« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 177364 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,360
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3480 on: June 19, 2023, 09:01:01 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on June 19, 2023, 08:29:29 pm
I just heard about Lauren Boebert today. Republican congress lady from Colorado.

Know nothing of her except her a tiny Youtube clip and her Wiki entry. But I think I get the idea.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lauren_Boebert

Seems full on loony and until this Trump era attitude of bull shitting your way to the top goes way will things ever get back to normal with serious politicians.

Take Sarah Palin, add in QAnon and just a bit more stupid and you have Lauren Boebert.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,572
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3481 on: June 20, 2023, 02:07:25 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on June 19, 2023, 08:29:29 pm
Dude, you got a lot of catching up to do.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3482 on: June 20, 2023, 07:14:35 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on June 19, 2023, 08:29:29 pm
I just heard about Lauren Boebert today. Republican congress lady from Colorado.

Know nothing of her except her a tiny Youtube clip and her Wiki entry. But I think I get the idea.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lauren_Boebert

Seems full on loony and until this Trump era attitude of bull shitting your way to the top goes way will things ever get back to normal with serious politicians.
You might like this article. It details some stuff not included on the Wiki page. ;)

https://www.salon.com/2021/08/31/lauren-boeberts-husband-did-jail-time-for-lewd-exposure-in-a-bowling-alley-she-was-there/
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,867
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3483 on: June 20, 2023, 06:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 20, 2023, 07:14:35 am
You might like this article. It details some stuff not included on the Wiki page. ;)

https://www.salon.com/2021/08/31/lauren-boeberts-husband-did-jail-time-for-lewd-exposure-in-a-bowling-alley-she-was-there/

Just read it. They both seem class acts. 4 kids later and just got divorced. They both seem unpleasant people.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,572
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3484 on: June 22, 2023, 05:45:23 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,572
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3485 on: June 22, 2023, 07:44:37 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3486 on: June 27, 2023, 06:54:51 pm »
So it's been a long time coming, but the big decision has been made by SCOTUS in Moore vs Harper, and by a 6-3 decision the 'Independent State Legislature' theory has been thrown out.

The implications of this passing would have been huge. On the face of it, it was a simple challenge about redistricting and a state court's ability to overrule decisions made by state Houses, but the precedent set would have seen courts unable to challenge Houses over anything relating to federal elections, including decisions to send their own handpicked electors to Washington if they decided (for whatever made up reason) that the public vote couldn't be trusted. Let's say, for example, because they thought there might be the potential Democrat ballot stuffing. Can't be proved, but it's all too suspicious so let's just decide ourselves instead. No matter how outraged the electorate might be, a Republican-led House in any state would have been the supreme arbiter of who got the state's Electoral College votes, and state courts would have been powerless to intervene.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,572
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3487 on: June 27, 2023, 07:48:17 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,572
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3488 on: June 27, 2023, 08:02:51 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3489 on: June 27, 2023, 08:11:40 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on June 27, 2023, 08:02:51 pm
https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/other/exclusive-lionel-messi-to-own-mls-franchise/ar-AA1d759O?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=29ba2ed4ab294886a16dbeea2c543462&ei=16

Most of the world plays football.

The Yank version of football is Soccer.

It will always suck.

And that's why he went there, he'll be a big pull for some youngsters and those at the end, so he could easily build it into something worth north of a billion.

Edit: Also his Mrs and kids will be able to live a normal life, unlike in the M.E.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,572
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3490 on: June 27, 2023, 08:24:49 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,590
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3491 on: June 28, 2023, 11:16:05 am »
Clarence Thomas can suck it.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,572
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3492 on: June 28, 2023, 08:37:03 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,572
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3493 on: June 28, 2023, 10:38:04 pm »
R.I.P. Lowell Weicker, R, CT.

One of the last great former Republicans.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online gravey101

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3494 on: June 29, 2023, 02:22:21 am »
I can't believe that only failed by 6-3 and thats with the 2 trump picks siding with sanity. Which ones voted for this and on what grounds? I know Thomas was one.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,572
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3495 on: June 29, 2023, 07:59:58 am »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,590
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3496 on: June 29, 2023, 11:12:49 am »
Quote from: gravey101 on June 29, 2023, 02:22:21 am
I can't believe that only failed by 6-3 and thats with the 2 trump picks siding with sanity. Which ones voted for this and on what grounds? I know Thomas was one.

Alito was certainly one. Gorsuch?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3497 on: June 29, 2023, 12:50:44 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on June 29, 2023, 11:12:49 am
Alito was certainly one. Gorsuch?
Amy Coney Barrett was the third.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,572
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3498 on: June 29, 2023, 01:44:59 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,209
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3499 on: June 29, 2023, 02:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 29, 2023, 12:50:44 pm
Amy Coney Barrett was the third.

