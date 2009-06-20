« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3280 on: April 5, 2023, 12:16:03 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on April  5, 2023, 10:35:09 am
Away from the Trump show, a piece of good news bubbling under the surface, as Wisconsin's state supreme court has just been flipped to a liberal majority. Disregarding the immediate impact on fights over abortion rights etc, this could have a huge impact on the consequences of the 2024 election, not least because the Republican candidate was a lawyer involved in the discussions to send 'fake electors' to the Electoral College in 2020 to vote for Trump.
Brilliant, I was following that story on the Daily Beans podcast. Excellent news.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3281 on: April 5, 2023, 03:15:48 pm »
Quote
Mediaite
Dems Flip Wisconsin Supreme Court as Republican Loser Gives Salty Speech Denouncing Opponent as Beneath Contempt
Story by Michael Luciano  6h ago

Voters in Wisconsin flipped control of the states Supreme Court to Democrats on Tuesday night as Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeated Dan Kelly.

It is the first time Democrats will control Wisconsins highest court in 15 years.

A former justice on the court, Kelly failed in his attempt to regain a seat for the second time in a row. In 2020, he lost by nearly 11 percentage points. He appears poised for a defeat of about the same margin this time around.

Kelly delivered remarks to supporters after the race was called. Despite the drubbing, he refused to concede to Protasiewicz. Instead, he offered his supporters sour grapes:

I wish that in a circumstance like this, I would be able to concede to a worthy opponent. But I do not have a worthy opponent to which [sic] I can concede. This was the most deeply deceitful, dishonorable, despicable campaign I have ever seen run for the courts. It was truly beneath contempt.

Kelly went on to say, This is the future we have to look forward to in Wisconsin.

Protasiewiczs victory tips the judicial balance of power in a state that is heavily gerrymandered to favor Republicans. That could change now that it would be a liberal majority deciding any districting-related cases before the court.

Democrats enthusiasm was somewhat curbed on Tuesday night, as Republican Rep. Dan Knodl defeated Jodi Habush Sinykin in a state Senate special election for the eighth district. Knodls win gives Republicans a big enough majority that, were it so inclined, could vote to remove Protasiewicz (or any other Democratic justice) from the court after the state assembly impeaches her.

Though the move would be radical, Knodl, who urged then-Vice President Mike Pence to delay certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, said hes open to the idea of convicting Protasiewicz.

I certainly would consider it, he said on a local television talk show.

The post Dems Flip Wisconsin Supreme Court as Republican Loser Gives Salty Speech Denouncing Opponent as Beneath Contempt first appeared on Mediaite.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/dems-flip-wisconsin-supreme-court-as-republican-loser-gives-salty-speech-denouncing-opponent-as-beneath-contempt/ar-AA19uvLu?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=c70dcb7a863c49eaa5b5e6d0cfb73e01&ei=23
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3282 on: Yesterday at 10:54:03 am »
Hopefully the Democrats can do better than this anti-vax crank;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-65197673
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3283 on: Yesterday at 12:23:52 pm »
Fascinating episode of The problem with Jon Stewart podcast this week dealing with white collar crime. The point was made that you are 100 x more likely to be the victim of wage theft or pension fund raids than a crime such as burglary. But society has somehow decided that one is more worthy of prosecution than the other even if you live in a neighbourhood where a physical crime is less likely. Surprise, surprise the rich have the means to thwart prosecutions and prosecutors have lost the will to go after them, happy to hand out fines and take the win.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3284 on: Yesterday at 01:23:00 pm »
Quote
Mediaite
The Left Has Really Woken Up: Fox Newss Dana Perino Reacts to Staggering Election Turnout in Wisconsin
Story by Michael Luciano  Yesterday 9:11 PM

Dana Perino said Republicans may be looking at a distressed canary in the coal mine after progressives notched two high-profile victories on Tuesday night.

In Chicago, Brandon Johnson defeated the more conservative Democrat Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election. Conservatives had touted outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoots defeat in the general election as a sign the citys voters are fed up with progressive policies, but Johnsons win put a damper on that narrative.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, Janet Protasiewicz defeated Dan Kelly to flip the state Supreme Court and put it under progressives control for the first time in 15 years.

On Wednesdays edition of The Five, Perino said Republicans should take note.

This guy, the new mayor  most of the ads that he did against Paul Vallas were about abortion because 10 years or so ago Paul Vallas said something mildly supportive of a pro-life position, Perino said. So they tagged him as a pro-life, crazy nut and there was no response on it.

She then pointed to Tuesdays election results to the north.

Now, go next door to Wisconsin, she continued. Republicans lose by 10 points. Now, they won a lot of conservative ballot issues, issues that are on the ballot. But the candidate on the Republican Supreme Court [ticket], he lost by 10 points.

