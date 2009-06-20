« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 161688 times)

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,306
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3360 on: Today at 01:20:45 pm »
Or one of us can fuck off.

(Hand is up)

Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,375
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3361 on: Today at 01:22:54 pm »
Ill read the article if Im interested in it, scroll past if not. Its not difficult and actually think its a bit of a service on JBs part.
Logged
Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition. There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect. Frank Wilhoit

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,306
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3362 on: Today at 01:36:25 pm »
These were Rushian's original guidelines for this thread.

Quote
If you copy and paste a news story or comment piece onto this forum include a link to the original webpage. Failure to do this could see the post/thread deleted.

Similarly if you post a link to a video and/or a story/comment piece describe what it is.

Posting a copy & paste of an article from a news website without adding any context, comment or personal insight will not be accepted on the board.
« Last Edit: January 4, 2016, 10:07:42 am by MichaelA »

News outlets 7 years ago were untouched by the plethora of shite that exists now.

Threads like these are focused informational/discussion among similarly minded, respectful, international, occasionally insightful acquaintances in 25 seconds or less.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,695
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3363 on: Today at 02:10:19 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:22:54 pm
Ill read the article if Im interested in it, scroll past if not. Its not difficult and actually think its a bit of a service on JBs part.


Same here.

Some articles pique my interest and I read them (sometimes comment); others I'll just skim-read or bypass. As you say, it's really not a problem (the only suggestion I'd make is that JB delays posting a new article if there's an active discussion on a topic bubbling away)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,913
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3364 on: Today at 03:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:06:35 am
Regardless of where they're from, I personally don't see much value in just spamming editorials/opinion pieces into threads, mostly with no comment, or a single throwaway line. Same with people who just keeping posting the daily youtube output from the same channels/shows. If I was that bothered I'd just follow the content there.

Yeah, the endless scrolling is annoying and takes away from threads IMO.

There probably could be an easy middle ground somewhere.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,045
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3365 on: Today at 03:32:42 pm »
Appreciate jambutty's work, and this has an easy solution. Post the link and introductory bit, spoiler the full article. ie
 [Type "spoiler"]

Full article

[Type "/spoiler"]
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,083
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3366 on: Today at 03:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:11:49 pm
There probably could be an easy middle ground somewhere.

The spoiler function exists and would be ideal to use in this case - posting long, external content repeatedly into a thread that can just cut across dialogue. The end result essentially looks like a blocked post anyway, in that it can be ignored or overidden as desired.

I'm not blameless when it comes to linking to articles, done it myself way more than once. But I try to always just put the link in (as proof, as well as so people can go for a deeper look themselves), then snip out an excerpt that quotes the most relevant lines that I think warrant discussion, and also offer some sort of comment on it myself.

I'm just a random poster on RAWK, the topic of posting articles came up and I offered an opinion, people are free to ignore it and carry on as usual. I end up blocking posters like that so it doesn't bother me what they do after a while.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3367 on: Today at 04:05:33 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 03:32:42 pm
Appreciate jambutty's work, and this has an easy solution. Post the link and introductory bit, spoiler the full article. ie
 [Type "spoiler"]

Full article

[Type "/spoiler"]

This is the correct answer (thumbs up)
Logged

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,174
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3368 on: Today at 04:10:45 pm »
The other consideration is that the original work deserves the clicks if it's good enough to be posted on here.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,306
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3369 on: Today at 05:15:14 pm »
I have an easier answer.

 :wave

Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Up
« previous next »
 