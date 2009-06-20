The right are fucking loons and anything proposed by a democrat would always have them seething. However the few on the left (democrats) are rightfully objecting to the compromise as they proposed cutting food aid for the poor (social benefit) and increased budget for pentagon with no oversight



I understand Biden needs to do this to move things forward, but the poor always get shafted. Generally its something that would be easy to vote for the greater good, but still leaves a horrible taste in the mouth



It's madness that a few c*nts (right wingers) can hold the country to hostage