Perino said Republicans should be concerned about how Democrats were able to get younger voters to turn out to the polls.

Republicans used to be able to count on their voters turning out in the midterms, she stated. The left has really woken up to making sure that Gen-Z gets out to vote. If you look at the vote and where it came from, especially in Wisconsin at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, it was staggering. The numbers are staggering and that is going to happen all across the country.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/the-left-has-really-woken-up-fox-news-s-dana-perino-reacts-to-staggering-election-turnout-in-wisconsin/ar-AA19wFgJ?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=1cf63e2b4d5a46779b007c357dfa1293&ei=53
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3285 on: Yesterday at 02:03:00 pm »
Jail violent criminals, use white collar crime money as reparations makes sense to me.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3286 on: Yesterday at 02:10:00 pm »
The trouble is theyre barely prosecuting white collar crime and have DPAs (deferred prosecution agreements) with corporations etc. Basically its a slap on the wrist and the agreements are not enforced despite it costing tens of billions of dollars a year in stolen money.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3287 on: Yesterday at 02:15:12 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:54:03 am
Hopefully the Democrats can do better than this anti-vax crank;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-65197673

Nobody competent is going to challenge Biden as a sitting Democrat president.

This guy is not only an anti-vax loon, but has been spotted at 'stop the steal' gatherings, so is essentially a MAGA/Q-adjacent moron who'll be given short shrift in Democrat primaries.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3288 on: Yesterday at 02:37:29 pm »
You have to wonder if hes been put up to it. Perhaps his returning uncle and cousin are in on it to help the saviour Trump?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3289 on: Yesterday at 02:59:17 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 02:10:00 pm
The trouble is theyre barely prosecuting white collar crime and have DPAs (deferred prosecution agreements) with corporations etc. Basically its a slap on the wrist and the agreements are not enforced despite it costing tens of billions of dollars a year in stolen money.


Depends on the nature of the white collar crime.

If it's the company ripping off ordinary people/workers, then the senior execs won't face any punishment. If it's, say, a worker pocketing company dosh, they'll have the book thrown at them.

Countless stories of bank cashiers/workers receiving jail sentences for stealing what is, to a bank, a trivial amount (probably what they make in profit per minute or hour). A couple of examples after a very quick search:

Stole £17k - 18 months
Stole £370k - 2 years
Stole £135k - 22 months
Stole £97k - 16 months

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3290 on: Yesterday at 03:00:14 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 02:37:29 pm
You have to wonder if hes been put up to it. Perhaps his returning uncle and cousin are in on it to help the saviour Trump?


Most of the Kennedys are/were c*nts
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3291 on: Yesterday at 03:24:16 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 02:37:29 pm
You have to wonder if hes been put up to it. Perhaps his returning uncle and cousin are in on it to help the saviour Trump?

The question is, what would be the point of it? No way is a nutcase like that making a significant impact on the Democrat primaries and in no way is he going to cost the Democrat contender anything in the proper election. I could see the point in making him run for the Republican nominations, because he could have huge impact there, but not with the Democrats.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3292 on: Yesterday at 03:26:46 pm »
An attempt to embarrass? If someone challenges Biden wont there have to be debates etc? It smells bad.
As someone pointed out; challenging incumbent presidents of your own party has generally been career suicide.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3293 on: Yesterday at 04:00:24 pm »
Surely Biden can't run again?!?!?!???!!?

I think/hope the Democrats are just looking to stage-manage the transition process - and much closer to the election.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3294 on: Yesterday at 04:05:11 pm »
ProPublica thread on Justice Clarence Thomas accepting free trips worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from GOP billionaires. Thomas being the worst SC Justice since Reconstruction is a good place to start as to why America is in such a state.

https://twitter.com/propublica/status/1643929027353124864?s=20

For decades, Justice Clarence Thomas has secretly accepted luxury trips from a major Republican donor, newly obtained documents and interviews show.

The extent and frequency of these apparent gifts to Thomas has no known precedent in modern SCOTUS history... 🧵
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3295 on: Yesterday at 04:14:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:00:24 pm
Surely Biden can't run again?!?!?!???!!?

I think/hope the Democrats are just looking to stage-manage the transition process - and much closer to the election.

I'm not sure the Dems have an obvious serious candidate apart from Biden anyway, if he runs (and people seem to think he will) I don't think there is likely a serious challenger
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3296 on: Yesterday at 04:19:03 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:14:30 pm
I'm not sure the Dems have an obvious serious candidate apart from Biden anyway, if he runs (and people seem to think he will) I don't think there is likely a serious challenger


Buttigieg, Newson, Whitmer?

