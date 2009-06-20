The more geriatric Biden sounds the more I wonder about Trump being voted in. He has a massive majority for the Republican nomination and Biden seems to get worse and worse. 18 months time if its Trump vs a gariatric Biden, Trump may win just because hes not Biden.
Sheesh. It doesnt seem that hard to look into the future.
I worry also. Despite how damaged and deranged Trump is, it's not impossible that some states will actually swing those "11,780 votes" away from Biden in 18 months.
It's really fucking worrying.
It'll be a shame as well because unlike Trump, Biden delivered that Infrastructure Bill and some stability. Trump delivered chaos as we all know.