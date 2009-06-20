Some good news from Florida.Larry Nasser, the Olympic trainer perv, stabbed multiple times in prison.It was only a matter of time.Twice in the neck, twice in the back and six times in the chest.Nice.
I am sure some of the athletes he abused and wrecked their child hood feel justice was finally served
The Gray Lady, NYT, is closing its sports department and will rely on its subsidiary The Athletic.
In an unrelated story, Nate Silver loses $5M in WSOP final hand. Trip sevens beat trip sixes,https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/other/nate-silver-suffers-brutal-loss-in-world-series-of-poker/ar-AA1dOIL5?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=84d0a2badb074753883903d7ed64808c&ei=61
