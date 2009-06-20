Fascinating episode of The problem with Jon Stewart podcast this week dealing with white collar crime. The point was made that you are 100 x more likely to be the victim of wage theft or pension fund raids than a crime such as burglary. But society has somehow decided that one is more worthy of prosecution than the other even if you live in a neighbourhood where a physical crime is less likely. Surprise, surprise the rich have the means to thwart prosecutions and prosecutors have lost the will to go after them, happy to hand out fines and take the win.