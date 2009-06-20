« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 195661 times)

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3760 on: August 11, 2023, 07:55:46 pm »
Does not thinking the USA is the greatest country in the world automatically make you a hater?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3761 on: August 11, 2023, 08:06:37 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on August 11, 2023, 07:50:08 pm
I'm not here for discourse with Yank haters.

Enjoy yourselves.  8)

🙄
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3762 on: August 11, 2023, 08:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 11, 2023, 07:41:37 pm
USA comes in at 9th in unemployment going by this: https://tradingeconomics.com/country-list/unemployment-rate
Pretty good for a country with 330 million people.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3763 on: August 11, 2023, 09:00:17 pm »
"In views of diversity, many Europeans are less positive than Americans" - https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2016/07/12/in-views-of-diversity-many-europeans-are-less-positive-than-americans/ [2016]

Good comparison between the US and European countries.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3764 on: August 11, 2023, 10:48:34 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on August 11, 2023, 07:50:08 pm
I'm not here for discourse with Yank haters.

Enjoy yourselves.  8)

there's an adult response for yer.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3765 on: August 11, 2023, 11:08:31 pm »
for the record:  nobody lives in a perfect country.  all countries have problems, many share the same kind of problem on a long-term basis.

the point being made here is that "the USA is the greatest country in the world" is trotted out by many in the US, with no thought as to its veracity or accuracy. and it pisses people off in other countries, because it simply is not factually correct by any metric available, and they're sick of hearing it so often.

the US doesn't lead the world in any of these things:
- infant mortality
- median household income
- life expectancy
- student math scores
- people who don't live in poverty
- crime rate

..... there's a lot more but you get the point.


so why do they say it?  they say it because, well, they all say it.

and they believe it - because they all say it, so it must be true, right?

but like jambutty, when they're called on it they refuse to discuss the subject.  they can't support their opinion with any facts, so they resort to this "you're all haters" kinda bullshit.


anyhow rant over, let's go back to hating the Orange Shithouse.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3766 on: August 11, 2023, 11:11:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 11, 2023, 11:08:31 pm
for the record:  nobody lives in a perfect country.  all countries have problems, many share the same kind of problem on a long-term basis.

the point being made here is that "the USA is the greatest country in the world" is trotted out by many in the US, with no thought as to its veracity or accuracy. and it pisses people off in other countries, because it simply is not factually correct by any metric available, and they're sick of hearing it so often.

We use the imperial system that's how ;)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3767 on: August 11, 2023, 11:34:38 pm »
America has plenty going for it, some amazing natural wonders, a few great cities, lots of charming small towns, and if you have a good job you can live very comfortably. I've didn't about 6 months there overall including a 3 month stint for work. Overall I wouldn't want to live there because I always felt like everyone's out to make a buck off you, and that it doesn't treat its vulnerable anywhere near as well as it could. Lots of extremely jarring poverty that such a wealthy nation could easily deal with. I dunno, maybe if you stay long enough you get comfortable with it, but there's something about the country that draws me in but then quite happy to get away from it. I think Australia offers a lot of what America does but in a more healthy and relaxed way.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3768 on: August 11, 2023, 11:42:28 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on August 11, 2023, 07:50:08 pm
I'm not here for discourse with Yank haters.

Enjoy yourselves.  8)

You must be new here.  ;)

This thread jumped the shark a long time ago.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3769 on: Yesterday at 12:39:32 am »
Imagine coming onto a left leaning English football club forum and getting tetchy because people don't think America is the greatest country on earth.
« Reply #3770 on: Yesterday at 12:51:06 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:39:32 am
Imagine coming onto a left leaning English football club forum and getting tetchy because people don't think America is the greatest country on earth.

