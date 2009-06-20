« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 190008 times)

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #3640 on: July 18, 2023, 10:23:44 pm »
Quote from: John C on July 18, 2023, 09:44:54 pm
Should I just merge this with the general States thread?

Tough one. It's hard to argue you need a general US politics thread, plus one specifically for Biden, plus another for Trump's legal issues, plus yet another for Fox specifically, then this one that's currently about the primaries but I guess will become the general election thread. Plus the video round up. And that's not including all the other topics that do sometimes tangentially cross into US politics, not least the gun violence one.

Whilst many of them start of with a specific premise, they generally collapse into talking about the same stuff. And some of them only exist as zombie threads for long stretches, with no actual discussion and people just posting links to articles, which then don't actually engender any further discussion. Combining threads might make them livelier.

I do think that the Trump stuff should stay separate due to its unprecedented importance (and the fact it will likely drown out the non-Trump news in the coming months). The other stuff... not sure.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,518
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #3641 on: July 18, 2023, 10:45:09 pm »
You're right Riq, this is the Republican primary thread starring Kamala Harris :)

Trump needs his own thread, there's so much important stuff that it needs separating.
Also Biden and POTUS.

I'm just thinking about the two main US politic threads really.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,691
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The U.S. Republican Primary Clown Show
« Reply #3642 on: July 19, 2023, 09:06:45 am »
Quote from: John C on July 18, 2023, 09:44:54 pm
Should I just merge this with the general States thread?

I think so. General US Politics?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,774
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3643 on: July 19, 2023, 09:47:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on July 18, 2023, 10:45:09 pm
I'm just thinking about the two main US politic threads really.

It's your site, but I'll make this case once more then leave it.

Trump/Biden: nothing to do with each other except whataboutism.  Trump is all criminal and hate, Biden is optimistic, trying to get shit done, making progress and old.

Clown Show ends after the convention and State of the States is anything and everything not covered above.

If people aren't interested, they won't click.

Moaners again?
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,825
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3644 on: July 19, 2023, 09:56:15 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on July 19, 2023, 09:47:34 pm
It's your site, but I'll make this case once more then leave it.

Trump/Biden: nothing to do with each other except whataboutism.  Trump is all criminal and hate, Biden is optimistic, trying to get shit done, making progress and old.

Clown Show ends after the convention and State of the States is anything and everything not covered above.

If people aren't interested, they won't click.

Moaners again?

Didn't get the feeling John was thinking of merging threads because of moaning, more from a tidiness standpoint.

Might be wrong in my assumption...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3645 on: July 19, 2023, 10:26:03 pm »
dunno if this has been posted already.  bloody hilarious ....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5cAap8pol0&ab_channel=MSNBC
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3646 on: July 19, 2023, 11:02:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 19, 2023, 10:26:03 pm
dunno if this has been posted already.  bloody hilarious ....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5cAap8pol0&ab_channel=MSNBC
I was expecting something like that. I watched those comments from MTG on Mondays episode of Morning Joe. She's an effin moron - completely unaware of what she is doing and saying. I even wondered if someone close had sabotaged her, it is that bad. A longer clip of her comments here:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jMjdGukOBjE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jMjdGukOBjE</a>
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3647 on: July 19, 2023, 11:04:26 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on July 19, 2023, 09:56:15 pm
Didn't get the feeling John was thinking of merging threads because of moaning, more from a tidiness standpoint.

Yeah, it's all fragmented and largely covers the same stuff anyway. This site isn't a collection of personal blogs, or any one poster's equivalent of a twitter feed, this is a discussion forum and that works best when the people wanting to discuss a topic are all able to find the same place to do it. Trump aside, I'd collapse it all down into one US politics thread. When the Primaries start in earnest it would make sense to split out the election stuff, but at the moment it's just part of the regular political cycle.

Oh, and I knew there was one I was forgetting, there's that Palin/Bachmann thread that seems to come around every so often. If it happens again throw it in with the rest of them.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3648 on: July 19, 2023, 11:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 19, 2023, 11:02:32 pm
She's an effin moron - completely unaware of what she is doing and saying. I even wondered if someone close had sabotaged her, it is that bad.

Biden's campaign just took the first half of that verbatim and slapped "I approve this message" over it. I believe the kids call that 'bantz'.

Of course a lot of the MTG MAGA voters will just hear the word 'socialism' thrown in there and whoop along, because socialism=dicatatorship and capitalism=freedom, even for those people who don't actually own any capital, who are effectively wage-slaves fated to be cast adrift and rent asunder by the capricious whims of those who do, even as the world starts to (literally) burn around us all.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,774
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3649 on: July 19, 2023, 11:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on July 19, 2023, 11:04:26 pm
Yeah, it's all fragmented and largely covers the same stuff anyway.

I disagree.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,774
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3650 on: July 20, 2023, 02:33:48 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,774
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3651 on: July 21, 2023, 03:23:19 am »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,774
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3652 on: July 21, 2023, 10:45:32 am »
Quote from: Riquende on July 19, 2023, 11:04:26 pm
this is a discussion forum and that works best when the people wanting to discuss a topic are all able to find the same place to do it.

I'd rather read opinions of experts than opinions of Joe Blow.

But that's just me.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,392
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3653 on: July 22, 2023, 03:15:00 pm »
I see there's been another serial killer (of women) that has been caught for the Gilgo beach murders in NY. They only found the bodies of the women in 2010/11 by accident when they were looking for another woman, who also happened to be an escort/sex worker, but her family were lobbying the police to look for her. Then the dept was involved in corruption, one of the detectives said "it should be a consolation to local residents that these victims were sex workers" and it took the appointment of a woman as chief of Police in 2018 to get the case going again.

