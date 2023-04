One of diamond and silk died recently,trumpy showed up and said some stupid shit.



Yeah, at her actual memorial he said loved the live one, but didn’t know the dead one so well 🤷🏽‍♂️😮. Then went into one of his grievance fuelled rants. Classy guy.I thought it was just people who had been indicted that he used the “didn’t know her, perhaps she brought me coffee once” excuse for. Apparently he doesn’t like those that die on him either.