Countries love a bit of patriotic pomp, but a lot of the US population do have this superiority complex, probably drilled in to them during their formative years. Dont desecrate the flag, always rise for the national anthem and pledge of allegiance in schools
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3771 on: Yesterday at 02:11:32 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 12:51:06 am
Countries love a bit of patriotic pomp, but a lot of the US population do have this superiority complex, probably drilled in to them during their formative years. Dont desecrate the flag, always rise for the national anthem and pledge of allegiance in schools

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3772 on: Yesterday at 03:24:01 am »
You should have also highlighted "rise for the national anthem"
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3773 on: Yesterday at 12:36:20 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3774 on: Yesterday at 03:02:49 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on August 11, 2023, 07:50:08 pm
I'm not here for discourse with Yank haters.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 11, 2023, 11:42:28 pm
You must be new here.  ;)
This thread jumped the shark a long time ago.
Since nobody else has commented I feel the need to push back a bit on behalf of other RAWKites.
I think you're both wrong, I'm not sure where the evidence is on this site that anyone is a 'Yank hater'.
Many of us are extremely critical and indeed damming about some aspects of your country which are fundamentally awful.
1/ Gun control.
2/ SCOTUS.
3/ The current GOP and everything surrounding the Republican establishment including Trump.

What other core subjects do we discuss and ridicule beside those 3 which you are offended by?
Indeed I'd also wonder why you'd be offended by much said on here about those 3 issues?

I only became interested in US politics in 2015/16, I never followed much about the other Presidents except for admiring when Obama was elected. I did use to think Bush senior was a fucking mad crank, but other than that I've always thought the USA was an amazing country.

Surely you two can acknowledge there is a lot wrong with it now and appreciate what is said on RAWK are sincere observations and not words of hate?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3775 on: Yesterday at 03:35:02 pm »
My posts:

Quote from: jambutty on August 11, 2023, 12:58:35 pm
A ridiculous oversimplification.

Rife with probs, no doubt. 

Best country in the world, imo.
Ever live here?

Stay there.

Soz if I offended you.

Still a Scouser, mate.

Jobs.

I'm not here for discourse with Yank haters.

Enjoy yourselves.  8)


Quote from: SamLad on August 11, 2023, 12:44:01 pm

the vast majority of the US is a shithole   

a sick society

Sincere observations?


Give me a fucking break.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3776 on: Yesterday at 03:48:11 pm »
'I'm not here for discourse with Yank haters.' Childish.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3777 on: Yesterday at 03:52:21 pm »
No one likes to hear that they're racist.

I'll just post items of interest without comment.

Let me know if they're unwelcome.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3778 on: Yesterday at 04:06:02 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 03:02:49 pm
Many of us are extremely critical and indeed damming about some aspects of your country which are fundamentally awful.
1/ Gun control.
2/ SCOTUS.
3/ The current GOP and everything surrounding the Republican establishment including Trump.

What other core subjects do we discuss and ridicule beside those 3 which you are offended by?
The US healthcare system for one. Even when you have insurance, it is complicated and worrying, because you can never rely on the insurance company. If you end up in hospital, you get separate bills from everyone involved in your care. It is a bizarre system. On the other hand, there were things I really liked about the US.

Some of us who have made the occasional critical comment about the US have lived there. Jambutty seems to feel he has ownership of what can and what cannot be comment upon - and like most of those making comments, he's not a native either. Extending this attitude, nearly all of us here are highly critical of the UK too - should that not be allowed either? After all, like with JB and the US, some Brits think the UK is 'greatest country in the world'.

Edited to add:
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:35:02 pm
My posts:
Ever live here?
Several of us have. My wife's American - she'd say pretty much the same things as me.
Quote
Stay there.
Xenophobic overtones to that. Unfortunately, that's not so unusual for an immigrant.
Quote
Soz if I offended you.
Well, of course you not. If you mean 'fuck off', at least be honest about it.
Quote
Still a Scouser, mate.
I am not sure how your fellow Scousers might feel about that.
Quote
Jobs.
And massive wealth disparity; and low class mobility.
Quote
I'm not here for discourse with Yank haters.
And I suppose just about all the Brits here are Brit haters too then. And 'I must hate my wife'.
Quote
Enjoy yourselves.  8)
No, not really.
Quote
Sincere observations?

Give me a fucking break.
I have no idea why you have such a bee in your bonnet about a few obvious criticisms of the US which many US citizens (born and bred) share too. Seems like a case of 'I'm alright Jack'.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3779 on: Yesterday at 04:20:17 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:52:21 pm
No one likes to hear that they're racist.

