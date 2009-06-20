« previous next »
Jshooters

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #3880 on: September 9, 2023, 10:12:18 am
Believer

Oldmanmick

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #3881 on: September 9, 2023, 10:02:13 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2HKbygLjJs

I don't think it's just the States that have lost their way, the whole western world is crumbling, fuelled by greed by the very small minority at the top of the social pyramid.

The_Nomad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #3882 on: September 10, 2023, 08:53:53 am
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #3883 on: September 10, 2023, 07:11:27 pm
When all else fails.

Fox News host blows up at Ron Johnson over 'racist' solar panels in Africa

 Fox News host Dagen McDowell suggested that efforts to power parts of Africa with solar panels were a "racist" recolonization of the continent.

The Associated Press recently reported that African businesses chose to use solar panels over energy created with fossil fuels.

McDowell, however, told Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) that the move to green energy was a racist plot.

 "These people are telling sub-Saharan Africa, you have to stay in the dark and not develop your fossil fuels because we say so," she said after President Joe Biden met with global leaders. "This is keeping a billion people in the dark, Senator, because they say so. It's called it's essentially climate colonialism. It's racist."

Johnson responded by insisting that there was no "climate emergency."

 "All this climate change alarmism is based on bad science, completely ignoring the impact of clouds to basically be a heat sink," Johnson said. "Again, the climate is always [changing], always will."

"I'm not alarmist, I'm not in denial, but we've spent over five trillion dollars globally on climate change," he added. "We haven't moved the needle, according to climate alarmists. How much more are we going to waste?"

Bastard clouds.

jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #3884 on: September 11, 2023, 09:08:24 am
Robinred

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #3885 on: Yesterday at 05:18:46 pm
AndyInVA

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #3886 on: Today at 04:21:12 am
The more geriatric Biden sounds the more I wonder about Trump being voted in. He has a massive majority for the Republican nomination and Biden seems to get worse and worse. 18 months time if its Trump vs a gariatric Biden, Trump may win just because hes not Biden.

Sheesh. It doesnt seem that hard to look into the future.
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #3887 on: Today at 05:27:35 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 04:21:12 am
The more geriatric Biden sounds the more I wonder about Trump being voted in. He has a massive majority for the Republican nomination and Biden seems to get worse and worse. 18 months time if its Trump vs a gariatric Biden, Trump may win just because hes not Biden.

Sheesh. It doesnt seem that hard to look into the future.
I worry also. Despite how damaged and deranged Trump is, it's not impossible that some states will actually swing those "11,780 votes" away from Biden in 18 months.

It's really fucking worrying.
It'll be a shame as well because unlike Trump, Biden delivered that Infrastructure Bill and some stability. Trump delivered chaos as we all know.
rodderzzz

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #3888 on: Today at 05:43:17 am
I'm surprised any of you are in doubt, if they don't nail him on criminal charges he will 100% be the next president.