The Independent States bullshit? Third was Gorsuch.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3500 on: June 29, 2023, 03:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on June 29, 2023, 02:15:44 pm
The Independent States bullshit? Third was Gorsuch.
I misread the posts here / brain farted. Barrett was one of the TWO conservatives who voted against the 'elections theory' bullshit.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3501 on: June 29, 2023, 08:07:44 pm »
Freedumb to pollute

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3502 on: June 29, 2023, 08:16:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 29, 2023, 08:07:44 pm
Freedumb to pollute


in fairness, isnt that because of the canadian wildfires?

i think toronto had the worst air quality in the world yesterday. its been pretty bad here in quebec too
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3503 on: June 29, 2023, 08:43:53 pm »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on June 29, 2023, 08:16:55 pm
in fairness, isnt that because of the canadian wildfires?

i think toronto had the worst air quality in the world yesterday. its been pretty bad here in quebec too

Partly.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,643
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3504 on: June 29, 2023, 09:14:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 29, 2023, 08:43:53 pm
Partly.

Without detracting from the general point, it's fair to opine slightly more than only partly...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,169
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3505 on: June 29, 2023, 09:29:32 pm »
Partly, mostly, what's the difference huh?

In real news, SCOTUS has decreed along its usual lines that universities may no longer use affirmative action in their admissions criteria. This is a victory for individual merit, they claim. I assume this means preferences for alumni and wealthy donors that entrench the advantages of the elite classes will also be deemed unconstit- ... hold on, I'm being handed a note...
Logged

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3506 on: June 29, 2023, 09:33:02 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on June 29, 2023, 09:29:32 pm
Partly, mostly, what's the difference huh?

In real news, SCOTUS has decreed along its usual lines that universities may no longer use affirmative action in their admissions criteria. This is a victory for individual merit, they claim. I assume this means preferences for alumni and wealthy donors that entrench the advantages of the elite classes will also be deemed unconstit- ... hold on, I'm being handed a note...

also said its fine to keep it for the military academies

just absolutely brazen with their bullshit
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3507 on: June 29, 2023, 09:41:19 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on June 29, 2023, 09:14:05 pm
Without detracting from the general point, it's fair to opine slightly more than only partly...


They love their pollution/deregulation drive.

But yeah, partly was stretching it a little bit  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,643
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3508 on: Yesterday at 12:50:31 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 29, 2023, 09:41:19 pm

They love their pollution/deregulation drive.

But yeah, partly was stretching it a little bit  ;D

 ;D

I'm all the way down in Charlotte, NC, and the air quality is atrocious today. We normally have very high ground level ozone, the wildfires have pushed the AQI up to 120, in the Unhealthy zone. Can literally feel it in my eyes and nose.

And the Republican state legislature will do absolutely nothing to address it...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,360
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3509 on: Yesterday at 01:11:54 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 12:50:31 am
;D

I'm all the way down in Charlotte, NC, and the air quality is atrocious today. We normally have very high ground level ozone, the wildfires have pushed the AQI up to 120, in the Unhealthy zone. Can literally feel it in my eyes and nose.

And the Republican state legislature will do absolutely nothing to address it...

Yup me too :P

It sucks today doesn't it!?
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,572
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3510 on: Yesterday at 01:49:07 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3511 on: Today at 03:02:51 am »
The legacy of Trump getting 3 Supreme Court picks passed in 4 years.
Quote

What the Supreme Court's gay wedding website ruling means for LGBTQ rights
Can a florist refuse service to a same-sex couple? Can a photographer decline to photograph lesbians? Experts parse the 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis decision.

The Supreme Courts ruling Friday in favor of a Christian website designer who doesnt want to make wedding websites for same-sex couples has raised a long list of legal questions. Among them: Are businesses now allowed to refuse to serve same-sex couples or LGBTQ people, generally?

Legal experts have mixed opinions, but most of them say that the answer, at least for the majority of businesses, is no  at least for now.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, who wrote the majority opinion, noted repeatedly that the case, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, centered on a very specific type of speech. The website designers business provided expressive, individualized services and involved pure speech, meaning literal written words. However, many businesses provide expressive services, legal experts said.

And, even though Fridays decision was narrow, some experts said it could be expanded in coming years to slowly chip away at nondiscrimination laws that prevent businesses from discriminating against people based on race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age and other protected classes.

A hairstylist is expressive, an architect provides an expressive service, a college application essay assistance service is expressive, a photography studio provides expressive services, said David Cole, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, who argued a case before the Supreme Court involving a Christian baker in Colorado who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

So does this mean that a corporate photography studio could refuse to take portraits of women because of the belief that women should not work outside the home? The majority, said Cole, does not take on that core question, which is, what is the limit of their decision?

