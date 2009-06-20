« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 168159 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3440 on: May 25, 2023, 07:05:54 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on May 25, 2023, 06:49:11 pm
"American Solzhenitsyn"  :lmao Oatskeeper Rhodes - 18 years.
Excellent. But I would have preferred and even longer sentence for him.

https://www.npr.org/2023/05/25/1178116193/stewart-rhodes-oath-keepers-verdict
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,338
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3441 on: May 25, 2023, 07:21:42 pm »
He should get what he planned to do to Pelosi.

I hope some jailed vet fucks him in his good eye.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3442 on: May 25, 2023, 10:50:27 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on May 25, 2023, 02:19:01 pm
You have to be born in the US to be President or Vice President

Yes. That's what I said.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3443 on: Yesterday at 03:39:28 am »
Quote from: jambutty on May 25, 2023, 07:21:42 pm
He should get what he planned to do to Pelosi.

I hope some jailed vet fucks him in his good eye.

More like the vets would support him,no?
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,827
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3444 on: Yesterday at 09:54:33 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May 25, 2023, 10:50:27 pm
Yes. That's what I said.
Yeah sorry, that was a short response. I didnt realize that applied to VP also, although it makes sense given that if the president dies the VP becomes president
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,827
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3445 on: Yesterday at 10:38:37 am »
Quote from: jambutty on May 25, 2023, 06:49:11 pm
"American Solzhenitsyn"  :lmao Oatskeeper Rhodes - 18 years.

Listened to a podcast with his ex wife

Sounded like a very intelligent man who became unhinged at some point and became more and more extreme. She said the worst part was that such groups always went on about protecting their families and being good husbands, yet the truth was terrible. He was a useless husband who couldnt provide for his family and left them destitute while he was away with his group.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,338
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3446 on: Yesterday at 10:42:11 am »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,338
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3447 on: Yesterday at 02:50:15 pm »
Cagey Ron may dangle a pardon to the Chumpmeister.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,439
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3448 on: Yesterday at 02:59:05 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 02:50:15 pm
Cagey Ron may dangle a pardon to the Chumpmeister.

Cagey Ron isnt going to be President. Trumps best tactic is to run down the clock, somehow become President in the end times and make the investigations all go away.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich Idles.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3449 on: Yesterday at 07:19:14 pm »
https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/26/politics/oath-keepers-jessica-watkins-sentencing/index.html,
Mad,reading some of the trans stuff on the net i can see how they drifted into this.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,338
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 11:02:30 am »
"Never forget, the press is the enemy. The establishment is the enemy. The professors are the enemy. Professors are the enemy. Write that on a blackboard 100 times and never forget it."

Nixon after his landslide victory, 1972.

Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 