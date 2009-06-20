The trouble is theyre barely prosecuting white collar crime and have DPAs (deferred prosecution agreements) with corporations etc. Basically its a slap on the wrist and the agreements are not enforced despite it costing tens of billions of dollars a year in stolen money.
Depends on the nature of the white collar crime.
If it's the company ripping off ordinary people/workers, then the senior execs won't face any punishment. If it's, say, a worker pocketing company dosh, they'll have the book thrown at them.
Countless stories of bank cashiers/workers receiving jail sentences for stealing what is, to a bank, a trivial amount (probably what they make in profit per minute or hour). A couple of examples after a very quick search:
Stole £17k - 18 months
Stole £370k - 2 years
Stole £135k - 22 months
Stole £97k - 16 months