Christian website designer Lorie Smith sued the state of Colorado in 2016, arguing that its anti-discrimination law  which prohibits discrimination in public accommodations based on race, creed, disability, sexual orientation and other protected classes  violates her right to free speech under the Constitutions First Amendment. Smith argued that she should be able to refuse to provide her creative services for same-sex weddings, which go against her religious beliefs. She never faced penalties for refusing a same-sex couple and sued on hypothetical grounds.

In its 6-3 ruling on Friday, the court decided in her favor.

Mary Bonauto, who argued on behalf of same-sex couples in Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court case that granted same-sex couples the right to marriage, called the courts ruling a mixed bag.

Bonauto, who now serves as the civil rights project director at GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, or GLAD, said she interpreted the court ruling to protect only businesses that offer services as unique and specific as Smiths.

The overwhelming majority of businesses out there do nothing like this, nothing like vetting and unique customization per person, per couple and creating unique artwork and designs and texts for each. The fact that this was all in writing was extremely influential to the court, Bonauto added, referring to Smiths website designs. I want to be clear, however, that this does open the door to businesses that want to claim they provide customized services and therefore use that claim to discriminate against people they would prefer to exclude.

Bonauto acknowledged that the way the public might interpret expressive services could differ from the courts interpretation in its Friday ruling.

On the one hand, I think many people put a lot of heart into their work, and so they feel like it expresses them. On the other hand, the law is much more limited about what counts as expression, she said. And the fact that you, yourself, create original texts out of your own head, your own mind, your own creativity, and write that for someone else, and its very customized to the individual, is what the court says is on the side of the line of constituting expression.

Anthony Michael Kreis, assistant professor of law at Georgia State University, said 90%, 95% of the kind of ordinary public accommodations, commercial transactions that people have, will remain untouched. He used as examples sandwich shops, mechanics and hotels, where he said theres no expressive content.

Kreis added, however, that certain creative businesses fall into a danger zone. These businesses include florists, cake decorators and DJs, because they do create tailored, expressive content for customers  though they dont use speech in the same way Smith does.

Erin Hawley, an attorney for the Alliance Defending Freedom, the conservative Christian legal group representing Smith, agreed with other legal experts that the courts ruling would protect businesses only  in cases where speech is being created.

If youre talking about goods that are so-called off-the shelf, if you had a premade T-shirt, then nondiscrimination laws apply as they usually do, and a shop owner has to sell that T-shirt to anyone, Hawley said. On the other hand, if a T-shirt owner, or shop owner, is creating a message, then thats where the First Amendment applies and says that the government cannot force someone to say a speech-specific message that they disagree with.

Katherine Franke, the director of the Center for Gender and Sexuality Law at Columbia Law School, doesnt agree and said the decision could be used by a variety of businesses that dont want to provide services to certain people.

Theres a lot of craft that goes into making a good sandwich, Franke said. You go into those delis, and theyve named them after fun things and they put some creativity into it and thats their signature sandwich. Is that creative activity thats protected by the First Amendment? Well, kind of after 303 Creative.

She added that the courts sweeping decision uses the First Amendment to override what is a democratically determined set of rights for LGBT people, but for a larger class than that as well.

Weve never seen anything like this before, where ones free speech rights or beliefs expressed through some creative or form of speech in opposition to equality basically gut those equality rights that weve enacted through a proper democratic process, Franke said.

Smith won her case by asserting that Colorados nondiscrimination law would violate her freedom of expression, but the First Amendment also includes the freedom of association, which means the right to freely interact with or associate with groups.

Georgetown University law professor Paul Smith  who argued the landmark Supreme Court case Lawrence v. Texas, which found sodomy laws unconstitutional in 2003  predicted that freedom of association claims are where future lawsuits on this issue will arise.

What youre going to start to see eventually is people saying, I run my little inn in this little town somewhere, and I dont want to have same-sex couples sleeping in one of my bedrooms. I dont want to be associated with that conduct, Professor Smith said. The freedom of association is a separate First Amendment right they might try to utilize to expand this beachhead that theyve established into the business world of using First Amendment arguments to establish the right to discriminate.

He said the courts decision raises the question of not just which businesses can refuse services, but also to whom  can they refuse interracial couples, for example?

The court is just embarking on what may be a multi-year process of trying to figure out how far this will go and how to limit it, he said.

https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-news/supreme-courts-gay-wedding-website-ruling-means-lgbtq-rights-rcna92022

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,169
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3512 on: Today at 03:59:12 am »
What a great system, where a single-term dud of a president gets to control the nation via proxy fiat for a generation by some incredible luck and a little anti democratic meddling by his party forebears. And yeah, this whole half arsed approach to LGBT/SSM rights is quite depressing... as noted in the article, we wouldn't accept business refusing services to women or black people, but gays?.... eh, it's a bit of a grey area, ain't it? The talibangelicals have tried to to undermine SSM in Australia too, via "religious freedom" acts, but because our democracy isn't at the mercy of a hyperpartisan unelected judiciary, it hasn't really gotten anywhere.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:02:25 am by GreatEx »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 