Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 169722 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3440 on: May 25, 2023, 07:05:54 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on May 25, 2023, 06:49:11 pm
"American Solzhenitsyn"  :lmao Oatskeeper Rhodes - 18 years.
Excellent. But I would have preferred and even longer sentence for him.

https://www.npr.org/2023/05/25/1178116193/stewart-rhodes-oath-keepers-verdict
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3441 on: May 25, 2023, 07:21:42 pm »
He should get what he planned to do to Pelosi.

I hope some jailed vet fucks him in his good eye.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3442 on: May 25, 2023, 10:50:27 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on May 25, 2023, 02:19:01 pm
You have to be born in the US to be President or Vice President

Yes. That's what I said.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3443 on: May 26, 2023, 03:39:28 am »
Quote from: jambutty on May 25, 2023, 07:21:42 pm
He should get what he planned to do to Pelosi.

I hope some jailed vet fucks him in his good eye.

More like the vets would support him,no?
Offline AndyInVA

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3444 on: May 26, 2023, 09:54:33 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May 25, 2023, 10:50:27 pm
Yes. That's what I said.
Yeah sorry, that was a short response. I didnt realize that applied to VP also, although it makes sense given that if the president dies the VP becomes president
Offline AndyInVA

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3445 on: May 26, 2023, 10:38:37 am »
Quote from: jambutty on May 25, 2023, 06:49:11 pm
"American Solzhenitsyn"  :lmao Oatskeeper Rhodes - 18 years.

Listened to a podcast with his ex wife

Sounded like a very intelligent man who became unhinged at some point and became more and more extreme. She said the worst part was that such groups always went on about protecting their families and being good husbands, yet the truth was terrible. He was a useless husband who couldnt provide for his family and left them destitute while he was away with his group.
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3446 on: May 26, 2023, 10:42:11 am »
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3447 on: May 26, 2023, 02:50:15 pm »
Cagey Ron may dangle a pardon to the Chumpmeister.
Offline KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3448 on: May 26, 2023, 02:59:05 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on May 26, 2023, 02:50:15 pm
Cagey Ron may dangle a pardon to the Chumpmeister.

Cagey Ron isnt going to be President. Trumps best tactic is to run down the clock, somehow become President in the end times and make the investigations all go away.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3449 on: May 26, 2023, 07:19:14 pm »
https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/26/politics/oath-keepers-jessica-watkins-sentencing/index.html,
Mad,reading some of the trans stuff on the net i can see how they drifted into this.
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3450 on: May 27, 2023, 11:02:30 am »
"Never forget, the press is the enemy. The establishment is the enemy. The professors are the enemy. Professors are the enemy. Write that on a blackboard 100 times and never forget it."

Nixon after his landslide victory, 1972.

Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3451 on: May 28, 2023, 03:55:29 pm »
How fucked  up must this guy be for the Texas republicans to go after him,https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-65736478.
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3452 on: Yesterday at 09:58:57 am »
For anyone interested in seeing the U.S. in a different setting, check out Joe Pickett.  See life in basic and rugged form where guns are part of life.

Allen Grier is transformational.
Offline Machae

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3453 on: Yesterday at 02:05:39 pm »
The right are fucking loons and anything proposed by a democrat would always have them seething. However the few on the left (democrats) are rightfully objecting to the compromise as they proposed cutting food aid for the poor (social benefit) and increased budget for pentagon with no oversight

I understand Biden needs to do this to move things forward, but the poor always get shafted. Generally its something that would be easy to vote for the greater good, but still leaves a horrible taste in the mouth

It's madness that a few c*nts (right wingers) can hold the country to hostage
Offline Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3454 on: Yesterday at 02:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 02:05:39 pm

It's madness that a few c*nts (right wingers) can hold the country to hostage

Vote stupid in, get stupid out.
Offline Machae

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3455 on: Yesterday at 04:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 02:07:46 pm
Vote stupid in, get stupid out.

Well yeah but doesn't help people struggling now and with gerrymandering, makes things difficult for them in the future
Offline Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3456 on: Yesterday at 04:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:49:35 pm
Well yeah but doesn't help people struggling now and with gerrymandering, makes things difficult for them in the future

Theres one party trying to fight for them and another not, its up to the people to decide to vote one way or the other. Unfortunately a 2 party country is always gonna suffer. Specially when fuckwits keep getting the power.
Offline Machae

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3457 on: Yesterday at 05:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:54:22 pm
Theres one party trying to fight for them and another not, its up to the people to decide to vote one way or the other. Unfortunately a 2 party country is always gonna suffer. Specially when fuckwits keep getting the power.

Yes and they do vote, more than ever infact but years of gerrymandering means votes aren't always equal

Offline Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3458 on: Yesterday at 05:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:12:45 pm
Yes and they do vote, more than ever infact but years of gerrymandering means votes aren't always equal

Yup that's true. It's a fucked up system.
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3459 on: Today at 03:59:53 am »
