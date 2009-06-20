I've recently watched some stuff again about Trump. Stuff he is saying and stuff that is being said about him. Unless you are an absolute moron, there is no way you should vote for him no matter how bad Biden's health seems to be. Even if Trump is much fitter (which I kind of doubt), the things he says are about a million times worse than whatever Biden could say. It's incoherent shite, absolutely devoid of any base in reality and showing a complete lack of understanding for even the most basic things let alone more complex political processes or relations. And that is not even taking into account that Trump was involved in an ACTUAL COUP to take over power in the country illegally. Democrats and even the few remaining sane Republicans need to get their shit together and make sure that Trump will not be president, if he wins the nomination.