"American Solzhenitsyn" Oatskeeper Rhodes - 18 years.
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
You have to be born in the US to be President or Vice President
He should get what he planned to do to Pelosi.I hope some jailed vet fucks him in his good eye.
Yes. That's what I said.
Cagey Ron may dangle a pardon to the Chumpmeister.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.68]