Who said that?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3780 on: Yesterday at 04:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:20:17 pm
Who said that?
I took that as a comment from JB about those who make any criticism about the US. If not that, then I have idea to what JB refers.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3781 on: Yesterday at 04:34:33 pm »
Blocked him now, which is a pity. I actually appreciated his full posts of news before he took the huff for the first time. I thought he must be drunk when he launched his latest tirade. Americans are not a race, so you cant be racist towards them in that sense. Bigoted, perhaps. But criticism is not bigotry either. I tend to like Americans, but their country, like ours is not beyond criticism. What would be the point of having this thread if we just all held hands and sang the star spangled banner & marvelled at their wonderful country?

And yes, I got the incredibly clever non-apology apology, even if I wasnt looking for one.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3782 on: Yesterday at 04:52:59 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3783 on: Yesterday at 07:41:09 pm »
If America sorted out its health care problems/religious/racist bigotry and gun culture then it can start talking about being the best in the world, until then...
« Reply #3784 on: Yesterday at 07:58:23 pm »
What are they the best at, any number 1 ranking in anything officially (that actually omproves the lives of resident of the country)

I mean some random no mark Russian can say the same thing and it means fuck all
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3785 on: Yesterday at 09:06:48 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 03:02:49 pm
Since nobody else has commented I feel the need to push back a bit on behalf of other RAWKites.
I think you're both wrong, I'm not sure where the evidence is on this site that anyone is a 'Yank hater'.
Many of us are extremely critical and indeed damming about some aspects of your country which are fundamentally awful.
1/ Gun control.
2/ SCOTUS.
3/ The current GOP and everything surrounding the Republican establishment including Trump.

What other core subjects do we discuss and ridicule beside those 3 which you are offended by?
Indeed I'd also wonder why you'd be offended by much said on here about those 3 issues?

I only became interested in US politics in 2015/16, I never followed much about the other Presidents except for admiring when Obama was elected. I did use to think Bush senior was a fucking mad crank, but other than that I've always thought the USA was an amazing country.

Surely you two can acknowledge there is a lot wrong with it now and appreciate what is said on RAWK are sincere observations and not words of hate?

:lmao
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3786 on: Yesterday at 09:31:17 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:06:48 pm
:lmao
Go one then  ;D  if you think there's an agenda or something about the USA that this site has (not particular posters), let me know mate.
I'll concur that we are always and often offensive about the Republicans, probably not offensive enough to be honest, but I'm certain that's not what made you chuckle :)
Speak honestly rather than behind one liners and emojis  :wave
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3787 on: Yesterday at 10:36:40 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3788 on: Yesterday at 11:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 07:58:23 pm
What are they the best at, any number 1 ranking in anything officially (that actually omproves the lives of resident of the country)

I mean some random no mark Russian can say the same thing and it means fuck all

Defence Budget. By miles. Theyre not an empire though, oh no.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3789 on: Yesterday at 11:39:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:31:17 pm
Go one then  ;D  if you think there's an agenda or something about the USA that this site has (not particular posters), let me know mate.
I'll concur that we are always and often offensive about the Republicans, probably not offensive enough to be honest, but I'm certain that's not what made you chuckle :)
Speak honestly rather than behind one liners and emojis  :wave

Its interesting to note that British posters absolutely hammer the state of our country in the relevant threads but when they apply the same critical thinking towards the USA some people get extraordinarily defensive that said country isnt considered to be a utopia on Earth.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3790 on: Yesterday at 11:51:30 pm »
It's more the "hey, I can say it" mindset. I get it... I'm fine with people knocking Australia, saying we're uncouth bogan, racists etc., the stereotypical stuff, who cares really? But sometimes you'll read some criticism of some aspect of Australian society that's clearly based on 5 minutes of online research and you can't help but snap "fuck off, you don't have a clue". One such incident for me was when I mentioned that my sons' preschool was visited by people who teach the Dharawal language (of the traditional owners of our region) that set off a whole load of American accusations of virtue signalling etc. but with no understanding of how these programs were designed by Indigenous groups to encourage their own practice of endangered languages, or the wider contextual understanding that only comes from living here and having experienced the education system of previous generations.

I guess it's somewhat the same with America, with the caveat that their global cultural hegemony means outsiders understand their country more than they understand others.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3791 on: Today at 12:40:31 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 11:39:41 pm
Its interesting to note that British posters absolutely hammer the state of our country in the relevant threads but when they apply the same critical thinking towards the USA some people get extraordinarily defensive that said country isnt considered to be a utopia on Earth.
Hello mate, I think we need an "in other words" sentence to understand what your point is.
