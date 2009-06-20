There probably could be an easy middle ground somewhere.
The spoiler function exists and would be ideal to use in this case - posting long, external content repeatedly into a thread that can just cut across dialogue. The end result essentially looks like a blocked post anyway, in that it can be ignored or overidden as desired.
I'm not blameless when it comes to linking to articles, done it myself way more than once. But I try to always just put the link in (as proof, as well as so people can go for a deeper look themselves), then snip out an excerpt that quotes the most relevant lines that I think warrant discussion, and also offer some sort of comment on it myself.
I'm just a random poster on RAWK, the topic of posting articles came up and I offered an opinion, people are free to ignore it and carry on as usual. I end up blocking posters like that so it doesn't bother me what they do after a while.