Warren may even run again.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3297 on: Yesterday at 04:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:19:03 pm

Buttigieg, Newson, Whitmer?

Warren may even run again.

I doubt any serious contender will run if Biden says he is going again
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3298 on: Yesterday at 07:55:46 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:30:35 pm
I doubt any serious contender will run if Biden says he is going again


I don't see how he can go again. Looks like it's taking a massive effort just to keep it on track now.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3299 on: Yesterday at 08:20:43 pm »
Biden is old and prone to gaffs, forgets his lines, where he's going etc, that isn't going to get better
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3300 on: Yesterday at 08:59:52 pm »
Quote
The Associated Press
Justice Thomas reportedly took undisclosed luxury trips
3h ago

WASHINGTON (AP)  Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has for more than two decades accepted luxury trips nearly every year from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow without reporting them on financial disclosure forms, ProPublica reports.

In a lengthy story published Thursday the nonprofit investigative journalism organization catalogs various trips Thomas has taken aboard Crow's yacht and private jet as well as to Crow's private resort in the Adirondacks. A 2019 trip to Indonesia the story detailed could have cost more than $500,000 had Thomas chartered the plane and yacht himself, ProPublica reported.

Supreme Court justices, like other federal judges, are required to file an annual financial disclosure report which asks them to list gifts they have received. It was not clear why Thomas omitted the trips, but under a judiciary policy guide consulted by The Associated Press, food, lodging or entertainment received as personal hospitality of any individual does not need to be reported if it is at the personal residence of that individual or their family. That said, the exception to reporting is not supposed to cover transportation that substitutes for commercial transportation and properties owned by an entity.

A Supreme Court spokeswoman acknowledged an email from the AP seeking comment from Thomas but did not provide any additional information. ProPublica wrote that Thomas did not respond to a detailed list of questions from the organization.

Last month, the federal judiciary beefed up disclosure requirements for all judges, including the high court justices, although overnight stays at personal vacation homes owned by friends remain exempt from disclosure.

Last year, questions about Thomas' ethics arose when it was disclosed that he did not step away from election cases following the 2020 election despite the fact that his wife, conservative activist Virginia Thomas, reached out to lawmakers and the White House to urge defiance of the election results. The latest story will likely increase calls for the justices to adopt an ethics code and enhance disclosure of travel and other gifts.

In a statement, Crow told ProPublica that he and his wife have been friends of Thomas and his wife since 1996, five years after Thomas joined the high court. Crow said that the hospitality we have extended to the Thomas's over the years is no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends" and that the couple never asked for any of this hospitality.

He said they have never asked about a pending or lower court case, and Justice Thomas has never discussed one, and we have never sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue.

ProPublica's story says that Thomas has been vacationing at Crows lavish Topridge resort virtually every summer for more than two decades. During one trip in 2017, other guests included executives at Verizon and PricewaterhouseCoopers, major Republican donors and one of the leaders of the American Enterprise Institute, a pro-business conservative think tank, ProPublica reported.

Crow wrote that he is unaware of any of our friends ever lobbying or seeking to influence Justice Thomas on any case, and I would never invite anyone who I believe had any intention of doing that.

The disclosure of the lavish trips stands in contrast to what Thomas has said about his preferred methods of travel. Thomas, who grew up poor in Georgia, has talked about enjoying traveling in his motorcoach and preferring Walmart parking lots to the beaches.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/justice-thomas-reportedly-took-undisclosed-luxury-trips/ar-AA19yAAi?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=c37e0edacc08492496b0d5f68389eefa&ei=17


I wonder if Uncle Tom knew Harlan's brother Jim.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3301 on: Today at 05:12:44 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:55:46 pm

I don't see how he can go again. Looks like it's taking a massive effort just to keep it on track now.

Still probably the best POTUS in my lifetime, low bar that it is.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3302 on: Today at 10:04:52 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 05:12:44 am
Still probably the best POTUS in my lifetime, low bar that it is.


Were you born in 2016?

His main problem is not finding a way to wrangle that pair of c*nts Sinema and Manchin into line whilst the Democrats has a House majority. I'd have favoured holding their families hostage with bomb belts draped around them.

He should have found a way to increase the composition of the Scotus to pump it full of pro-personal freedoms judges to outvote the oppressive, medievalist Christo-fascists.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3303 on: Today at 10:59:35 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:04:52 am
Were you born in 2016?
Quite. :)

Yes - what of Obama? We surely do not need to go back any further than this. I did wish at the time that Obama was bolder in dealing with the Republicans, but he probably achieved most of what was possible in the circumstances.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3304 on: Today at 02:49:50 pm »
Obama had a huge mandate when he entered the white house in 2008 and ended with little to show for it. Great man, but ultimately a disappointing presidency.