It's like women who do any sort of escort work are second class citizens whose disappearances don't deserve investigating. And these killers like Heuermann know this, so they intentionally target them.

This isn't just an issue in the States. I just didn't know where else to post it.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3654 on: July 23, 2023, 08:51:36 pm »
Ron PissAnt-is

Iowa
Trump: 46
DeSantis: 16
Scott: 11

South Carolina:
Trump: 48
Haley: 14
DeSantis: 13
Scott: 10
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,374
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3655 on: July 24, 2023, 02:19:34 pm »
As of 1st Jan this year, Tennessee have mandated that all drivers need a new style of registration plate. You can elect to have "In God We Trust" on the plate or not. The writing itself is very small so not overly noticeable.

But what they've decided to do, for whatever reason, is have numbers first then letters second on your plate if you choose "In God We Trust" (so your plate will look like 123 XYZ) and if you choose not to have the God reference, your numbers and letters will be in the alternative order (so your plate will be XYZ 123).

Online Tennessee forums and blogs are already starting with articles like "This County in Tennessee is the most Godly". Wonderful place.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3656 on: July 24, 2023, 02:30:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 23, 2023, 08:51:36 pm
Ron PissAnt-is

Iowa
Trump: 46
DeSantis: 16
Scott: 11

South Carolina:
Trump: 48
Haley: 14
DeSantis: 13
Scott: 10

First debate in a month, on current polling Pence isn't going to qualify for it. Incredible for someone who was VP in the previous term and shows how much 'electoral air' Trump is taking up and how little is left for the others, as well as how Pence's betrayal of him (in MAGA eyes) is affecting his standing with the base, despite his otherwise A+ conservative values.

It should be a warning to others that you can't expect to work with Trump and not get burned unless you're unconditionally all in (up to and including breaking the law in his favour), but the establishment is still mostly willing to fall in line.

Edit - Pence is fine with polling, it's that he hasn't got enough donors - he needs "40,000 unique donors, with 200 donors in 20 different states or territories". This is why he's apparently begging backers for just a dollar, to get his numbers up.
« Last Edit: July 24, 2023, 05:46:32 pm by Riquende »
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3657 on: July 25, 2023, 07:40:04 pm »
Doug Burgum has now qualified for the debate, by literally buying donations. Each $1 pledged was rewarded with a $20 gift card. Seems to have been a slew of people getting the gift card and then claiming they've donated the $19 'balance' to Biden.

And... DeSantis cuts his staff by a third. Always the sign of a healthy, confident campaign, that. I'm still somewhat amazed he decided to shoot his shot against Trump in the primaries and an incumbent Biden in the actual election. Makes no sense at all.

Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,825
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3658 on: July 25, 2023, 09:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on July 25, 2023, 07:40:04 pm
Doug Burgum has now qualified for the debate, by literally buying donations. Each $1 pledged was rewarded with a $20 gift card. Seems to have been a slew of people getting the gift card and then claiming they've donated the $19 'balance' to Biden.

And... DeSantis cuts his staff by a third. Always the sign of a healthy, confident campaign, that. I'm still somewhat amazed he decided to shoot his shot against Trump in the primaries and an incumbent Biden in the actual election. Makes no sense at all.



This is the guy who championed a curriculum supporting slavery teaching Black people to become blacksmiths.

Sense is not generally associated with anything De Santisfied...

Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,041
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3659 on: Yesterday at 09:58:48 am »
Arch shithead Mitch McConnell having a glitch in front of the cameras, and having to be escorted away by colleagues in a state of bewilderment

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-66320588
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3660 on: Yesterday at 10:52:37 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:58:48 am
Arch shithead Mitch McConnell having a glitch in front of the cameras, and having to be escorted away by colleagues in a state of bewilderment

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-66320588

Given the way his court-packing has panned out and the damage it will do to the US for decades to come at least, he'll go down with Reagan in terms of blame for the "state Of The States".
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,693
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3661 on: Yesterday at 12:17:51 pm »
Fingers crossed for Mitch ;)
Logged
* * * * *

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3662 on: Yesterday at 01:22:33 pm »
I'm (not in the g-damn slightest) surprised no R's have been in the media screaming that he's too old, too frail, too past it to be in such a position of power and needs to be wheeled away and put out of everyone's sight asap.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3663 on: Yesterday at 02:00:30 pm »
Piss-Ant-is is now saying that, as president, he'd pick the Kennedy lunatic to run the CDC.

words fail .....
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,641
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3664 on: Yesterday at 03:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:58:48 am
Arch shithead Mitch McConnell having a glitch in front of the cameras, and having to be escorted away by colleagues in a state of bewilderment

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-66320588

Looks like his battery was empty and after a quick-charge he was ready to go again.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,825
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3665 on: Yesterday at 03:59:22 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 03:09:24 pm
Looks like his battery was empty and after a quick-charge he was ready to go again.

Quick clip from Birth of the Nation and Mitch was all set...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3666 on: Yesterday at 08:13:43 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 03:59:22 pm
Quick clip from Birth of the Nation and Mitch was all set...
  Which one was he ?
Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,566
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3667 on: Today at 06:33:40 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:58:48 am
Arch shithead Mitch McConnell having a glitch in front of the cameras, and having to be escorted away by colleagues in a state of bewilderment

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-66320588
If it wasn't absolutely fucking obvious why old white men shouldn't be in charge of absolutely fucking everything...
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Up
« previous next »
 