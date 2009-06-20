jesus man - RFK Jr is a nutcase, plain and simple.
He is, especially with his idiotic anti-vaxxer stuff.
But he's done a lot of good things, primarily relating to the environment and anti-pollution, along with for poorer and indigenous communities. He's spoken out against wealth inequality, the US invasion of Iraq, the US military in general, the shitbag actions of the CIA (like their role in the 1953 Iran coup specifically), supported a wealth tax and the Green New Deal, endorsed and campaigned for Gore, Kenny, Hilary, and argued for Obama when he was criticised for weak environmental laws (pointing the finger at mostly Repug Reps/Senators)
It's why I just don't get his lunacy over vaccinations and other medical conspiracy bullshit.
Without that, I'd have an awful lot of time for him.