieve. But for the sake of the Democratic Party and for America he cannot run in 2024. He is not physically and more importantly mentally up for it and if he runs again I am deeply concerned Trump will win again, as I expect him to win the nomination from the GOP.

Though it doesn't help that the options in my Party to replace Biden are not of great standard. I'll say it now though, though I don't agree with him on everything there are some aspects of RFK Jr that I do admire. A lot of folks don't like RFK Jr, including my wife! but there is something about him which I do like. Coming from the same state also helps!

That's like saying  "I like Trump, cause he wants to ban abortion"

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3899 on: Today at 02:15:00 pm »
I can't see either Biden or Harris running again. Trump is not going away. Stalling tactics in all cases in full swing, If and when he does get convicted expect long drawn out appeals and with his mates on the supreme court he has a very good chance of walking on all ....at which point he will himself be in his eighties. Dems have to make a decision sooner rather than later so they can unite and fight with a new candidate and reinvigorate the base. Most are sick to death of politics right now.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3900 on: Today at 02:19:35 pm »
Quote from: nozza on Today at 02:15:00 pm
I can't see either Biden or Harris running again. Trump is not going away. Stalling tactics in all cases in full swing, If and when he does get convicted expect long drawn out appeals and with his mates on the supreme court he has a very good chance of walking on all ....at which point he will himself be in his eighties. Dems have to make a decision sooner rather than later so they can unite and fight with a new candidate and reinvigorate the base. Most are sick to death of politics right now.

Biden's already declared he's running again in 2024.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3901 on: Today at 02:20:53 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:52:21 pm
I'll say it now though, though I don't agree with him on everything there are some aspects of RFK Jr that I do admire. A lot of folks don't like RFK Jr, including my wife! but there is something about him which I do like. Coming from the same state also helps!

Jesus fucking christ.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3902 on: Today at 02:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 02:20:53 pm
Jesus fucking christ.

 :D You could literally put his quote at the end of the thread title, and shut the whole thing down.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3903 on: Today at 02:26:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:53:39 pm
jesus man - RFK Jr is a nutcase, plain and simple.

And is a senile old man. Ever heard him spout his nonsense? He sounds like hes on deathsdoor. Apparently hes a useful idiot for the right though. Glad I blocked the poster of this garbage months ago. Unfortunately I see his brain farts when quoted.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3904 on: Today at 02:38:50 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:19:35 pm
Biden's already declared he's running again in 2024.

I know mate, but he is deteriorating fast. At some point a decision has to be made for the good of himself and the dem party. Does anybody really think he is up to the task ahead now?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3905 on: Today at 02:43:11 pm »
Quote from: nozza on Today at 02:38:50 pm
I know mate, but he is deteriorating fast. At some point a decision has to be made for the good of himself and the dem party. Does anybody really think he is up to the task ahead now?

Seems to be doing fine so far.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3906 on: Today at 02:47:08 pm »
Quote from: nozza on Today at 02:38:50 pm
I know mate, but he is deteriorating fast. At some point a decision has to be made for the good of himself and the dem party. Does anybody really think he is up to the task ahead now?

He'll make mincemeat of Trump, that is if the coward has the guts to actually debate him.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3907 on: Today at 02:48:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:53:39 pm
jesus man - RFK Jr is a nutcase, plain and simple.


He is, especially with his idiotic anti-vaxxer stuff.

But he's done a lot of good things, primarily relating to the environment and anti-pollution, along with for poorer and indigenous communities. He's spoken out against wealth inequality, the US invasion of Iraq, the US military in general, the shitbag actions of the CIA (like their role in the 1953 Iran coup specifically), supported a wealth tax and the Green New Deal, endorsed and campaigned for Gore, Kenny, Hilary, and argued for Obama when he was criticised for weak environmental laws (pointing the finger at mostly Repug Reps/Senators)

It's why I just don't get his lunacy over vaccinations and other medical conspiracy bullshit.

Without that, I'd have an awful lot of time for him.


 
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3908 on: Today at 02:54:46 pm »
He has done better than most to this point no doubt. I just don't think he has it in his tank to keep going. It's not just stuttering through speeches anymore, he is visibly slowing down, nodding off in public, rambling and losing his way when trying to explain his policies. Add the stress of a possible upcoming impeachment and it just does not bode well for him. fact. I just don't think it can be ignored.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3909 on: Today at 02:56:29 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 04:21:12 am
The more geriatric Biden sounds the more I wonder about Trump being voted in. He has a massive majority for the Republican nomination and Biden seems to get worse and worse. 18 months time if its Trump vs a gariatric Biden, Trump may win just because hes not Biden.

Sheesh. It doesnt seem that hard to look into the future.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/kORYg4zTcoY?feature=shared" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/kORYg4zTcoY?feature=shared</a>
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3910 on: Today at 02:56:40 pm »
Quote from: nozza on Today at 02:54:46 pm
He has done better than most to this point no doubt. I just don't think he has it in his tank to keep going. It's not just stuttering through speeches anymore, he is visibly slowing down, nodding off in public, rambling and losing his way when trying to explain his policies. Add the stress of a possible upcoming impeachment and it just does not bode well for him. fact. I just don't think it can be ignored.

When did he nod off in public?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3911 on: Today at 02:57:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:47:08 pm
He'll make mincemeat of Trump, that is if the coward has the guts to actually debate him.

I would love him to but Trump would just bully him in a debate should it happen. He is not as nimble as he was mentally two years ago.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3912 on: Today at 03:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:56:40 pm
When did he nod off in public?

climate change summit, not the maui thing recently.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3913 on: Today at 03:02:33 pm »
Quote from: nozza on Today at 02:38:50 pm
I know mate, but he is deteriorating fast. At some point a decision has to be made for the good of himself and the dem party. Does anybody really think he is up to the task ahead now?
What is the task ahead?
Making speeches off the top of his head, walking around or his judgement to make decisions to guide the US in the right direction.
If the priority is making speeches and walking around then he is too old. if it's his judgement then I can't see the worry, he's experienced and actually far more clever than people give him credit for.
It's about who would replace him more than anything. there are some Brilliant Democrats in Congress now who would make great POTUS but they have no intention of standing.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3914 on: Today at 03:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:48:36 pm

He is, especially with his idiotic anti-vaxxer stuff.

But he's done a lot of good things, primarily relating to the environment and anti-pollution, along with for poorer and indigenous communities. He's spoken out against wealth inequality, the US invasion of Iraq, the US military in general, the shitbag actions of the CIA (like their role in the 1953 Iran coup specifically), supported a wealth tax and the Green New Deal, endorsed and campaigned for Gore, Kenny, Hilary, and argued for Obama when he was criticised for weak environmental laws (pointing the finger at mostly Repug Reps/Senators)

It's why I just don't get his lunacy over vaccinations and other medical conspiracy bullshit.

Without that, I'd have an awful lot of time for him.

He's notionally a Democrat and the only people who want to talk to him are Republicans. That tells you all you need to know.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3915 on: Today at 03:12:02 pm »
Quote from: nozza on Today at 02:57:57 pm
I would love him to but Trump would just bully him in a debate should it happen. He is not as nimble as he was mentally two years ago.

We can't be thinking about the same Trump.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3916 on: Today at 03:17:17 pm »
Quote from: nozza on Today at 03:01:59 pm
climate change summit, not the maui thing recently.

So really one time in 2 years? I mean is it really that much of a concern.

I dunno I feel people latch onto things and make quite the mountain out of a molehill.

I don't really know what the other options would be though, who else could run against donny two-scoops and win?
