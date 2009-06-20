So it's been a long time coming, but the big decision has been made by SCOTUS in Moore vs Harper, and by a 6-3 decision the 'Independent State Legislature' theory has been thrown out.



The implications of this passing would have been huge. On the face of it, it was a simple challenge about redistricting and a state court's ability to overrule decisions made by state Houses, but the precedent set would have seen courts unable to challenge Houses over anything relating to federal elections, including decisions to send their own handpicked electors to Washington if they decided (for whatever made up reason) that the public vote couldn't be trusted. Let's say, for example, because they thought there might be the potential Democrat ballot stuffing. Can't be proved, but it's all too suspicious so let's just decide ourselves instead. No matter how outraged the electorate might be, a Republican-led House in any state would have been the supreme arbiter of who got the state's Electoral College votes, and state courts would have been powerless to intervene.