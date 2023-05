The thing I'll never understand about Giuliani is how he went from being the guy who took down the 5 New York families to being a deranged conspiracy-spouting basket case. I mean, it takes an admirable level of bravery and commitment to justice to prosecute an organisation as corrupt and murderous as the mafia. Even if he is a cousin-shagging dress-wearing weirdo, taking them down took serious balls!!



Yet look at him now! Wilfully mocking the very institutions and rules of law that he once defended, by peddling divisive conspiratorial nonsense that he surely knows to be complete and utter bollox. How? How do you do that? How do you go from having a such an impressive backbone to being such a decrepit spineless little crab? Because I just can't buy that it was money and money alone that turned him