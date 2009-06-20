« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 180358 times)

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,732
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3520 on: July 8, 2023, 03:13:57 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,732
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3521 on: July 10, 2023, 03:29:45 pm »
Some good news from Florida.

Larry Nasser, the Olympic trainer perv, stabbed multiple times in prison.

It was only a matter of time.

Twice in the neck, twice in the back and six times in the chest.

Nice.
« Last Edit: July 10, 2023, 03:49:51 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,732
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3522 on: July 10, 2023, 04:41:16 pm »
When Trump & The Morons came to power, I thought the best way to Make America Great Again would be to hunt down all his voters and kill them.

Recognising the difficulties of such a task, I have since revised my viewpoint.

My new idea is Make America Great Again by giving Texas back to Mexico.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/alex-jones-begs-for-god-to-destroy-the-earth-for-the-children/ar-AA1dE1cD?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=21bedce645834016999062889e417e29&ei=9
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,732
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3523 on: July 10, 2023, 05:45:37 pm »
The New Economy.

230 a.m. Me son and his mate are chilling last night, day off today.

Mate gets a message, someone is willing to tip $20 for a pickup and deliver Micky D total trip .5 miles.  On his escooter he gets paid for his burger run of 20 mins.

Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,889
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3524 on: July 10, 2023, 05:55:25 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on July 10, 2023, 03:29:45 pm
Some good news from Florida.

Larry Nasser, the Olympic trainer perv, stabbed multiple times in prison.

It was only a matter of time.

Twice in the neck, twice in the back and six times in the chest.

Nice.

I am sure some of the athletes he abused and wrecked their child hood feel justice was finally served
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,732
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3525 on: July 10, 2023, 06:57:34 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on July 10, 2023, 05:55:25 pm
I am sure some of the athletes he abused and wrecked their child hood feel justice was finally served
That would depend on how much chronic pain he will experience for the rest of his life.

Let's hope.

Death would be better.

And cheaper.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,732
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3526 on: July 11, 2023, 09:30:50 am »
The Gray Lady, NYT, is closing its sports department and will rely on its subsidiary The Athletic.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,889
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3527 on: July 11, 2023, 10:43:01 am »
Quote from: jambutty on July 11, 2023, 09:30:50 am
The Gray Lady, NYT, is closing its sports department and will rely on its subsidiary The Athletic.

Interesting. Rory Smith, constant contributor to 5 Live et al is their chief correspondent. I wonder how that affects him.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,732
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3528 on: Yesterday at 04:48:56 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,732
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3529 on: Yesterday at 06:27:59 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3530 on: Yesterday at 06:36:35 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:48:56 pm
In an unrelated story, Nate Silver loses $5M in WSOP final hand.  Trip sevens beat trip sixes,

https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/other/nate-silver-suffers-brutal-loss-in-world-series-of-poker/ar-AA1dOIL5?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=84d0a2badb074753883903d7ed64808c&ei=61

I'd say that is pretty brutal, not even close to an 888poker river though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,732
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3531 on: Today at 09:33:11 am »
« Last Edit: Today at 09:35:18 am by jambutty »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Up
« previous next »
 